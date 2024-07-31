LegalZoom Champions National Make-A-Will Month with Exclusive Estate Plan Offers

Americans are encouraged to check estate planning off of their to-do list this August

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ) is turning August’s National Make-A-Will Month into an opportunity for Americans to safeguard their futures and loved ones with a limited-time discount from August 1 to August 31: 10% off for new customers and 20% off for existing customers.

As the nation’s leading destination for online estate plans, LegalZoom is urging individuals to seize the moment and finalize their estate plans by the end of August. A revealing 2024 survey by Caring.com found that only 32 percent of Americans currently have estate plans, a decline from recent years, as inflation has impacted views on estate planning overall across age ranges and income levels. That same study found that 43 percent of Americans are driven only by life-changing events such as health scares, property purchases, or parenthood to kick-start their estate planning. Customers are encouraged to check estate planning off of their to-do list and prioritize their legacies, medical treatments, and financial security of loved ones.

With over 4 million estate planning products created, including 1.7 million personal last wills, 800,000 living wills, and 1 million powers of attorney, LegalZoom is the trusted leader in online estate plans. ​LegalZoom provides free unlimited revisions for the first 30 days or one year, depending on the chosen plan, with affordable revision fees thereafter. Premium plans include unlimited 30-minute consultations with experienced attorneys, boasting an average of 17 years of experience and a 4.7 out of 5-star rating.

“Everyone needs an estate plan, regardless of how much money is in your bank account. Whether you're a senior ensuring your final wishes are honored, a new parent planning for your child's future, or a business owner wanting to secure a smooth transition to a partner, estate planning offers peace of mind and protection for your loved ones and business’ future today,” said Jeff Stibel, CEO of LegalZoom. “There's no wrong time to start estate planning or to consult with an attorney. Most people begin after major life events like marriage, homeownership, or the birth of a child. However, everyone can benefit from planning ahead.”

Estate planning encompasses more than asset distribution. LegalZoom’s comprehensive estate plans help ensure protection for the various aspects of a customer’s life and can be accomplished with the help of knowledgeable attorneys familiar with their state's laws.

Estate plans include:

Last Will and Testament or Living Trust: Determines who inherits assets and designates guardians for children and pets.

Financial Power of Attorney: Appoints a trusted individual to manage financial affairs if customers are unable to do so.

Advance Healthcare Directive: Outlines medical treatment instructions for healthcare providers if customers cannot make decisions themselves.



Customers are encouraged to stop procrastinating and make National Make-A-Will Month with LegalZoom the time to secure their legacy. Visit LegalZoom to learn more about the estate planning journey and our exclusive discounts.

