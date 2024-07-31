Ibanera Announces Strategic Partnership with Oasis Pro to Integrate Digital Securities Solution

Ibanera has partnered with Oasis Pro to integrate a comprehensive tokenized securities solution into its platform, enhancing its digital asset trading capabilities.
This collaboration aims to drive innovation in the fintech landscape, focusing on tokenization and secure digital securities trading.
Miami, Florida, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading digital banking platform Ibanera, spearheaded by CEO and founder Michael Carbonara, announced today its partnership with Oasis Pro, the global infrastructure platform for tokenized digital securities and real-world assets. This partnership will enable Ibanera to leverage Oasis Pro’ tokenization engine and digital securities solutions.
Oasis Pro’s integration with Ibanera’s Web3 ecosystem will bring users a comprehensive market solution that includes a to primary offering marketplace, a multi-asset secondary trading system, a tokenization engine, transfer agent, and cap table management solution for public and private tokenized securities. This will enable Ibanera to offer its global clientele a, efficient and secure end-to-end tokenized securities trading environment.
Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera, emphasized the importance of this partnership for the growth of the Web3 and asset tokenization market: “Our partnership with Oasis Pro brings the digital securities expertise necessary to drive forth the transformation of the capital markets landscape. We are excited to show the industry the innovation that will stem from this collaboration.”
“Ibanera’s platform gives us the opportunity to pursue our common mission to drive the evolution of alternative asset investing with the speed and convenience of blockchain 24/7/365. The integration of our end-to-end tokenized securities solutions creates a robust global environment for digital securities trading that is secure, and efficient.” added Oasis Pro CEO Pat LaVecchia
With a strong pipeline of commercial agreements and key collaborations in development, Oasis Pro Pro’s partnership with Ibanera is positioned to influence the digital asset tokenization market, which is forecasted to reach a staggering US$5 trillion in value by 2030.
About Ibanera:
Ibanera is an API-driven fintech enablement platform with a robust compliance engine, and integrated cross-border payments network that supports businesses and financial institutions with full Web2 and Web3 interoperability. With a global footprint and regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions, Ibanera continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the fintech landscape.
Discover more on https://www.ibanera.com/
About Oasis Pro:
Oasis Pro is a global fintech infrastructure provider for real world assets and digital securities delivering end-to-end digital asset solutions. Leveraging our deep wall street and blockchain expertise we guide traditional financial institutions and sophisticated investors in the evolution of alternative asset investing. Our services include a holistic multi-asset trading platform solution for both public and private securities, tokenization services, transfer agent services, proprietary API platforms, and foundational technology stacks. Oasis Pro’s subsidiary, Oasis Pro Markets, is a FINRA member firm that operates an alternative trading system (ATS), OATSPRO, as well as a full-service investment bank. Learn more at www.oasispro.com. Securities are offered through Oasis Pro Markets, Member FINRA/SIPC.
Investing in cryptocurrencies, digital assets, or private, unregistered securities is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Cryptocurrencies, digital assets, or private, unregistered securities may be illiquid and could be subject to holding periods that may hinder your ability to sell such securities.
