MachTen, Inc. Reports Audited 2023 & First Half 2024 Financial Results

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MachTen, Inc. (“MACT”) (OTC: MACT) today reported audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023, along with an interim operational and financial update for the first half of 2024.

2023 Financial Highlights

Financial Highlights (Audited)Year Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
    
Operating revenue$15,939  $15,815 
Operating income$6,072  $5,409 
Net income$4,317  $4,017 
Earnings per share$1.36  $1.27 
    


“Since emerging as a standalone business in September 2023, we have invested significant resources into building a foundation for future growth,” commented Dan Miller, Chief Executive Officer.

“I’m grateful to the Michigan Broadband staff in Carney and Traverse City, our skilled technicians in the field, and our strategic partners for identifying countless opportunities to upgrade our systems, processes, and reporting infrastructure. While there is much work to be done, we have made substantial progress towards executing our 5-year growth plan that will transform Michigan Broadband from a small rural ILEC into a fiber-based regional communications provider.”

The 2023 audit was finalized in late July, delayed by several one-time, non-cash adjustments related to the spin-off from LICT Corporation.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, MachTen generated $15.9 million of operating revenue, $6.1 million of operating income, and net income of $4.3 million.

2023 EBITDA of approximately $8.1 million compares to $7.6 million in 2022.

Capital investments of approximately $10 million were put into service in late 2023, a large portion of which includes fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) capabilities in both incumbent and competitive markets. As a result, MachTen ended 2023 with $5.8 million of federal tax-loss carryovers, which have no expiration.

First Half 2024 Financial Highlights

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023
    
Operating revenue$8,423  $7,855 
Operating income$2,853  $2,690 
Net income$1,653  $2,002 
Earnings per share$0.52  $0.63 
    


In the six months ended June 30, 2024, MachTen generated $8.4 million of revenue, compared to $7.9 million in the prior year, driven primarily by additional support from participation in Enhanced-ACAM.

Operating profit was $2.9 million in the first half of 2024, compared to $2.7 million in 2023.

Net income was $1.7 million for the first half of 2024, compared to $2.0 million in 2023, and basic earnings per share was $0.52 vs. $0.63. Net income and EPS were impacted by interest expense on the note payable to LICT of $0.5 million in the first half of 2024, and depreciation expense of $1.5 million vs. $1.0 million in the prior year.

EBITDA was $4.3 million in the first half of 2024 compared to $3.7 million in the 2023 period.

First Half 2024 Operational Highlights

In anticipation of the significant capital required to comply with Enhanced-ACAM (“E-ACAM”) and grants awarded by the Michigan CMIC and ReConnect America programs, Michigan Broadband has made considerable investments in equipment, software, personnel and third-party vendor relationships that will be instrumental in delivering state-of-the-art fiber-based networks with a competitive cost structure.

In the twelve months ending June 30, 2024, the Michigan Broadband team has built almost 100 miles of fiber-optic network, passing nearly 2,500 potential customers. This brings total fiber-based passings to almost 7,000, with another 1,500 or so expected by year-end 2024. As of June 30, 2024, Michigan Broadband had approximately 1,200 fiber-based Internet subscribers (17% take rate).

Sales efforts to increase market penetration will be bolstered by the May 2024 launch of a TiVo-based video solution, and the upcoming introduction of a mobile MVNO offering. In addition, all fiber-based services can now be ordered on www.michbbs.com, relaunched this spring with interactive functionality, including the implementation of CrowdFiber. Michigan Broadband will also be initiating a Referral & Affiliate Marketing program in August 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $1.5 million, compared with $1.2 million as of December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2024, cash and equivalents were $0.7 million.

Prior to being spun-off from LICT Corporation, MachTen declared a $15 million distribution to its former parent. Interest has been accruing to LICT at a rate of SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) + 1.5% under the terms of a promissory note dated August 30, 2023.

MachTen was approved for a term loan of up to $20 million from the National Cooperative Services Corporation (NCSC) that is anticipated to close in August 2024. Proceeds will be used to repay the $15 million to LICT, with the balance available for general working capital. The interest rate on the term loan will be fixed at approximately 6.3%.

In March, MachTen submitted a ReConnect America loan application that, if awarded, would finance a significant portion of its’ capital investment obligations under Enhanced A-CAM. The ReConnect loan carries a 2% interest rate with a 3-year deferral and 20-year amortization.

Capital Investments

MachTen and its’ operating subsidiaries are in the early stages of significant capital investments that coincide with participation in E-CAM, while also targeting attractive returns in strategic growth markets.

A $4 million project being funded through a 50% Connecting Michigan Communities 3.0 grant to bring fiber-based services to more than 700 homes and businesses in Wallace and Carney should be complete by September 2024.

Construction will begin in September 2024 on several ReConnect America 3 (“RC3”) projects that will bring fiber-based service to more than 2,500 locations over 600 miles. These grants were awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utility Service, and will impact areas that are considered amongst the highest cost to serve. On a combined basis, the RC3 grant projects may have a total cost of approximately $85 million over a 5-year period, inclusive of a matching investment from MachTen of up to $16 million.

The deployment of fiber-based broadband services to more than 8,900 locations in Michigan Broadband’s incumbent network, supported by E-CAM, will accelerate in the fall of 2024.  At the same time, we are closely monitoring potential developments at the FCC related to E-ACAM funding in light of the recent ruling in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals related to the Universal Service Fund mechanism.

About MachTen, Inc.

MachTen is a holding company for Michigan Broadband Services, Upper Peninsula Telephone Company (UPTC), Michigan Central Broadband Company (MCBC), and Alpha Enterprises Ltd. MachTen’s subsidiaries provide broadband internet access and communications services, including voice, video, home automation and managed hosting services. Investors should refer to filings that have been posted to www.machteninc.com



MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries   
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition  
(in thousands, except per share data)   
  
 December 31, December 31,
  2023   2022 
 (Audited) (Audited)
Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$1,533  $1,202 
Accounts receivable 1,555   868 
Materials and supplies 2,276   1,408 
Other current assets 332   507 
Current assets$5,696  $3,985 
    
Property, plant and equipment, net 25,725   20,818 
Right-of-use assets, net 679   747 
Goodwill 100   100 
Other noncurrent assets 256   70 
Total assets$32,456  $25,720 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Trade accounts payable$2,020  $3,362 
Note payable to LICT 15,000   - 
Accrued liabilities 386   1,157 
Current operating lease liability 78   74 
Total current liabilities 17,484   4,593 
    
Deferred income taxes 2,864   2,726 
Long term operating lease liability 644   710 
Other noncurrent liabilities 147   162 
Total Long-Term Liabilities 3,655   3,598 
    
Shareholders' equity   
Common Stock 3   
Additional paid-in capital 10,530   
Unearned Compensation (405)  
Retained earnings 1,189   17,529 
Total shareholders' equity 11,317   17,529 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$32,456  $25,720 
    
Basic shares outstanding 3,172   3,172 



MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries   
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition  
(in thousands, except per share data)   
  
 June 30, December 31,
  2024   2023 
 (Unaudited) (Audited)
Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$720  $1,533 
Accounts receivable 1,165   1,555 
Materials and supplies 3,660   2,276 
Other current assets 358   332 
Current assets$5,903  $5,696 
    
Property, plant and equipment, net 29,864   25,725 
Right-of-use assets, net 679   679 
Goodwill 100   100 
Other noncurrent assets 176   256 
Total assets$36,722  $32,456 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Trade accounts payable$3,055  $2,020 
Note payable to LICT 15,000   15,000 
Accrued liabilities 1,965   386 
Current operating lease liability 78   78 
Total current liabilities 20,098   17,484 
    
Deferred income taxes 2,857   2,864 
Long term operating lease liability 644   644 
Other noncurrent liabilities 153   147 
Total Long-Term Liabilities 3,654   3,655 
    
Shareholders' equity   
Common Stock 3   3 
Additional paid-in capital 10,530   10,530 
Unearned Compensation (405)  (405)
Retained earnings 2,842   1,189 
Total shareholders' equity 12,970   11,317 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$36,722  $32,456 
    
Basic shares outstanding 3,172   3,172 



MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries    
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Audited)   
(in thousands, except per share data)    
 12 Months Ended 
 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 
Operating Revenue:    
Local Voice Services$1,306  $1,347 
Access Revenue and Support 11,868   10,908 
Internet Services 2,006   2,930 
Other Services 759   630 
Total operating revenue 15,939   15,815 
     
Operating Costs:    
Cost of revenue 5,589   5,623 
General and administrative 2,248   2,597 
Depreciation and accretion 2,030   2,186 
Total costs 9,867   10,406 
Operating income 6,072   5,409 
Other Income (Expense):    
Interest expense (350)  - 
Investment income 45   10 
Misc. (9)  - 
Total non-operating income / (loss) (314)  10 
Income before provision for income taxes 5,758   5,419 
Provision for income taxes 1,441   1,402 
Net income$4,317  $4,017 
     
Earnings per share attributable to common    
stockholders:    
Basic$1.36  $1.27 
Diluted$1.36  $1.27 
     
Weighted average shares outstanding:    
Basic 3,172   3,172 
Diluted 3,174   3,172 
     



MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries    
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)   
(in thousands, except per share data)    
 6 Months Ended 
 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 
Operating Revenue:    
Local Voice Services$614  $640 
Access Revenue and Support 5,835   5,398 
Internet Services 1,641   1,496 
Other Services 333   321 
Total operating revenue 8,423   7,855 
     
Operating Costs:    
Cost of revenue 2,927   2,700 
General and administrative 1,166   1,448 
Depreciation and accretion 1,476   1,017 
Total costs 5,569   5,165 
Operating income 2,854   2,690 
Other Income (Expense):    
Interest (expense) / income (511)  33 
Investment income 6   - 
Total non-operating income / (loss) (505)  33 
Income before provision for income taxes 2,349   2,723 
Provision for income taxes 696   721 
Net income$1,653  $2,002 
     
Earnings per share attributable to common    
stockholders:    
Basic$0.52  $0.63 
Diluted$0.52  $0.63 
     
Weighted average shares outstanding:    
Basic 3,172   3,172 
Diluted 3,200   3,172 
     


EBITDA   

EBITDA is an established measure of operating performance and liquidity that is commonly reported and widely used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the telecommunications industry because it eliminates many differences in financial, capitalization, and tax structures. We believe that EBITDA trends are a valuable indicator of whether our operations are able to produce sufficient operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures.

EBITDA is calculated as Operating Profit from Continuing Operations plus depreciation and amortization expense and corporate expenses.

EBITDA Reconciliation12 Months Ended 
 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 
     
Operating Profit$6,072  $5,409 
Depreciation & Amortization 2,030   2,186 
Total EBITDA 8,102   7,595 
     
     
EBITDA Reconciliation6 Months Ended 
 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 
     
Operating Profit$2,854  $2,690 
Depreciation & Amortization 1,470   1,011 
Total EBITDA 4,324   3,701 


