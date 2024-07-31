Ibanera Announces Strategic Partnership with Oasis Pro to Integrate Digital Securities Solution

Ibanera has partnered with Oasis Pro to integrate a comprehensive tokenized securities solution into its platform, enhancing its digital asset trading capabilities.

This collaboration aims to drive innovation in the fintech landscape, focusing on tokenization and secure digital securities trading.

Miami, Florida, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading digital banking platform Ibanera, spearheaded by CEO and founder Michael Carbonara, announced today its partnership with Oasis Pro, the global infrastructure platform for tokenized digital securities and real-world assets. This partnership will enable Ibanera to leverage Oasis Pro’ tokenization engine and digital securities solutions.



Oasis Pro’s integration with Ibanera’s Web3 ecosystem will bring users a comprehensive market solution that includes a to primary offering marketplace, a multi-asset secondary trading system, a tokenization engine, transfer agent, and cap table management solution for public and private tokenized securities. This will enable Ibanera to offer its global clientele a, efficient and secure end-to-end tokenized securities trading environment.



Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera, emphasized the importance of this partnership for the growth of the Web3 and asset tokenization market: “Our partnership with Oasis Pro brings the digital securities expertise necessary to drive forth the transformation of the capital markets landscape. We are excited to show the industry the innovation that will stem from this collaboration.”



“Ibanera’s platform gives us the opportunity to pursue our common mission to drive the evolution of alternative asset investing with the speed and convenience of blockchain 24/7/365. The integration of our end-to-end tokenized securities solutions creates a robust global environment for digital securities trading that is secure, and efficient.” added Oasis Pro CEO Pat LaVecchia