Enact Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

RALEIGH, N.C., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

“We delivered a very strong performance in the second quarter that reflected continued successful execution across all aspects of our strategy,” said Rohit Gupta, President and CEO of Enact. “Against a dynamic market backdrop, we generated record insurance-in-force while prudently managing our risks, maintaining expense discipline, and returning capital to our shareholders. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the long-term dynamics of our market. We are confident in our role in helping individuals responsibly achieve the dream of homeownership and in our ability to create long-term sustainable value for all our stakeholders.”

Key Financial Highlights

(In millions, except per share data or otherwise noted) 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 Net Income (loss) $184 $161 $168 Diluted Net Income (loss) per share $1.16 $1.01 $1.04 Adjusted Operating Income (loss) $201 $166 $178 Adj. Diluted Operating Income (loss) per share $1.27 $1.04 $1.10 NIW ($B) $14 $11 $15 Primary IIF ($B) $266 $264 $258 Primary Persistency Rate 83% 85% 84% Net Premiums Earned $245 $241 $239 Losses Incurred $(17) $20 $(4) Loss Ratio (7)% 8% (2)% Operating Expenses $56 $53 $55 Expense Ratio 23% 22% 23% Net Investment Income $60 $57 $51 Net Investment gains (losses) $(8) $(7) $(13) Return on Equity 15.4% 13.8% 15.5% Adjusted Operating Return on Equity 16.9% 14.2% 16.4% PMIERs Sufficiency ($) $2,057 $1,883 $1,958 PMIERs Sufficiency (%) 169% 163% 162%

Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Highlights

Net income was $184 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, compared with $161 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024 and $168 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating income was $201 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, compared with $166 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024 and $178 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

New insurance written (NIW) was $14 billion, up 29% from $11 billion in the first quarter of 2024 primarily driven by higher estimated MI market size and down 10% from the second quarter of 2023. NIW for the current quarter was comprised of 97% monthly premium policies and 97% purchase originations.

Primary insurance in-force was $266 billion, up from $264 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and up 3% from $258 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Persistency was 83%, down from 85% in the first quarter of 2024 and modestly down from 84% in the second quarter of 2023. The sequential decline in persistency is aligned to historical seasonality as we transitioned to the spring selling season. Approximately 4% of the mortgages in our portfolio had rates at least 50 basis points above the prevailing market rate.

Net premiums earned were $245 million, up 2% from $241 million in the first quarter of 2024 and up 3% from $239 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net premiums increased sequentially and year over year driven by insurance in-force growth and our growth in premiums from attractive adjacencies consisting primarily of Enact Re’s GSE CRT participation partially offset by higher ceded premiums.

Losses incurred for the second quarter of 2024 were $(17) million and the loss ratio was (7)%, compared to $20 million and 8%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024 and $(4) million and (2)%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023.The sequential and year-over-year decrease in losses and the loss ratio were primarily driven by a reserve release of $77 million reflecting favorable cure performance and the lowering of our claim rate expectations from 10% to 9%. We lowered our claim rate expectations on both existing delinquencies and new delinquencies as a result of sustained favorable cure performance and our current market expectations. The $77 million reserve release compares to a reserve release of $54 million and $63 million in the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023, respectively. In addition to the lower claim rate on new delinquencies, the current quarter losses were lower sequentially due to lower new delinquencies. The decrease year-over-year was partially offset by higher new delinquencies from their normal loss development pattern.

Operating expenses in the current quarter were $56 million and the expense ratio was 23%. These metrics were impacted by approximately $3 million and one percentage point, respectively, of one-time restructuring costs driven by a voluntary separation program. This compared to $53 million and 22%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024 and $55 million and 23%, respectively in the second quarter of 2023. The sequential and year-over-year increase in expenses was primarily driven by these restructuring costs.

Net investment income was $60 million, up from $57 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $51 million in the second quarter of 2023, driven by the continuation of elevated interest rates and higher average invested assets.

Net investment loss in the quarter was $(8) million, a decrease of $1 million sequentially and a decrease of $5 million versus the same period in the prior year, as we identified assets that upon selling allow us to recoup losses through higher net investment income.

Annualized return on equity for the second quarter of 2024 was 15.4% and annualized adjusted operating return on equity was 16.9%. This compares to first quarter 2024 results of 13.8% and 14.2%, respectively, and to second quarter 2023 results of 15.5% and 16.4%, respectively.

Capital and Liquidity

Enact Holdings, Inc. held $216 million of cash and cash equivalents plus $310 million of invested assets as of June 30, 2024. Combined cash and invested assets decreased $90 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to share buybacks, common dividend and debt redemption and issuance costs.

We executed an excess of loss reinsurance transaction with a panel of highly rated reinsurers, which provides approximately $90 million of reinsurance coverage on a portion of existing mortgage insurance written from July 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023, effective June 1, 2024.

We exercised clean up calls on two CRT transactions covering the 2014-2019 books and the 2020 book representing 15% of our risk in-force. The transactions provided nominal loss coverage and PMIERs credit while the associated loans have high embedded equity which reduce the probability of loss.

PMIERs sufficiency was 169% and $2,057 million above the PMIERs requirements, compared to 163% and $1,883 million above the PMIERs requirements in the first quarter of 2024.

We issued $750 million Senior Notes due 2029 with an interest rate of 6.25%, payable semi-annually beginning November 28, 2024. We utilized the net proceeds of the issuance to redeem our 6.5% Senior Notes due August 2025 in accordance with the terms of the related indenture, which extends our maturities and will result in $2 million in annual interest expense savings. The transaction resulted in approximately $11 million of debt extinguishment costs consisting of approximately $8 million in debt redemption costs, as well as approximately $3 million in accelerated deferred issuance costs in the quarter, both of which are excluded from our adjusted operating income.

As previously announced, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $250 million of common stock along with an increase to our quarterly dividend from $0.16 to $0.185 per share.

Recent Events

We repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares at an average price of $30.43 for a total of approximately $49 million in the quarter. Additionally, through July 26 th , we purchased 0.4 million shares at an average price of $31.01 for a total of $13 million. During the quarter we completed our $100 million share repurchase authorization announced August 1, 2023 and as of July 26, 2024, there was approximately $226 million remaining on our $250 million repurchase authorization.

We announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per common share, payable on September 9, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 28, 2024.

We now anticipate a total 2024 capital return of between $300 and $350 million, the final amount and form of capital returned to shareholders will ultimately depend on business performance, market conditions, and regulatory approvals.

We now anticipate a total 2024 capital return of between $300 and $350 million, the final amount and form of capital returned to shareholders will ultimately depend on business performance, market conditions, and regulatory approvals.



About Enact

Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, guidance concerning the future return of capital and the quotations of management. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “may,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “could,” “should,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including risks related to an economic downturn or a recession in the United States and in other countries around the world; changes in political, business, regulatory, and economic conditions; changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the “GSEs”), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs, including those offered by the Federal Housing Administration; and other factors described in the risk factors contained in our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Enact believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Enact can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

GAAP/Non-GAAP Disclosure Discussion

This communication includes the non-GAAP financial measures entitled “adjusted operating income (loss)”, “adjusted operating income (loss) per share," and “adjusted operating return on equity." Adjusted operating income (loss) per share is derived from adjusted operating income (loss). The chief operating decision maker evaluates performance and allocates resources on the basis of adjusted operating income (loss). Enact Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) defines adjusted operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding the after-tax effects of net investment gains (losses), restructuring costs and infrequent or unusual non-operating items, and gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt. The Company excludes net investment gains (losses), gains (losses) on the extinguishment of debt and infrequent or unusual non-operating items because the Company does not consider them to be related to the operating performance of the Company and other activities. The recognition of realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the activity is highly discretionary based on the timing of individual securities sales due to such factors as market opportunities or exposure management. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these realized gains and losses. We do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities. Therefore, these items are excluded from our calculation of adjusted operating income. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) per share is derived from adjusted operating income (loss) divided by shares outstanding. Adjusted operating return on equity is calculated as annualized adjusted operating income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity.

While some of these items may be significant components of net income (loss) in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company believes that adjusted operating income (loss) and measures that are derived from or incorporate adjusted operating income (loss), including adjusted operating income (loss) per share on a basic and diluted basis and adjusted operating return on equity, are appropriate measures that are useful to investors because they identify the income (loss) attributable to the ongoing operations of the business. Management also uses adjusted operating income (loss) as a basis for determining awards and compensation for senior management and to evaluate performance on a basis comparable to that used by analysts. Adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating income (loss) per share on a basic and diluted basis are not substitutes for net income (loss) available to Enact Holdings, Inc.’s common stockholders or net income (loss) available to Enact Holdings, Inc.’s common stockholders per share on a basic and diluted basis determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company’s definition of adjusted operating income (loss) may differ from the definitions used by other companies.

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) available to Enact Holdings, Inc.’s common stockholders to adjusted operating income (loss) assume a 21% tax rate.

The tables at the end of this press release provide a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted operating income (loss) and U.S. GAAP return on equity to adjusted operating return on equity for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, as well as for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Exhibit A: Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 REVENUES: Premiums $ 244,567 $ 240,747 $ 238,520 Net investment income 59,773 57,111 50,915 Net investment gains (losses) (7,713 ) (6,684 ) (13,001 ) Other income 2,207 402 1,088 Total revenues 298,834 291,576 277,522 LOSSES AND EXPENSES: Losses incurred (16,821 ) 19,501 (4,070 ) Acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals 53,960 50,934 51,887 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles 2,292 2,259 2,645 Interest expense 13,644 12,961 12,913 Loss on debt extinguishment 10,930 0 0 Total losses and expenses 64,005 85,655 63,375 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 234,829 205,921 214,147 Provision for income taxes 51,156 44,933 46,127 NET INCOME $ 183,673 $ 160,988 $ 168,020 Net investment (gains) losses 7,713 6,684 13,001 Costs associated with reorganization 3,435 (42 ) 41 Loss on debt extinguishment 10,930 0 0 Taxes on adjustments (4,636 ) (1,395 ) (2,739 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 201,115 $ 166,235 $ 178,323 Loss ratio(1) (7) % 8 % (2) % Expense ratio(2) 23 % 22 % 23 % Earnings Per Share Data: Net Income per share Basic $ 1.17 $ 1.01 $ 1.04 Diluted $ 1.16 $ 1.01 $ 1.04 Adj operating income per share Basic $ 1.28 $ 1.05 $ 1.11 Diluted $ 1.27 $ 1.04 $ 1.10 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 157,193 158,818 161,318 Diluted 158,571 160,087 162,171

(1)The ratio of losses incurred to net earned premiums.

(2)The ratio of acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals, and amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles to net earned premiums. Expenses associated with strategic transaction preparations and restructuring costs increased the expense ratio by 1 percentage point for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, and zero percentage points for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023.



Exhibit B: Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Assets 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 Investments: Fixed maturity securities available-for-sale, at fair value $ 5,331,345 $ 5,351,138 $ 4,915,039 Short term investments 12,313 9,963 10,849 Total investments 5,343,658 5,361,101 4,925,888 Cash and cash equivalents 699,035 614,330 691,416 Accrued investment income 45,317 43,450 37,726 Deferred acquisition costs 24,619 24,861 25,843 Premiums receivable 48,698 43,927 43,525 Other assets 98,929 126,644 80,363 Deferred tax asset 89,116 89,370 119,099 Total assets $ 6,349,372 $ 6,303,683 $ 5,923,860 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Loss reserves $ 508,138 $ 531,443 $ 490,203 Unearned premiums 129,870 138,886 174,561 Other liabilities 143,167 173,500 139,100 Long-term borrowings 742,368 746,090 744,100 Total liabilities 1,523,543 1,589,919 1,547,964 Equity: Common stock 1,561 1,577 1,602 Additional paid-in capital 2,220,903 2,264,198 2,324,527 Accumulated other comprehensive income (236,305 ) (237,477 ) (345,243 ) Retained earnings 2,839,670 2,685,466 2,395,010 Total equity 4,825,829 4,713,764 4,375,896 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,349,372 $ 6,303,683 $ 5,923,860 Book value per share $ 30.91 $ 29.89 $ 27.31 Book value per share excluding AOCI $ 32.43 $ 31.40 $ 29.46 U.S. GAAP ROE(1) 15.4 % 13.8 % 15.5 % Net investment (gains) losses 0.6 % 0.6 % 1.2 % Costs associated with reorganization 0.3 % 0.0 % 0.0 % (Gains) losses on early extinguishment of debt 0.9 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Taxes on adjustments (0.4) % (0.1) % (0.3) % Adjusted Operating ROE(2) 16.9 % 14.2 % 16.4 % Debt to Capital Ratio 13 % 14 % 15 %

(1)Calculated as annualized net income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity

(2)Calculated as annualized adjusted operating income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity

