eXp World Holdings Reports Q2 2024 Results

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), or the “Company”, the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



“The power of the eXp platform is paying off for our agents and eXp worldwide,” said Glenn Sanford, eXp World Holdings Founder, Chairman and CEO. “We believe the investments we’ve made to provide our agents with the best tools, technology and training during this downturn are helping them outpace the industry in productivity while increasing our agent NPS score. It’s clear that we have established the winning playbook for agents in the U.S. while our International segment is an untapped opportunity where I have taken a more active role guiding our ongoing growth. Moving forward, we will continue to relentlessly pursue our core objective of being the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet.”

“After gathering feedback from agents during my first quarter as eXp Realty CEO, it is clear that our initiatives to support agent productivity are gaining traction,” said Leo Pareja, eXp Realty CEO. “Agents love the expanded learning and development options, faster payouts and Gen AI-based self-service capabilities we have introduced, and they are eager for what’s to come. I remain committed to seeking new ways to leverage technology to operate more efficiently, which will both fund our investments in agent productivity and drive agent satisfaction as increasingly automated processes enable agents to devote more of their time to serving their clients.”

“We delivered a solid second quarter as eXp agents closed $52 billion of transactions, a 7% year-over-year increase, and grew revenues 5% year-over-year while generating significant cash flow and returning $56 million to shareholders through share repurchases and cash dividends,” said Kent Cheng, Chief Accounting Officer of eXp World Holdings. “We continue to improve business efficiencies and reduce costs, even while investing aggressively in our agents. We believe this winning formula will drive superior growth and greater value for our shareholders over the long term.”

Second Quarter 2024 Consolidated Financial Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Period:

Second quarter revenue increased 5% to $1,295 million, driven by the superior productivity of our agents, which more than offset declines in the U.S. real estate market, as well as increased home sales prices. U.S. transaction units outperformed the market 1 .

. Second quarter net income from continuing operations of $11.8 million compared to $11.4 million net income in the second quarter of 2023. In spite of a 44% increase of operating income, net income is impacted unfavorably by higher tax on continuing operations. Second quarter net income from continuing operations per diluted share of $0.08 compared to net income per diluted share of $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. Second quarter net income including discontinued operations was $12.4 million compared to $9.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Second quarter operating costs 2 were $79.0 million, a 4% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2023. This decrease was driven by lower expenses related to the shareholders summit in 2024, since it was conducted virtually, and lower employee-related expenses, partially offset by increased legal expenses associated with the antitrust lawsuit.

were $79.0 million, a 4% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2023. This decrease was driven by lower expenses related to the shareholders summit in 2024, since it was conducted virtually, and lower employee-related expenses, partially offset by increased legal expenses associated with the antitrust lawsuit. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA 3 (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $32.8 million, an increase of 22% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was higher year over year, due to improved business efficiencies, reduced costs, and higher revenues and gross profit.

(a non-GAAP financial measure) of $32.8 million, an increase of 22% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was higher year over year, due to improved business efficiencies, reduced costs, and higher revenues and gross profit. As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $108.4 million, compared to $124.7 million as of June 30, 2023. The Company repurchased approximately $48.2 million of common stock during the second quarter of 2024.

The Company paid a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2024 of $0.05 per share of common stock on May 27, 2024. On July 26, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2024, expected to be paid on August 30, 2024 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Period:

________________________

1 Based on home sales transaction growth and estimated market share. Sources: Industry transactions based on NAR existing home sales (assuming 2 sides per sale) and U.S. Census Bureau new home sales (assuming 1 side per sale).

2 Excludes commissions and other agent-related costs.

3 A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income and a discussion of why management believes adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful is included below.

Second Quarter 2024 Results – Virtual Fireside Chat

The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A with eXp World Holdings Founder and CEO Glenn Sanford, eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja and eXp World Holdings Chief Accounting Officer, Kent Cheng on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

The investor Q&A is open to investors, current stockholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance for inclusion to investors@eXpWorldHoldings.com .

Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Time: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Location: exp.world. Join at https://exp.world/earnings

Livestream: expworldholdings.com/events

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including an innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, offering immersive 3D platforms that are deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. intends to use its Investor Relations website, its X (formerly Twitter) feed (@eXpWorldIR), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/eXpWorldHoldings), Instagram account (@eXpWorldHoldings), LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/expworldholdings/), as well as eXp Realty, LLC's X (formerly Twitter) feed (@eXpRealty), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/eXpRealty), Instagram account (@eXpRealty_), and LinkedIn account (https://www.linkedin.com/company/exp-realty/) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes references to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies. This measure is presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information about financial performance, enhances the overall understanding of past performance and future prospects, and allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. This measure may also provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in the industry.

Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in the business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses excluded in adjusted EBITDA. In particular, the Company believes the exclusion of stock and stock option expenses provides a useful supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of operations and provides better transparency into results of operations. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA to mean net income (loss) from continuing operations, excluding other income (expense), income tax benefit (expense), depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, litigation contingency expenses, stock-based compensation expense, and stock option expense.



Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future cost saving measures; the continued growth of our agent and broker base; improvements in technology and operational processes; revenue growth; dividends; and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; outcomes of ongoing litigation; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share amounts and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 1,295,244 $ 1,231,116 $ 2,238,298 $ 2,079,569 Commissions and other agent-related costs 1,197,668 1,135,615 2,062,414 1,912,453 General and administrative expenses 61,160 64,917 123,742 119,543 Technology and development expenses 14,848 14,888 29,609 28,948 Sales and marketing expenses 3,031 2,860 6,170 5,787 Litigation contingency - - 16,000 - Total operating expenses 1,276,707 1,218,280 2,237,935 2,066,731 Operating income 18,537 12,836 363 12,838 Other (income) expense Other (income) expense, net (1,749 ) (1,294 ) (2,937 ) (2,168 ) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates 374 143 523 485 Total other (income) expense, net (1,375 ) (1,151 ) (2,414 ) (1,683 ) Income before income tax expense 19,912 13,987 2,777 14,521 Income tax expense 8,146 2,632 4,841 1,174 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 11,766 11,355 (2,064 ) 13,347 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 617 (1,933 ) (1,192 ) (2,472 ) Net income (loss) $ 12,383 $ 9,422 $ (3,256 ) $ 10,875 Earnings (loss) earnings per share Basic, net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.09 Basic, net income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.00 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Basic, net income (loss) 0.08 0.06 (0.02 ) 0.07 Diluted, net income (loss) from continuing operations 0.08 0.07 (0.01 ) 0.09 Diluted, net income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.00 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Diluted, net income (loss) $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.07 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 153,580,879 153,249,120 154,160,607 152,899,883 Diluted 155,984,147 156,693,959 154,160,607 156,119,627 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) $ 12,383 $ 9,422 $ (3,256 ) $ 10,875 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of tax (898 ) 64 (1,787 ) 707 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to eXp World Holdings, Inc. $ 11,485 $ 9,486 $ (5,043 ) $ 11,582





CONSOLIDATED US-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 11,766 $ 11,355 $ (2,064 ) $ 13,347 Other (income) expense, net (1,375 ) (1,151 ) (2,414 ) (1,683 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 8,146 2,632 4,841 1,174 Depreciation and amortization 2,963 3,143 5,363 5,358 Litigation contingency — — 16,000 — Stock compensation expense(1) 9,329 8,488 18,157 18,148 Stock option expense 1,985 2,380 3,975 5,126 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,814 $ 26,847 $ 43,858 $ 41,470 (1)This includes agent growth incentive stock compensation expense and stock compensation expense related to business acquisitions.





EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,395 $ 125,873 Restricted cash 85,126 44,020 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,527 and $2,204, respectively 133,896 85,343 Prepaids and other assets 7,082 9,275 Current assets of discontinued operations 1,068 1,964 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 335,567 266,475 Property, plant, and equipment, net 11,789 12,967 Other noncurrent assets 10,815 7,410 Intangible assets, net 5,965 7,012 Deferred tax assets 66,916 69,253 Goodwill 19,673 16,982 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations 6,706 5,569 TOTAL ASSETS $ 457,431 $ 385,668 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 11,529 $ 8,788 Customer deposits 86,496 44,550 Accrued expenses 122,497 86,483 Litigation contingency 16,000 - Other liabilities 23 10 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 560 1,809 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 237,105 141,640 Long-term payable - 20 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 237,105 $ 141,660 EQUITY Common Stock, $0.00001 par value 900,000,000 shares authorized; 189,947,235 issued and 153,733,373 outstanding at June 30, 2024; 183,606,708 issued and 154,669,037 outstanding at December 31, 2023 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 883,704 804,833 Treasury stock, at cost: 36,213,862 and 28,937,671 shares held, respectively (626,825 ) (545,559 ) Accumulated deficit (35,100 ) (16,769 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,455 ) 332 Total eXp World Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity 220,326 242,839 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interest - 1,169 TOTAL EQUITY 220,326 244,008 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 457,431 $ 385,668





EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ (3,256 ) $ 10,875 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: . Depreciation expense 3,950 4,163 Amortization expense - intangible assets 1,413 1,195 Allowance for credit losses on receivables/bad debt on receivables (677 ) (2,470 ) Equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliates 523 485 Agent growth incentive stock compensation expense 18,157 18,148 Stock option compensation 3,975 5,126 Agent equity stock compensation expense 56,456 65,652 Deferred income taxes, net 2,337 3,370 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (48,871 ) (45,266 ) Prepaids and other assets 1,841 367 Customer deposits 41,946 50,854 Accounts payable 2,741 (3,069 ) Accrued expenses 35,243 49,273 Long term payable - (4,692 ) Litigation contingency 16,000 - Other operating activities 23 157 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 131,801 154,168 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant, equipment (2,772 ) (3,433 ) Purchase of business (3,150 ) - Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (3,938 ) (5,350 ) Capitalized software development costs in intangible assets (509 ) (1,179 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (10,369 ) (9,962 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repurchase of common stock (81,266 ) (78,728 ) Proceeds from exercise of options 1,052 1,253 Transactions with noncontrolling interests (1,169 ) - Dividends declared and paid (15,075 ) (13,460 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (96,458 ) (90,935 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,346 ) 620 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 23,628 53,891 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balance 169,893 159,383 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE $ 193,521 $ 213,274 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes 1,542 1,833 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Termination of lease obligation - operating lease - 837 Property, plant and equipment increase due to transfer of right-of-use lease asset - 1,100





SEGMENT REVENUES (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Revenues 2024 2023 2024 2023 North American Realty $ 1,274,621 $ 1,219,345 $ 2,201,758 $ 2,056,459 International Realty 20,316 11,991 35,912 22,748 Other Affiliated Services 1,467 1,072 — — Revenues reconciliation: Segment eliminations (1,160 ) (1,292 ) (2,627 ) (2,387 ) Consolidated revenues $ 1,295,244 $ 1,231,116 $ 2,238,298 $ 2,079,569





ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 North American Realty $ 38,503 $ 34,122 $ 56,312 $ 55,325 International Realty (2,376 ) (3,782 ) (5,731 ) (7,458 ) Other Affiliated Services (988 ) (1,168 ) (1,755 ) (1,849 ) Corporate expenses and other (2,325 ) (2,325 ) (4,968 ) (4,548 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,814 $ 26,847 $ 43,858 $ 41,470





CONSOLIDATED US-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 12,383 $ 9,422 $ (3,256 ) $ 10,875 Add back: Net loss from discontinued operations (617 ) 1,933 1,192 2,472 Litigation contingency — — 16,000 — Tax benefit on litigation contingency — — (4,595 ) — Adjusted net (loss) income $ 11,766 $ 11,355 $ 9,341 $ 13,347 (Loss) earnings per share: Adjusted diluted, net (loss) income $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.09 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 153,580,879 153,249,120 154,160,607 152,899,883 Diluted 155,984,147 156,693,959 154,160,607 156,119,627





ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 71,147 $ 98,024 $ 131,801 $ 154,168 Less: Customer Deposits 10,707 33,472 41,946 50,854 Adjusted Operating Cash Flow $ 60,440 $ 64,552 $ 89,855 $ 103,314

