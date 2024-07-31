Compass Diversified Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

WESTPORT, Conn., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

“I’m pleased to announce another strong quarter with results that exceeded our expectations, driven by continued strength in our consumer businesses,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “While Q2 saw deteriorating economic conditions that negatively impacted our industrial vertical, our branded consumer businesses performed exceptionally well with net sales up close to 20%, or 11% on a pro forma basis, offsetting any weaknesses in our industrial businesses. As expected, destocking headwinds subsided this past quarter, which meant both BOA and PrimaLoft performed exceptionally well and Lugano continued to grow at an extraordinary pace.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Period (where applicable)

  • Net sales up 11% to $542.6 million and up 6% on a pro forma basis.
  • Branded Consumer net sales up 11% on a pro forma basis to $373.5 million.
  • Industrial net sales down 4% to $169.1 million.
  • Loss from continuing operations of $13.7 million vs. income from continuing operations of $10.1 million.
  • Net loss of $(13.7) million vs. net income of $17.1 million, primarily due to the loss of $24.6 million from the divestiture of Crosman Corporation, a division of Velocity Outdoor.
  • Adjusted Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, was up 36% to $39.8 million vs. $29.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was up 27% to $105.4 million.
  • Paid a second quarter 2024 cash distribution of $0.25 per share on CODI's common shares in July 2024.

Recent Business Highlights

  • On April 30, 2024, CODI announced the divestiture of Crosman Corporation, the air gun division of its Velocity Outdoor subsidiary.
  • On April 18, 2024, The Honey Pot Co., a subsidiary of CODI and a leading, better-for-you feminine care brand, announced the appointment of three new female members to its board of directors.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net sales in the second quarter of 2024 were $542.6 million, up 11% compared to $486.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. This was driven by CODI’s acquisition of The Honey Pot Co. in January 2024 and continued strong sales growth at Lugano and BOA. On a pro forma basis, assuming CODI had acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2023, net sales were up 6%.

On a pro forma basis, Branded Consumer net sales increased 11% to $373.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Industrial net sales decreased 4% to $169.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2024 was $61.3 million compared to $42.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. Operating income in the second quarter of 2024 reflected higher gross profit at CODI’s Branded Consumer brands, offset by increased SG&A and amortization expense from CODI’s acquisition of The Honey Pot Co. in the first quarter of 2024.

Loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2024 was $(13.7) million compared to income from continuing operations of $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, primarily reflecting the loss on the divestiture of Crosman Corporation.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2024 was $(13.7) million compared to net income of $17.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, primarily reflecting the loss on the divestiture of Crosman Corporation.

Adjusted Earnings (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the second quarter of 2024 increased 36% to $39.8 million compared to $29.2 million a year ago. CODI's weighted average number of shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2024 was 75.39 million compared to 71.93 million in the prior year second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) in the second quarter of 2024 was $105.4 million, up 27% compared to $82.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to strong results at BOA and Lugano, and the addition of The Honey Pot Co. in the first quarter of 2024. The Company no longer adds back management fees in its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Management fees incurred during the second quarter were $18.9 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2024, CODI had approximately $68.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, $54.0 million outstanding on its revolver, $380.0 million outstanding in term loans, $1.0 billion outstanding in 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029 and $300.0 million outstanding in 5.000% Senior Notes due 2032.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had no significant debt maturities until 2027 and had net borrowing availability of approximately $543.6 million under its revolving credit facility.

Second Quarter 2024 Distributions

On July 2, 2024, CODI’s board of directors declared a second quarter distribution of $0.25 per share on the Company's common shares. The cash distribution was paid on July 25, 2024, to all holders of record of common shares as of July 18, 2024.

The board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, April 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2024. The distribution for such period was payable on July 30, 2024, to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2024.

The board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, April 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2024. The distribution for such period was payable on July 30, 2024, to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2024.

The board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, April 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2024. The distribution for such period was payable on July 30, 2024, to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2024.

2024 Outlook

As a result of CODI’s financial performance in the second quarter, it’s expectations for the remainder of 2024 and its current view of the economy, the Company is maintaining its 2024 outlook.

CODI continues to expect its current subsidiaries, inclusive of The Honey Pot Co. as if it owned it from January 1, 2024, to produce Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the full year 2024 of between $480 million and $520 million.

Of this range, CODI now expects its Branded Consumer vertical to produce $365 million to $395 million, an upward revision of $10 million, and its Industrial vertical to produce $115 million to $125 million, a downward revision of $10 million. These estimates are based on the summation of the Company’s expectations for its current subsidiaries in 2024, and is absent additional acquisitions or divestitures, and excludes corporate expenses such as interest expense, management fees paid by CODI and corporate overhead.

CODI continues to expect to earn Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below), which includes management fees and corporate expenses, of $390 million to $430 million for the full year 2024. Adjusted EBITDA only includes results from The Honey Pot Co. from the date of acquisition.

In addition, the Company is maintaining its Adjusted Earnings guidance and expects to earn between $148 million and $163 million (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the full year 2024.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, CODI has not reconciled 2024 Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, 2024 Adjusted EBITDA or 2024 Adjusted Earnings to their comparable GAAP measure because it does not provide guidance on Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or Net Income (Loss) or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, CODI is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Conference Call

In conjunction with this announcement, CODI will host a conference call on July 31, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. E.T. / 2:00 p.m. PT with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Elias Sabo, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Faulkingham, and Pat Maciariello the Chief Operating Officer of Compass Group Management. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CODI’s website. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings are non-GAAP measures used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted Earnings. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings provides useful information to investors and reflect important financial measures as each excludes the effects of items which reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, are each limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. The presentation of Adjusted Earnings provides insight into our operating results.

Pro forma net sales is defined as net sales including the historical net sales relating to the pre-acquisition periods of The Honey Pot Co., assuming that the Company acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2023. We have reconciled pro forma net sales to net sales, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on the attached schedules. We believe that pro forma net sales is useful information for investors as it provides a better understanding of sales performance, and relative changes thereto, on a comparable basis. Pro forma net sales is not necessarily indicative of what the actual results would have been if the acquisition had in fact occurred on the date or for the periods indicated nor does it purport to project net sales for any future periods or as of any date.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings and pro forma net sales are not meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Compass Diversified

Since its IPO in 2006, CODI has consistently executed on its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the industrial, branded consumer and healthcare sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com.

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements as to our future performance or liquidity, such as expectations regarding our results of operations and financial condition, our 2024 Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, our 2024 Adjusted EBITDA, our 2024 Adjusted Earnings, our pending acquisitions and divestitures, and other statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. We may use words such as “plans,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “seek,” “look,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements for any reason, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in CODI’s annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including changes in inflation and interest rates; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, war, natural disasters or social, civil and political unrest; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); environmental risks affecting the business or operations of our subsidiaries; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and high labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that we may make; the ability to successfully complete when we’ve executed divestitures agreements; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our subsidiaries to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our subsidiaries; and other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in CODI’s publicly disseminated documents and filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Although, except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that CODI may make directly to you or through reports that it in the future may file with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
(in thousands)(Unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$68,370  $450,477 
Accounts receivable, net 358,530   318,241 
Inventories, net 843,634   740,387 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 126,027   94,715 
Total current assets 1,396,561   1,603,820 
Property, plant and equipment, net 180,928   192,562 
Goodwill 1,003,685   901,428 
Intangible assets, net 1,088,647   923,905 
Other non-current assets 188,373   195,266 
Total assets$3,858,194  $3,816,981 
    
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$268,874  $250,868 
Due to related party 17,928   16,025 
Current portion, long-term debt 10,000   10,000 
Other current liabilities 37,486   35,465 
Total current liabilities 334,288   312,358 
Deferred income taxes 138,218   120,131 
Long-term debt 1,712,084   1,661,879 
Other non-current liabilities 204,852   203,232 
Total liabilities 2,389,442   2,297,600 
Stockholders' equity   
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings 1,216,504   1,326,750 
Noncontrolling interest 252,248   192,631 
Total stockholders' equity 1,468,752   1,519,381 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,858,194  $3,816,981 



Compass Diversified Holdings
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net sales$542,595  $486,889  $1,066,885  $970,822 
Cost of sales 283,481   270,248   565,944   549,117 
Gross profit 259,114   216,641   500,941   421,705 
Operating expenses:       
Selling, general and administrative expense 151,446   133,755   302,160   264,019 
Management fees 18,864   16,795   36,931   33,065 
Amortization expense 27,461   23,978   53,749   47,951 
Impairment expense       8,182    
Operating income 61,343   42,113   99,919   76,670 
Other income (expense):       
Interest expense, net (26,561)  (26,613)  (50,136)  (52,793)
Amortization of debt issuance costs (1,004)  (1,024)  (2,009)  (2,029)
Loss on sale of Crosman (24,606)     (24,606)   
Other income (expense), net (1,375)  (105)  (4,249)  1,055 
Net income from continuing operations before income taxes 7,797   14,371   18,919   22,903 
Provision for income taxes 21,520   4,320   30,206   11,240 
Income (loss) from continuing operations (13,723)  10,051   (11,287)  11,663 
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax    2,840      12,840 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations    4,232   3,345   102,221 
Net income (loss) (13,723)  17,123   (7,942)  126,724 
Less: Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest 5,806   3,498   13,235   7,669 
Less: Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest    19      52 
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings$(19,529) $13,606  $(21,177) $119,003 
        
Amounts attributable to Holdings       
Income (loss) from continuing operations$(19,529) $6,553  $(24,522) $3,994 
Income from discontinued operations    2,821      12,788 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of income tax    4,232   3,345   102,221 
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings$(19,529) $13,606  $(21,177) $119,003 
        
Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings       
Continuing operations$(0.45) $(0.45) $(1.30) $(0.59)
Discontinued operations    0.10   0.04   1.57 
 $(0.45) $(0.35) $(1.26) $0.98 
        
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 75,389   71,932   75,332   72,055 
        
Cash distributions declared per Trust common share$0.25  $0.25  $0.50  $0.50 



Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net income (loss)$(13,723) $17,123  $(7,942) $126,724 
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax    2,840      12,840 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax    4,232   3,345   102,221 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations$(13,723) $10,051  $(11,287) $11,663 
Less: income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest 5,806   3,498   13,235   7,669 
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings - continuing operations$(19,529) $6,553  $(24,522) $3,994 
Adjustments:       
Distributions paid - preferred shares (6,101)  (6,046)  (12,146)  (12,091)
Amortization expense - intangibles and inventory step up 28,641   23,977   57,755   49,125 
Impairment expense       8,182    
Loss on sale of Crosman 24,606      24,606    
Tax effect - loss on sale of Crosman 7,254      7,254    
Stock compensation 3,927   3,207   8,257   4,848 
Acquisition expenses       3,479    
Integration services fee 875   1,188   875   2,375 
Other 131   348   405   780 
Adjusted Earnings$39,804  $29,227  $74,145  $49,031 
Plus (less):       
Depreciation expense 10,504   12,107   21,396   23,262 
Income tax provision 21,520   4,320   30,206   11,240 
Interest expense 26,561   26,613   50,136   52,793 
Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,005   1,024   2,009   2,029 
Tax effect - loss on sale of Crosman (7,254)     (7,254)   
Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest 5,806   3,498   13,235   7,669 
Distributions paid - preferred shares 6,101   6,046   12,146   12,091 
Other (income) expense 1,375   105   4,249   (1,055)
Adjusted EBITDA$105,422  $82,940  $200,268  $157,060 



Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
 
                        
 Corporate  5.11 BOA Ergobaby Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations$(7,188) $5,457 $8,995  $(1,277) $14,781  $325  $(4,114) $(39,226) $2,701  $2,258  $3,565  $(13,723)
Adjusted for:                       
Provision (benefit) for income taxes    1,807  1,930   1,689   4,625   664   (1,402)  8,717   1,098   1,190   1,202   21,520 
Interest expense, net 26,450   1  (10)        (3)  (3)  11      115      26,561 
Intercompany interest (40,896)  3,253  5,299   2,125   13,579   4,430   2,925   2,364   1,868   1,797   3,256    
Depreciation and amortization 180   5,708  5,411   2,189   2,525   5,323   5,507   2,006   4,085   2,261   4,955   40,150 
EBITDA (21,454)  16,226  21,625   4,726   35,510   10,739   2,913   (26,128)  9,752   7,621   12,978   74,508 
Other (income) expense 502   107  57      (70)  4   (13)  26,195   (572)  (61)  (168)  25,981 
Noncontrolling shareholder compensation    552  1,419   247   699   315   472   176   252   5   (210)  3,927 
Integration services fee                  875               875 
Other                              131   131 
Adjusted EBITDA$(20,952) $16,885 $23,101  $4,973  $36,139  $11,058  $4,247  $243  $9,432  $7,565  $12,731  $105,422 



Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
 
                      
 Corporate  5.11  BOA Ergobaby Lugano PrimaLoft Velocity Outdoor Altor Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations$(12,952) $3,866  $5,526  $382  $6,916  $620  $(3,480) $4,501 $2,503  $2,169  $10,051 
Adjusted for:                     
Provision (benefit) for income taxes    1,344   737   (101)  2,698   (2,508)  (1,499)  1,540  1,348   761   4,320 
Interest expense, net 26,546   (1)  (3)        (4)  70     5      26,613 
Intercompany interest (33,258)  5,422   1,669   2,191   7,446   4,386   3,309   2,760  1,723   4,352    
Depreciation and amortization 361   6,841   5,813   2,040   2,040   5,363   3,364   4,178  2,103   5,005   37,108 
EBITDA (19,303)  17,472   13,742   4,512   19,100   7,857   1,764   12,979  7,682   12,287   78,092 
Other (income) expense    (124)  66   29   (76)  243   (79)  359  (7)  (306)  105 
Noncontrolling shareholder compensation    478   669   312   445   665   228   250  9   151   3,207 
Integration services fee                1,188              1,188 
Other                           348   348 
Adjusted EBITDA$(19,303) $17,826  $14,477  $4,853  $19,469  $9,953  $1,913  $13,588 $7,684  $12,480  $82,940 



Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
 
                        
 Corporate  5.11  BOA Ergobaby Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations$(12,436) $8,857  $12,346  $(3,108) $34,985 $(988) $(7,604) $(55,199) $3,394 $3,909  $4,557  $(11,287)
Adjusted for:                       
Provision (benefit) for income taxes    3,010   2,469   380   11,668  584   (2,569)  9,297   1,726  1,986   1,655   30,206 
Interest expense, net 50,041   (1)  (12)     3  (5)  (25)  54     81      50,136 
Intercompany interest (80,834)  6,780   10,791   4,248   25,337  9,046   4,920   5,582   3,877  3,497   6,756    
Depreciation and amortization 434   11,581   10,849   4,374   4,872  10,650   10,645   5,282   8,170  4,414   9,890   81,161 
EBITDA (42,795)  30,227   36,443   5,894   76,865  19,287   5,367   (34,984)  17,167  13,887   22,858   150,216 
Other (income) expense 463   73   132   (5)  7  3   (30)  25,898   2,664  (9)  (341)  28,855 
Non-controlling shareholder compensation    1,086   2,848   506   1,203  995   617   370   504  9   119   8,257 
Impairment expense                     8,182           8,182 
Acquisition expenses                  3,479              3,479 
Integration services fee                  875              875 
Other                  90           314   404 
Adjusted EBITDA$(42,332) $31,386  $39,423  $6,395  $78,075 $20,285  $10,398  $(534) $20,335 $13,887  $22,950  $200,268 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
 
                      
 Corporate  5.11  BOA Ergobaby Lugano PrimaLoft Velocity Outdoor Altor Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations$(27,164) $6,016  $10,894  $(853) $16,884  $(607) $(7,981) $7,202 $4,808  $2,464  $11,663 
Adjusted for:                     
Provision (benefit) for income taxes    2,070   1,359   (652)  6,085   (559)  (2,954)  2,634  2,388   869   11,240 
Interest expense, net 52,598   (2)  (5)     4   (6)  194     10      52,793 
Intercompany interest (64,725)  10,221   3,461   4,340   13,730   8,708   6,437   5,634  3,372   8,822    
Depreciation and amortization 677   13,293   11,506   4,079   4,890   10,723   6,751   8,343  4,122   10,032   74,416 
EBITDA (38,614)  31,598   27,215   6,914   41,593   18,259   2,447   23,813  14,700   22,187   150,112 
Other (income) expense (128)  (201)  180   29   (76)  139   (754)  563  (9)  (798)  (1,055)
Non-controlling shareholder compensation    730   1,333   624   840   (43)  458   566  18   322   4,848 
Integration services fee                2,375              2,375 
Other                           780   780 
Adjusted EBITDA$(38,742) $32,127  $28,728  $7,567  $42,357  $20,730  $2,151  $24,942 $14,709  $22,491  $157,060 



Compass Diversified Holdings
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
 
        
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
        
Branded Consumer       
5.11$16,885  $17,826  $31,386  $32,127 
BOA 23,101   14,477   39,423   28,728 
Ergobaby 4,973   4,853   6,395   7,567 
Lugano 36,139   19,469   78,075   42,357 
PrimaLoft 11,058   9,953   20,285   20,730 
The Honey Pot Co.(1) 4,247      10,398    
Velocity Outdoor 243   1,913   (534)  2,151 
Total Branded Consumer$96,646  $68,491  $185,428  $133,660 
        
Niche Industrial       
Altor Solutions 9,432   13,588   20,335   24,942 
Arnold Magnetics 7,565   7,684   13,887   14,709 
Sterno 12,731   12,480   22,950   22,491 
Total Niche Industrial$29,728  $33,752  $57,172  $62,142 
Corporate expense (20,952)  (19,303)  (42,332)  (38,742)
Total Adjusted EBITDA$105,422  $82,940  $200,268  $157,060 

(1) The above results for The Honey Pot Co. do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before the Company's ownership of $3.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and $4.7 million and $15.5 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. The Honey Pot Co. was acquired on January 31, 2024.



Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Sales to Pro Forma Net Sales Reconciliation
(unaudited)
 
        
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
        
Net Sales$542,595  $486,889  $1,066,885  $970,822 
Acquisitions(1)    25,009   10,671   56,887 
Pro Forma Net Sales$542,595  $511,898  $1,077,556  $1,027,709 

(1) Acquisitions reflect the net sales for The Honey Pot Co. on a pro forma basis as if the Company had acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2023.



Compass Diversified Holdings
Subsidiary Pro Forma Net Sales
(unaudited)
 
        
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
        
Branded Consumer       
5.11$123,201  $126,030  $248,175  $250,482 
BOA 54,160   38,123   97,063   76,109 
Ergobaby 28,557   26,149   49,775   48,567 
Lugano 99,358   60,949   202,397   124,836 
PrimaLoft 25,291   22,160   47,832   46,689 
The Honey Pot(1) 24,182   25,009   55,018   56,887 
Velocity Outdoor 18,711   37,839   48,610   71,879 
Total Branded Consumer$373,460  $336,259  $748,870  $675,449 
        
Niche Industrial       
Altor Solutions 52,213   60,886   105,617   122,398 
Arnold Magnetics 43,155   40,138   84,442   80,228 
Sterno 73,767   74,615   138,627   149,634 
Total Niche Industrial$169,135  $175,639  $328,686  $352,260 
        
Total Subsidiary Net Sales$542,595  $511,898  $1,077,556  $1,027,709 

(1) Net sales for The Honey Pot Co. are pro forma as if the Company had acquired this business on January 1, 2023.



Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows
(unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
        
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$(35,182) $21,694  $(48,383) $37,239 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 46,404   (36,895)  (336,074)  117,829 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (7,539)  28,827   3,366   (149,619)
Foreign currency impact on cash (28)  72   (1,017)  634 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,655   13,698   (382,108)  6,083 
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period(1) 64,715   53,656   450,478   61,271 
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period(2)$68,370  $67,354  $68,370  $67,354 

(1) Includes cash from discontinued operations of $4.7 million at January 1, 2023.

(2) Includes cash from discontinued operations of $3.1 million at June 30, 2023.



Compass Diversified Holding
Selected Financial Data - Cash Flows
(unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities$(93,270) $(55,222) $(154,124) $(92,114)
Purchases of property and equipment$(11,172) $(13,707) $(18,919) $(28,604)
Distributions paid - common shares$(18,846) $(17,987) $(37,664) $(36,038)
Distributions paid - preferred shares$(6,101) $(6,046) $(12,146) $(12,091)