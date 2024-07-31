Bionano to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that Erik Holmlin, PhD, Bionano’s president and chief executive officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference on August 13, 2024.



Conference & Webcast Details

Date: August 13, 2024 Time: 3:30 p.m. to 3:55 p.m. ET Presenter: Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Webcast: Link to Register



A replay / recording of the session will be available following the conference through the Bionano website at https://ir.bionano.com/ for at least 30 days.



About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.

For more information, visit http://www.bionano.com or www.bionanolaboratories.com.

Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

