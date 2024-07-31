Alamos Gold Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Record production and lower costs drive record free cash flow of $107 million



All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

TORONTO, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“Alamos delivered a record performance in the second quarter. Production exceeded quarterly guidance, increasing to a record 139,100 ounces. Combined with lower costs, this drove a number of financial records including free cash flow of $107 million,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We also continue to create value through exploration and our various growth initiatives. The Phase 3+ Expansion is progressing well, and the integration of Island Gold with our recently acquired Magino mine is well underway. We expect the integration of the two operations to drive substantial synergies and unlock significant longer-term upside potential supported by the broad-based exploration success we are seeing across the Island Gold District. We remain well positioned to achieve full year guidance, and deliver significant production growth, at declining costs over the next several years,” Mr. McCluskey added.

Second Quarter 2024 Operational and Financial Highlights

Produced a record 139,100 ounces of gold, exceeding quarterly guidance of 123,000 to 133,000 ounces, driven by strong performances from Island Gold and La Yaqui Grande. With the solid first half performance, the Company is well positioned to achieve full year production and cost guidance

Sold 140,923 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $2,336 per ounce, generating record quarterly revenue of $332.6 million. This represented a 27% increase from the second quarter of 2023 and marked the second consecutive quarter of record revenue

Record free cash flow 1 of $106.9 million, reflecting strong mine-site free cash flow from all three operations, including quarterly free cash flow of $69.9 million at Mulatos and record quarterly free cash flow from Young-Davidson of $40.1 million. This was a significant increase from consolidated free cash flow of $24.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, while continuing to fund the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold

of $106.9 million, reflecting strong mine-site free cash flow from all three operations, including quarterly free cash flow of $69.9 million at Mulatos and record quarterly free cash flow from Young-Davidson of $40.1 million. This was a significant increase from consolidated free cash flow of $24.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, while continuing to fund the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold Record cash flow from operating activities of $194.5 million (including $190.6 million, or $0.48 per share before changes in working capital 1 ), an 80% increase from the first quarter of 2024 reflecting strong operating performance and margin expansion

), an 80% increase from the first quarter of 2024 reflecting strong operating performance and margin expansion Cost of sales of $172.6 million or $1,225 per ounce were in line with full year guidance

Total cash costs 1 of $830 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC" 1 ) of $1,096 per ounce decreased 9% and 13%, respectively, from the first quarter of 2024, driven by higher grades at both Island Gold and Young-Davidson

of $830 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC" ) of $1,096 per ounce decreased 9% and 13%, respectively, from the first quarter of 2024, driven by higher grades at both Island Gold and Young-Davidson Adjusted net earnings 1 for the second quarter were $96.9 million, or $0.24 per share 1 . Adjusted net earnings includes adjustments for net unrealized foreign exchange losses recorded within deferred taxes and foreign exchange of $15.9 million, and other adjustments, net of taxes totaling $10.9 million. Reported net earnings were $70.1 million, or $0.18 per share

for the second quarter were $96.9 million, or $0.24 per share . Adjusted net earnings includes adjustments for net unrealized foreign exchange losses recorded within deferred taxes and foreign exchange of $15.9 million, and other adjustments, net of taxes totaling $10.9 million. Reported net earnings were $70.1 million, or $0.18 per share Cash and cash equivalents increased 31% from the first quarter of 2024 to $313.6 million on June 30, 2024. This was net of a $36.9 million private placement into Argonaut Gold ("Argonaut") in April, and ongoing investment in the Phase 3+ Expansion. The Company was debt-free as the end of the second quarter. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company drew down $250 million on its credit facility to extinguish Argonaut's term loan, revolving credit facility and gold prepaid advance of 10,000 ounces, all inherited as part of the acquisition

Paid dividends of $10.0 million, or $0.025 per share for the quarter

Provided an exploration update at Young-Davidson having intersected a new style of higher-grade gold mineralization from the mid mine, in zones within the hanging wall of the Young-Davidson deposit. These zones are located between 10 and up to 200 metres (“m”) south of existing infrastructure and Mineral Reserves and Resources, highlighting the upside potential with grades intersected well above the current Mineral Reserve grade of 2.31 g/t of gold

Announced the completion of the acquisition of Argonaut on July 12, 2024. As part of the acquisition, Alamos acquired Argonaut’s Magino mine, located adjacent to Alamos’ Island Gold mine in Ontario, Canada. Argonaut’s assets in the United States and Mexico have been spun out as a newly created junior gold producer named Florida Canyon Gold Inc. (“Florida Canyon Gold”) of which the Company owns an equity interest of 19.9%

Completed a gold sale prepayment agreement (“gold prepayment”) on July 15, 2024 for total consideration of $116 million in exchange for the delivery of 49,384 ounces in 2025. The proceeds of the gold prepayment were used to eliminate gold forward sale contracts, previously entered into by Argonaut, totaling 179,417 ounces in 2024 and 2025 with an average price of $1,838 per ounce. The transaction has eliminated more than half of the Argonaut hedge book and associated mark-to-market liability, while providing significantly increased exposure to rising gold prices

Provided a comprehensive exploration update at Island Gold where exploration drilling continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization across the Island Gold Deposit, as well as within several hanging wall and footwall structures. Delineation and definition drilling has also defined wide, higher-grade zones within the Island East area. The success on both fronts is expected to drive further growth in high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources with the 2024 year end update

Published Alamos’ 2023 ESG Report, outlining the Company’s progress on its ESG performance

Highlight Summary

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Financial Results (in millions) Operating revenues $332.6 $261.0 $610.2 $512.5 Cost of sales (1) $172.6 $157.8 $346.2 $313.0 Earnings from operations $138.8 $88.6 $220.2 $163.6 Earnings before income taxes $128.2 $92.1 $203.8 $164.3 Net earnings $70.1 $75.1 $112.2 $123.5 Adjusted net earnings( 2) $96.9 $59.3 $148.1 $104.7 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (2) $180.5 $138.9 $306.2 $258.8 Cash provided by operations before working capital and taxes paid (2) $190.6 $138.3 $325.5 $265.5 Cash provided by operating activities $194.5 $141.8 $303.4 $236.1 Capital expenditures (sustaining) (2) $20.9 $23.4 $47.4 $50.3 Capital expenditures (growth) (2) $58.8 $49.8 $110.4 $101.8 Capital expenditures (capitalized exploration) $7.9 $7.0 $14.3 $11.9 Free cash flow (2) $106.9 $61.6 $131.3 $72.1 Operating Results Gold production (ounces) 139,100 136,000 274,800 264,400 Gold sales (ounces) 140,923 131,952 273,772 264,620 Per Ounce Data Average realized gold price $2,336 $1,978 $2,207 $1,937 Average spot gold price (London PM Fix) $2,338 $1,976 $2,208 $1,933 Cost of sales per ounce of gold sold (includes amortization) (1) $1,225 $1,196 $1,265 $1,183 Total cash costs per ounce of gold sold (2) $830 $847 $869 $834 All-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold sold (2) $1,096 $1,112 $1,178 $1,144 Share Data Earnings per share, basic $0.18 $0.19 $0.28 $0.31 Earnings per share, diluted $0.17 $0.19 $0.28 $0.31 Adjusted earnings per share, basic (2) $0.24 $0.15 $0.37 $0.27 Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic) (000’s) 398,275 395,346 397,546 394,657 Financial Position (in millions) Cash and cash equivalents $313.6 $224.8

(1) Cost of sales includes mining and processing costs, royalties, and amortization expense.

(2) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures” disclosure at the end of this press release and associated MD&A for a description and calculation of these measures.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gold production (ounces) Young-Davidson 44,000 45,200 84,100 90,200 Island Gold 41,700 30,500 75,100 63,400 Mulatos District (7) 53,400 60,300 115,600 110,800 Gold sales (ounces) Young-Davidson 45,057 43,570 84,867 89,246 Island Gold 39,766 28,183 73,896 61,910 Mulatos District 56,100 60,199 115,009 113,464 Cost of sales (in millions) (1) Young-Davidson $66.7 $59.3 $132.1 $121.2 Island Gold $30.7 $27.6 $64.1 $58.5 Mulatos District $75.2 $70.9 $150.0 $133.3 Cost of sales per ounce of gold sold (includes amortization) (1) Young-Davidson $1,480 $1,361 $1,557 $1,358 Island Gold $772 $979 $867 $945 Mulatos District $1,340 $1,178 $1,304 $1,175 Total cash costs per ounce of gold sold (2) Young-Davidson $1,030 $955 $1,104 $948 Island Gold $493 $678 $591 $651 Mulatos District $907 $847 $873 $843 Mine-site all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold sold (2),(3) Young-Davidson $1,203 $1,212 $1,334 $1,222 Island Gold $805 $1,072 $943 $1,016 Mulatos District $963 $894 $933 $903 Capital expenditures (sustaining, growth, and capitalized exploration) (in millions )(2) Young-Davidson(4) $19.0 $13.5 $39.2 $30.9 Island Gold(5) $56.1 $54.7 $110.7 $111.7 Mulatos District(6) $7.8 $6.5 $11.7 $12.2 Other $4.7 $5.5 $10.5 $9.2

(1) Cost of sales includes mining and processing costs, royalties, and amortization expense.

(2) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures” disclosure at the end of this press release and associated MD&A for a description and calculation of these measures.

(3) For the purposes of calculating mine-site all-in sustaining costs, the Company does not include an allocation of corporate and administrative and share based compensation expenses.

(4) Includes capitalized exploration at Young-Davidson of $1.4 million and $2.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 ($1.2 million and $2.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023).

(5) Includes capitalized exploration at Island Gold of $3.4 million and $6.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 ($3.0 million and $5.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023).

(6) Includes capitalized exploration at Mulatos District of $3.1 million and $5.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 ($2.8 million and $3.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023).

(7) The Mulatos District includes La Yaqui Grande and Mulatos.

Environment, Social and Governance Summary Performance



Health and Safety

Total recordable injury frequency rate 1 ("TRIFR") of 1.76 in the second quarter, down from 1.79 in the first quarter

("TRIFR") of 1.76 in the second quarter, down from 1.79 in the first quarter Lost time injury frequency rate 1 ("LTIFR") of 0.20 in the second quarter as compared to nil in the first quarter

("LTIFR") of 0.20 in the second quarter as compared to nil in the first quarter Year-to-date TRIFR of 1.78 and LTIFR of 0.10

During the second quarter of 2024, Alamos had 18 recordable injuries across its sites including two lost time injuries (“LTI”).

Alamos strives to maintain a safe, healthy working environment for all, with a strong safety culture where everyone is continually reminded of the importance of keeping themselves and their colleagues healthy and injury-free. The Company’s overarching commitment is to have all employees and contractors return Home Safe Every Day.

Environment

Zero significant environmental incidents and two minor reportable events in the second quarter of 2024

Received approval from the province for a routine tailings raise at the Island Gold and Young-Davidson Mines

Received Environmental Compliance Approval Air and Noise from the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks at Island Gold

Continued reclamation activities at Mulatos for the Cerro Pelon, El Victor and San Carlos pits

The two minor reportable events during the quarter involved an oil spill (1,000 litres) following the accidental puncture of a container, and a dust concern due to strong winds, at the Young-Davidson mine. The area of the oil spill was contained and remediated with no anticipated long-term effects for either event.

The Company is committed to preserving the long-term health and viability of the natural environment that surrounds its operations and projects. This includes investing in new initiatives to reduce our environmental footprint with the goal of minimizing the environmental impacts of our activities and offsetting any impacts that cannot be fully mitigated or rehabilitated.

Community

Ongoing donations, medical support and infrastructure investments were provided to local communities, including:

Various sponsorships to support local youth sports teams and community events, and donations to local charities and organizations around the Company's mines

Continued to advance a long-term power project at Island Gold in partnership with Batchewana First Nation

Continued to provide local community support including road maintenance, dust suppression, and water distribution to Matarachi and surrounding areas around the Mulatos Mine

The Company believes that excellence in sustainability provides a net benefit to all stakeholders. The Company continues to engage with local communities to understand local challenges and priorities. Ongoing investments in local infrastructure, health care, education, cultural and community programs remain a focus of the Company.

Governance and Disclosure

Published Alamos' 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, outlining the Company's progress on its ESG performance across its operations, projects and offices

Mulatos was awarded the Empresa Socialmente Responsable award for the 16 th consecutive year in recognition of the mine’s ethical and sustainable practices

consecutive year in recognition of the mine’s ethical and sustainable practices Published Alamos’ 2023 Report on Conformance to the Responsible Gold Mining Principles ("RGMP"s) in accordance with the World Gold Council’s RGMP framework

Published Alamos’ inaugural 2023 Report on Modern Slavery in accordance with Canada’s Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act

Published Alamos’ Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act 2023 Annual Report, outlining payments made to governments in Canada and abroad related to our activities on a country and project basis

The Company maintains the highest standards of corporate governance to ensure that corporate decision-making reflects its values, including the Company’s commitment to sustainable development.

(1) Frequency rate is calculated as incidents per 200,000 hours worked.

Outlook and Strategy



2024 Guidance - excludes Magino(4) Young-Davidson Island Gold Mulatos Lynn Lake Total Gold production(000's ounces) 180 - 195 145 - 160 160 - 170 485 - 525 Cost of sales, including amortization (in millions) (3) $620 Cost of sales, including amortization ($ per ounce) (3) $1,225 Total cash costs ($ per ounce) (1) $950 - $1,000 $550 - $600 $925 - $975 — $825 - $875 All-in sustaining costs ($ per ounce) (1) $1,125 - $1,175 Mine-site all-in sustaining costs ($ per ounce) (1)(2) $1,175 - $1,225 $875 - $925 $1,000 - $1,050 — Capital expenditures (in millions) Sustaining capita l(1) $40 - $45 $50 - $55 $3 - $5 — $93 - $105 Growth capital (1) $20 - $25 $210 - $230 $2 - $5 — $232 - $260 Total Sustaining and Growth Capita l(1)- producing mines $60 - $70 $260 - $285 $5 - $10 — $325 - $365 Growth capital - development projects $25 $25 Capitalized exploration (1) $10 $13 $9 $9 $41 Total capital expenditures and capitalized exploration (1) $70 - $80 $273 - $298 $14 - $19 $34 $391 - $431

(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP" disclosure at the end of this press release and associated MD&A for a description of these measures.

(2) For the purposes of calculating mine-site all-in sustaining costs at individual mine sites, the Company does not include an allocation of corporate and administrative and share based compensation expenses to the mine sites.

(3) Cost of sales includes mining and processing costs, royalties, and amortization expense, and is calculated based on the mid-point of total cash cost guidance.

(4) 2024 Guidance does not include the Magino Mine with the acquisition closing in July. Updated guidance is expected to be provided in September 2024.

The Company’s objective is to operate a sustainable business model that supports growing returns to all stakeholders over the long-term, through growing production, expanding margins, and increasing profitability. This includes a balanced approach to capital allocation focused on generating strong ongoing free cash flow while re-investing in high-return internal growth opportunities, and supporting higher returns to shareholders.

The Company's outstanding operational and financial performance continued in the second quarter of 2024, achieving a number of new records. This included record production of 139,100 ounces, which exceeded quarterly guidance, at substantially lower costs reflecting strong performances at all three operations. With the solid first half performance, the Company is well positioned to achieve full year production and cost guidance issued in January 2024. Updated 2024 guidance, incorporating the recently acquired Magino mine, is expected to be released in September 2024.

Record production and rising gold prices drove record revenue in the quarter. In addition, lower costs generated a significant increase in operating margins, driving operating cash flow and free cash flow sharply higher to new records. Free cash flow increased to $106.9 million in the second quarter, up more than 300% from the first quarter of 2024 while continuing to fund the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold. The expansion is progressing well and remains on track to be completed during the first half of 2026, which will be a significant driver of further free cash flow growth over the longer-term through growing production and declining costs.

With the completion of the acquisition of Argonaut earlier this month, the integration of the Magino and Island Gold mines is well underway. Given their close proximity, the integration of the two operations is expected to create one of the largest and lowest cost gold mines in Canada and drive pre-tax synergies of approximately $515 million over the life of the mine through the use of shared infrastructure. This includes immediate capital savings with the mill and tailings expansions at Island Gold no longer required, and significant ongoing operating savings through the use of the larger and more efficient Magino mill. This not only de-risks the Phase 3+ Expansion, but also creates opportunities for further expansions of the combined Island Gold and Magino operations.

The addition of Magino has increased company-wide gold production to an annual rate of approximately 600,000 ounces per year with longer term production potential of over 900,000 ounces per year. Production in the third quarter of 2024 is expected to be between 145,000 and 155,000 ounces, including ounces produced from Magino from the acquisition date of July 12, 2024. Costs will be above the top end of the current guidance range, reflecting higher production costs from Magino.

The Company's other growth initiatives continue to advance including preparatory work on the Lynn Lake project ahead of an expected construction decision in 2025, and finalizing work on a development plan for the Puerto Del Aire ("PDA") project, expected to be released in early September. The PDA development plan is expected to outline another attractive project and significantly extend the mine life of the Mulatos District.

Additionally, the Company continues to create value through ongoing exploration success across its asset base. As outlined in May, underground exploration drilling at Young-Davidson from the mid-mine intersected a new style of higher-grade gold mineralization in zones within the hanging wall of the deposit. These zones are located between 10 and up to 200 m south of existing infrastructure and Mineral Reserves and Resources, highlighting the upside potential with grades intersected well above the current Mineral Reserve grade of 2.31 g/t Au. In addition, as announced earlier this month, underground and surface exploration programs at Island Gold continue to extend high-grade mineralization beyond the extent of the main deposit as well as within the hanging wall and footwall. This is expected to drive another increase in high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources at Island Gold. Near-mine exploration success also highlighted the longer-term upside opportunities to supply multiple sources of ore through the expanded Magino mill.

The Company ended the second quarter with $313.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, up 31% from the first quarter. The Company was debt-free at the end of the second quarter. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company withdrew $250 million on its credit facility to extinguish Argonaut's term loan, revolving credit facility, and gold prepaid advances, all inherited as part of the acquisition, and continued to maintain a strong liquidity position of more than $550 million. Combined with strong ongoing free cash flow generation, the Company remains well positioned to internally fund its organic growth initiatives including the Phase 3+ Expansion, optimization of the Magino mill, and development of the PDA and Lynn Lake projects.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Young-Davidson Financial and Operational Review

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gold production (ounces) 44,000 45,200 84,100 90,200 Gold sales (ounces) 45,057 43,570 84,867 89,246 Financial Review (in millions) Operating Revenues $106.1 $86.3 $188.8 $172.6 Cost of sales (1) $66.7 $59.3 $132.1 $121.2 Earnings from operations $38.6 $25.9 $55.4 $49.9 Cash provided by operating activities $59.1 $48.9 $93.9 $82.6 Capital expenditures (sustaining) (2) $7.7 $11.1 $19.3 $24.3 Capital expenditures (growth) (2) $9.9 $1.2 $17.5 $4.0 Capital expenditures (capitalized exploration) (2) $1.4 $1.2 $2.4 $2.6 Mine-site free cash flow (2) $40.1 $35.4 $54.7 $51.7 Cost of sales, including amortization per ounce of gold sold (1) $1,480 $1,361 $1,557 $1,358 Total cash costs per ounce of gold sold (2) $1,030 $955 $1,104 $948 Mine-site all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold sold (2),(3) $1,203 $1,212 $1,334 $1,222 Underground Operations Tonnes of ore mined 717,565 736,078 1,384,627 1,457,005 Tonnes of ore mined per day 7,885 8,089 7,608 8,050 Average grade of gold (4) 2.18 2.14 2.07 2.18 Metres developed 2,186 2,238 4,100 4,933 Mill Operations Tonnes of ore processed 725,647 696,718 1,391,425 1,398,672 Tonnes of ore processed per day 7,974 7,656 7,645 7,727 Average grade of gold (4) 2.18 2.13 2.07 2.18 Contained ounces milled 50,832 47,774 92,442 97,987 Average recovery rate 90% 91% 90% 91%

(1) Cost of sales includes mining and processing costs, royalties and amortization.

(2) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures” disclosure at the end of this press release and associated MD&A for a description and calculation of these measures.

(3) For the purposes of calculating mine-site all-in sustaining costs, the Company does not include an allocation of corporate and administrative and share based compensation expenses.

(4) Grams per tonne of gold ("g/t Au").

Operational review

Young-Davidson produced 44,000 ounces of gold in the second quarter, 10% higher than the first quarter and slightly lower than the prior year period. Production for the first half of the year totaled 84,100 ounces. The strong improvement from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by higher mining rates and grades mined and processed. With grades expected to increase in the second half of the year and milling rates expected to remain at design rates of 8,000 tpd, Young-Davidson remains on track to achieve full year guidance.

Underground mining rates averaged 7,885 tpd in the second quarter, a significant increase from the first quarter reflecting the delivery of two new hybrid production scoops and temporary downtime during the previous quarter to replace the head ropes in the Northgate shaft. Milling rates averaged 7,974 tpd in the second quarter, consistent with annual guidance and the increase in mining rates.

Grades mined averaged 2.18 g/t Au in the second quarter, a 12% increase from the first quarter, and consistent with annual guidance. Mill recoveries averaged 90% in the quarter, in line with guidance.

Financial Review

Revenues increased to a record $106.1 million in the second quarter, 23% higher than the prior year period, driven by the higher realized gold price and an increase in gold ounces sold. For the first half of the year, revenues of $188.8 million were 9% higher than the prior year, as higher realized gold prices offset the lower ounces sold.

Cost of sales of $66.7 million in the second quarter were 12% higher than the prior year period, reflecting higher tonnes processed and ounces sold, as well as inflationary pressures on unit costs. Underground mining costs were CAD $55 per tonne in the second quarter, an 11% decrease from the first quarter, reflecting higher mining rates. Cost of sales of $132.1 million for the first half of the year were 9% higher than the comparative period primarily due to higher input costs.

Total cash costs were $1,030 per ounce in the second quarter, an 8% increase as compared to the prior year period, driven by inflationary pressures. Total cash costs decreased 13% from the first quarter, reflecting higher mining rates and grades. Total cash costs were $1,104 per ounce for the first half of year, 16% higher than the comparative period due to inflationary pressures and lower production in the first quarter of 2024.

Mine-site AISC were $1,203 per ounce in the quarter, in line with annual guidance and consistent with the prior period. Mine-site AISC of $1,334 per ounce for the first half of the year were above annual guidance and the comparative period due to the higher first quarter costs and the timing of sustaining capital expenditures. Both total cash costs and mine-site AISC are expected to decrease in the second half of the year to be consistent with annual guidance, reflecting higher grades.

Capital expenditures in the second quarter totaled $19.0 million, including $7.7 million of sustaining capital and $9.9 million of growth capital. Additionally, $1.4 million was invested in capitalized exploration in the quarter. Capital expenditures, inclusive of capitalized exploration, totaled $39.2 million for the first half of 2024.

Young-Davidson generated record mine-site free cash flow of $40.1 million in the second quarter, and $54.7 million for the first half of the year, driven by the strong operating performance and higher realized gold prices. Young-Davidson has generated over $100 million in mine-site free cash flow for three consecutive years. The operation is well positioned to generate similar free cash flow in 2024 and over the long-term, with a 15-year Mineral Reserve life.

Island Gold Financial and Operational Review

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gold production (ounces) 41,700 30,500 75,100 63,400 Gold sales (ounces) 39,766 28,183 73,896 61,910 Financial Review (in millions) Operating Revenues $93.1 $55.8 $164.1 $119.7 Cost of sales (1) $30.7 $27.6 $64.1 $58.5 Earnings from operations $60.4 $27.0 $97.3 $59.6 Cash provided by operating activities $70.8 $50.2 $111.7 $86.7 Capital expenditures (sustaining) (2) $12.2 $11.0 $25.7 $22.4 Capital expenditures (growth) (2) $40.5 $40.7 $78.1 $83.9 Capital expenditures (capitalized exploration) (2) $3.4 $3.0 $6.9 $5.4 Mine-site free cash flow (2) $14.7 ($4.5) $1.0 ($25.0) Cost of sales, including amortization per ounce of gold sold (1) $772 $979 $867 $945 Total cash costs per ounce of gold sold (2) $493 $678 $591 $651 Mine-site all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold sold (2),(3) $805 $1,072 $943 $1,016 Underground Operations Tonnes of ore mined 94,837 100,568 201,574 208,964 Tonnes of ore mined per day ("tpd") 1,042 1,105 1,108 1,154 Average grade of gold (4) 14.14 9.23 12.23 9.40 Metres developed 1,598 2,134 3,375 4,237 Mill Operations Tonnes of ore processed 92,703 102,000 199,918 209,508 Tonnes of ore processed per day 1,019 1,121 1,098 1,158 Average grade of gold (4) 14.39 9.51 12.38 9.54 Contained ounces milled 42,895 31,180 79,546 64,262 Average recovery rate 98% 97% 98% 97%

(1) Cost of sales includes mining and processing costs, royalties, and amortization.

(2) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures” disclosure at the end of this press release and associated MD&A for a description and calculation of these measures.

(3) For the purposes of calculating mine-site all-in sustaining costs, the Company does not include an allocation of corporate and administrative and share based compensation expenses.

(4) Grams per tonne of gold ("g/t Au").

Operational review

Island Gold produced 41,700 ounces in the second quarter of 2024, a 37% increase from the prior year period, driven by a 51% increase in grades processed. Production for the first half of the year was 75,100 ounces, an 18% increase compared to the comparative period. Given the strong first half performance, Island Gold is well positioned to achieve annual guidance.

Underground mining rates averaged 1,042 tpd in the second quarter, a 6% decrease from the prior year period and below annual guidance of 1,200 tpd. Mining rates were lower earlier in the quarter with the focus on maximizing the extraction of significantly higher grade ore within the 1025 mining horizon, as well as lower haul truck availability among older units in the fleet which are being replaced. Mining rates increased in the latter part of the quarter following the receipt of two new haul trucks.

Mining rates are expected to average similar levels in the third quarter reflecting planned downtime in the second half of July to upgrade the underground ventilation infrastructure. The ventilation upgrade was successfully completed during the last week of July with mining rates expected to increase to average 1,200 tpd in August and through the rest of the year. The upgrade to ventilation capacity was completed as part of the Phase 3+ Expansion and will support increased development rates in the near term and higher underground mining rates over the longer term following the completion of the Expansion.

Grades mined averaged 14.14 g/t Au in the second quarter, 53% higher than in the prior year period, reflecting the planned mining of higher-grade stopes, as well as positive grade reconciliation. Grades are expected to return to within guided levels in the second half of the year.

Mill throughput averaged 1,019 tpd for the quarter, consistent with the lower mining rates in the quarter, but lower than the prior year period. Mill recoveries averaged 98% in the second quarter, exceeding annual guidance, reflecting the higher grades processed.

Financial Review

Revenues of $93.1 million in the second quarter were 67% higher than the prior year period, driven by the increase in gold sales and the higher realized gold price. Similarly, revenues of $164.1 million during the first half of the year were 37% higher than the prior year.

Cost of sales of $30.7 million in the second quarter and $64.1 million for the first half of the year were 11% and 10% higher than the comparative periods, respectively, driven by higher gold sales. On a per ounce basis, cost of sales were 21% and 8% lower in the second quarter and first half of 2024, respectively, as compared to the prior year comparative periods, due to higher grades mined and processed.

Total cash costs of $493 per ounce and mine-site AISC of $805 per ounce in the second quarter were both lower than the prior year period, and annual guidance, driven by higher grades processed. For the first half of the year, total cash costs of $591 per ounce were consistent with annual guidance. Mine-site AISC of $943 per ounce were slightly above annual guidance due to timing of capital expenditure payments. Costs for the full year are expected to be in line with annual guidance.

Total capital expenditures were $56.1 million in the second quarter, including $40.5 million of growth capital and $3.4 million of capitalized exploration. Growth capital spending remained focused on the Phase 3+ Expansion shaft site infrastructure and shaft sinking which advanced to a depth of 403 m by the end of the second quarter. Additionally, capital spending was focused on lateral development and construction of the bin house. Certain other capital spending planned for 2024 have been deferred as a result of the acquisition of Magino. With its significantly larger mill and tailings facility, the previously planned expansion of the Island Gold mill and tailings facility is no longer required.

Mine-site free cash flow was $14.7 million for the second quarter despite the significant capital investment related to the Phase 3+ Expansion. At current gold prices, cash flow generated at Island Gold is expected to continue funding the majority of the Phase 3+ Expansion capital. The operation is expected to generate significant free cash flow from 2026 onward with the completion of the expansion.

Magino Operational Review

Subsequent to June 30, 2024, the Company acquired the Magino mine. The Magino operating results for the second quarter are presented below. These metrics are not included in the Company's results for the second quarter and are not indicative of Alamos' performance, as they occurred prior to closing of the acquisition on July 12, 2024.

During the second quarter of 2024, Magino produced 22,700 ounces of gold, a 36% increase compared to the first quarter of 2024. The operation continued to ramp up with higher mining and milling rates, driving stronger production compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Mining rates averaged 53,208 tpd (ore and waste) including 16,328 tpd of ore in the second quarter, both increasing from 51,703 tpd and 13,175 tpd, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024. Mill throughput averaged 8,370 tpd in the second quarter of 2024, a 33% increase compared to 6,308 tpd in the first quarter of 2024. Grades processed of 0.99 g/t Au in the second quarter were consistent with the first quarter, with recoveries increasing to average 94%.

In the third quarter, the Company expects downtime to implement various improvements to the grizzly, crushing and conveying ore flow, and mill liner design. As a result, third quarter production is expected to be relatively consistent with the second quarter. These improvements are expected to positively impact the fourth quarter's production and costs.

The Company expects to provide updated consolidated guidance incorporating Magino for the second half of 2024 in September 2024.

Mulatos District Financial and Operational Review



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gold production (ounces) 53,400 60,300 115,600 110,800 Gold sales (ounces) 56,100 60,199 115,009 113,464 Financial Review (in millions) Operating Revenues $133.4 $118.9 $257.3 $220.2 Cost of sales (1) $75.2 $70.9 $150.0 $133.3 Earnings from operations $54.3 $45.7 $100.1 $82.3 Cash provided by operating activities $77.7 $53.5 $131.3 $96.0 Capital expenditures (sustaining) (2) $1.0 $1.3 $2.4 $3.6 Capital expenditures (growth) (2) $3.7 $2.4 $4.3 $4.7 Capital expenditures (capitalized exploration) (2) $3.1 $2.8 $5.0 $3.9 Mine-site free cash flow (2) $69.9 $47.0 $119.6 $83.8 Cost of sales, including amortization per ounce of gold sold (1) $1,340 $1,178 $1,304 $1,175 Total cash costs per ounce of gold sold (2) $907 $847 $873 $843 Mine site all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold sold( 2),(3) $963 $894 $933 $903 La Yaqui Grande Mine Open Pit Operations Tonnes of ore mined - open pit (4) 1,021,703 996,117 2,007,918 2,029,060 Total waste mined - open pi t(6) 3,878,149 5,603,937 7,955,059 11,434,752 Total tonnes mined - open pit 4,899,852 6,600,053 9,962,977 13,463,812 Waste-to-ore ratio (operating) 3.80 5.00 3.96 5.00 Crushing and Heap Leach Operations Tonnes of ore stacked 1,019,938 1,013,932 2,001,678 2,033,567 Average grade of gold processed (5) 1.46 1.52 1.39 1.54 Contained ounces stacked 48,019 49,552 89,418 100,474 Average recovery rate 87% 87% 103% 81% Ore crushed per day (tonnes) 11,200 11,100 11,000 11,200 Mulatos Mine Open Pit Operations Tonnes of ore mined - open pit (4) — 1,167,727 — 2,169,512 Total waste mined - open pit (6) — 566,761 — 1,178,516 Total tonnes mined - open pit — 1,734,488 — 3,348,027 Waste-to-ore ratio (operating) — 0.49 — 0.54 Crushing and Heap Leach Operations Tonnes of ore stacked — 1,417,645 — 2,646,721 Average grade of gold processed (5) — 1.10 — 1.02 Contained ounces stacked — 49,911 — 86,452 Average recovery rate — 35% — 34% Ore crushed per day (tonnes) — 15,600 — 14,600

(1) Cost of sales includes mining and processing costs, royalties, and amortization expense.

(2) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures” disclosure at the end of this press release and associated MD&A for a description and calculation of these measures.

(3) For the purposes of calculating mine-site all-in sustaining costs, the Company does not include an allocation of corporate and administrative and share based compensation expenses.

(4) Includes ore stockpiled during the quarter.

(5) Grams per tonne of gold ("g/t Au").

(6) Total waste mined includes operating waste and capitalized stripping.

Mulatos District Operational Review

The Mulatos District produced 53,400 ounces in the second quarter, 11% lower than the prior year period, reflecting the completion of mining in the main Mulatos pit in July 2023. For the first six months of 2024, the Mulatos District produced 115,600 ounces, driven by another strong start to the year from La Yaqui Grande.

La Yaqui Grande produced 41,800 ounces in the second quarter, a solid performance with grades, recoveries and stacking rates near or above the top end of annual guidance. Grades stacked remained at the top end of annual guidance, averaging 1.46 g/t Au. Consistent with guidance, grades stacked are expected to decrease slightly in the third quarter and through the rest of the year. Stacking rates of 11,200 tpd in the second quarter exceeded annual guidance, but are expected to decrease to average 10,000 tpd in the third quarter with the onset of the rainy season, and remain at similar levels through the remainder of the year. As a result of lower tonnes and grades processed, production is expected to decline in the second half of the year.

Mulatos commenced residual leaching in December 2023, with the operation expected to benefit from ongoing gold production at decreasing rates in 2024. Mulatos produced 11,600 ounces in the second quarter, 5% lower than production in the first quarter.

Mulatos District Financial Review

Revenues of $133.4 million in the second quarter were 12% higher than the prior year period, reflecting the higher realized gold price offset by lower ounces sold. For the first half of the year, revenues of $257.3 million were 17% higher than the prior year, driven by higher realized gold prices and higher ounces sold.

Cost of sales of $75.2 million in the second quarter were 6% higher than in the prior year period due to inflationary pressures. For the first half of the year, cost of sales were $150.0 million or 13% higher than the prior year period due to inflationary pressures, higher gold sales, and increased amortization expense.

Total cash costs of $907 per ounce and mine-site AISC of $963 per ounce in the second quarter were higher than the prior year period due to ongoing inflationary pressures; however, below annual guidance due to the greater contribution of low-cost production from La Yaqui Grande. For the first half of the year, total cash costs of $873 per ounce and mine-site AISC of $933 per ounce were both below annual guidance. Both metrics are expected to increase through the remainder of the year to be consistent with annual guidance reflecting lower production rates from La Yaqui Grande due to lower grades and stacking rates in the second half of the year.

Capital expenditures totaled $7.8 million in the second quarter, including sustaining capital of $2.4 million, and $3.1 million of capitalized exploration focused on drilling at PDA.

The Mulatos District generated mine-site free cash flow of $69.9 million for the second quarter and $119.6 million for the first half of the year, 49% and 43%, respectively, higher than the comparative periods. The strong free cash flow generation was net of $15.2 million of cash tax payments in the second quarter and $60.5 million in the first half of the year. The Company expects cash tax installment payments of approximately $15 million per quarter for the remainder of the year, related to the 2024 tax year due to the increase in cash flow generated by the operation.

Second Quarter 2024 Development Activities

Island Gold (Ontario, Canada)

Phase 3+ Expansion

On June 28, 2022, the Company reported results of the Phase 3+ Expansion Study (“P3+ Expansion Study”) conducted on its Island Gold mine, located in Ontario, Canada.

The Phase 3+ Expansion to 2,400 tpd from the current rate of 1,200 tpd will involve various infrastructure investments. These include the installation of a shaft, paste plant, as well as accelerated development to support the higher mining rates. Following the completion of the expansion in 2026, the operation will transition from trucking ore and waste up the ramp to skipping ore and waste to surface through the new shaft infrastructure, driving production higher and costs significantly lower.

As a result of the acquisition of Argonaut's Magino mine in July, the expansion of the Island Gold mill and tailings facility will no longer be required. Starting in 2025, ore from Island Gold is expected to be processed through the larger and more cost effective Magino mill, providing significant ongoing operating synergies.

Construction of the Phase 3+ Expansion continued through the second quarter of 2024 with progress summarized below:

Completed buried services at the shaft area

Upgraded voltage regulation facility commissioned

Bin house construction underway

Shaft sinking advanced to a depth of 403 m by the end of the second quarter

Paste plant detailed engineering was 90% complete; issuance of long lead time equipment procurement packages is ongoing with earthworks underway, and construction activities expected to ramp up in the second half of 2024

Advanced lateral development to support higher mining rates with the Phase 3+ Expansion

The Phase 3+ Expansion remains on schedule to be completed during the first half of 2026. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company spent $40.5 million on the Phase 3+ Expansion and capital development. As of June 30, 2024, 60% of the total initial growth capital of $756 million has been spent and committed on the project. With the acquisition of Magino completed in July 2024, the Company is in the process of updating capital estimates with the Island Gold mill expansion no longer required, and to reflect upgrades to the Magino mill and ongoing inflationary pressures. Progress on the Expansion is detailed as follows:

(in US$M)

Growth capital (including indirects and contingency) P3+ 2400

Study1 Spent to date2 Committed to date % of Spent & Committed Shaft & Shaft Surface Complex 229 175 55 100% Mill Expansion 4 76 14 — 18% Paste Plant 52 7 9 31% Power Upgrade 24 12 7 79% Effluent Treatment Plant 16 — — — General Indirect Costs 64 43 3 72% Contingency 3 55 — — Total Growth Capital $516 $251 $74 63% Underground Equipment & Infrastructure 79 36 — 46% Accelerated Capital Development 162 94 — 58% Total Growth Capital (including Accelerated Spend) $756 $381 $74 60%

Phase 3+ 2400 Study is as of January 2022. Phase 3+ capital estimate based on USD/CAD exchange $0.78:1. Spent to date based on average USD/CAD of $0.75:1 since the start of 2022. Committed to date based on the spot USD/CAD rate as at June 30, 2024 of $0.73:1. Amount spent to date accounted for on an accrual basis, including working capital movements. Contingency has been allocated to the various areas. No further capital is expected to be incurred on the Island Gold mill expansion with the acquisition of Argonaut. This estimate does not reflect upgrades required to the Magino mill.

Island Gold Shaft Site - July 2024





Lynn Lake (Manitoba, Canada)

On August 2, 2023, the Company reported the results of an updated Feasibility Study ("2023 Study") conducted on the project which replaces the previous Feasibility Study completed in 2017 ("2017 Study"). The 2023 Study incorporates a 44% larger Mineral Reserve and 14% increase in milling rates to 8,000 tpd supporting a larger, longer-life, low-cost operation. The 2023 Study was updated to reflect the current costing environment, as well as a significant amount of additional engineering, on-site geotechnical investigation work, and requirements outlined during the permitting process with the EIS granted in March 2023. Highlights of the study include:

average annual gold production of 207,000 ounces over the first five years and 176,000 ounces over the initial 10 years

low-cost profile: average mine-site all-in sustaining costs of $699 per ounce over the first 10-years and $814 per ounce over the life of mine

44% larger Mineral Reserve totaling 2.3 million ounces grading 1.52 g/t Au (47.6 million tonnes ("mt"))

17-year mine life, life of mine production of 2.2 million ounces

After-tax net present value (“NPV”) (5%) of $428 million (base case gold price assumption of $1,675 per ounce and USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $0.75:1); after-tax internal rate of return (“IRR”) of 17%

After-tax NPV (5%) of $670 million, and an after-tax IRR of 22%, at gold prices of approximately $1,950 per ounce

Payback of less than four years at the base case gold price of $1,675 per ounce and less than three years at $1,950 per ounce

Development spending (excluding exploration) was $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily on detailed engineering, which is 85% complete. The focus in 2024 is on further de-risking and advancing the project ahead of an anticipated construction decision in 2025. This includes completion of detailed engineering, and commencement of early works. The majority of the $25 million capital budget in 2024 is spending included as initial capital in the 2023 Feasibility Study.

Kirazlı (Çanakkale, Türkiye)

On October 14, 2019, the Company suspended all construction activities on its Kirazlı project following the Turkish government's failure to grant a routine renewal of the Company’s mining licenses, despite the Company having met all legal and regulatory requirements for their renewal. In October 2020, the Turkish government refused the renewal of the Company’s Forestry Permit. The Company had been granted approval of all permits required to construct Kirazlı including the Environmental Impact Assessment approval, Forestry Permit, and GSM (Business Opening and Operation) permit, and certain key permits for the nearby Ağı Dağı and Çamyurt Gold Mines. These permits were granted by the Turkish government after the project earned the support of the local communities and passed an extensive multi-year environmental review and community consultation process.

On April 20, 2021, the Company announced that its Netherlands wholly-owned subsidiaries Alamos Gold Holdings Coöperatief U.A, and Alamos Gold Holdings B.V. (the “Subsidiaries”) would be filing an investment treaty claim against the Republic of Türkiye for expropriation and unfair and inequitable treatment. The claim was filed under the Netherlands-Türkiye Bilateral Investment Treaty (the “Treaty”). Alamos Gold Holdings Coöperatief U.A. and Alamos Gold Holdings B.V. had their claim against the Republic of Türkiye registered on June 7, 2021 with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (World Bank Group).

Bilateral investment treaties are agreements between countries to assist with the protection of investments. The Treaty establishes legal protections for investment between Türkiye and the Netherlands. The Subsidiaries directly own and control the Company’s Turkish assets. The Subsidiaries invoking their rights pursuant to the Treaty does not mean that they relinquish their rights to the Turkish project, or otherwise cease the Turkish operations. The Company will continue to work towards a constructive resolution with the Republic of Türkiye.

The Company incurred $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2024 related to ongoing care and maintenance and arbitration costs to progress the Treaty claim, which was expensed.

Second Quarter 2024 Exploration Activities

Island Gold (Ontario, Canada)

The 2024 near mine exploration program continues to focus on defining new Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity to existing production horizons and underground infrastructure through both underground and surface exploration drilling.

As previously announced, the 2023 exploration program was successful with high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources added across all categories to now total 6.1 million ounces, a 16% increase from the end of 2022. The majority of these high-grade Mineral Reserve and Resource additions were in proximity to existing production horizons and infrastructure. This included additions within the main Island Gold structure as well as within the hanging wall and footwall. Given their proximity to existing infrastructure, these ounces are expected to be low cost to develop and could be incorporated into the mine plan and mined within the next several years, further increasing the value of the operation.

A total of $19 million has been budgeted for exploration at Island Gold in 2024, up from $14 million in 2023, with both a larger near mine and regional exploration program. This includes 41,000 m of underground exploration drilling, 12,500 m of near-mine surface exploration drilling, and 10,000 m of surface regional exploration drilling.

To support the underground exploration drilling program, 460 m of underground exploration drift development is planned to extend drill platforms on the 850 and 1025 m levels. In addition to the exploration budget, 32,000 m of underground delineation drilling has been planned and included in sustaining capital for Island Gold which will be focused on the conversion of the large Mineral Resource base to Mineral Reserves.

The 2024 regional exploration program will follow up on high-grade mineralization intersected at the Pine-Breccia and 88-60 targets, located four kilometres ("km") and seven km, respectively, from the Island Gold mine. Drilling will also be completed in proximity to the past-producing Cline and Edwards mines, as well as at the Island Gold North Shear target. Additionally, a comprehensive data compilation project is underway across the 40,000-hectare Manitou land package that was acquired in 2023 in support of future exploration targeting.

As announced on July 23, 2024, the Company provided a comprehensive update on its continued exploration success at Island Gold during the first half of 2024. Exploration drilling continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization across the Island Gold Deposit, as well as within several hanging wall and footwall structures. Delineation and definition drilling has defined wide, higher-grade zones within the Island East area. The success on both fronts is expected to drive further growth in high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources with the 2024 year end update.

Additionally, high-grade mineralization was intersected in the North Shear and the Webb Lake stock area, highlighting a longer-term, near-mine opportunity as a potential source of additional mill feed for the expanded Magino milling complex.

During the second quarter, 16,036 m of underground exploration drilling was completed in 66 holes, and 3,251 m of surface drilling was completed in five holes. Additionally, a total of 11,460 m of underground delineation drilling was completed in 54 holes, focused on in-fill drilling to convert Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves. A total of 117 m of underground exploration drift development was also completed during the second quarter. Year to date, 28,003 m of underground exploration drilling has been completed in 111 holes, and 5,882 m of surface drilling has been completed in seven holes. A total of 20,885 m of underground delineation drilling has been completed in 91 holes. A total of 276 m of underground exploration drift development was also completed during the first half of the year.

The regional exploration drilling program continued in the second quarter, with 4,537 m of drilling completed in 14 holes bringing the first half total to 4,995 m across 15 holes.

Total exploration expenditures during the second quarter of 2024 were $5.4 million, of which $3.4 million was capitalized. In the first half of 2024, the Company incurred exploration expenditures of $9.6 million of which $6.9 million was capitalized.

Young-Davidson (Ontario, Canada)

A total of $12 million has been budgeted for exploration at Young-Davidson in 2024, up from $8 million spent in 2023. This includes 21,600 m of underground exploration drilling, and 1,070 m of underground exploration development to extend drill platforms on multiple levels. The majority of the underground exploration drilling program will be focused on extending mineralization within the Young-Davidson syenite, which hosts the majority of Mineral Reserves and Resources. Drilling is also testing the hanging wall and footwall of the deposit where higher grades have been intersected.

As announced in the May 14, 2024 press release, underground exploration drilling from the mid-mine intersected a new style of higher-grade gold mineralization in zones within the hanging wall of the Young-Davidson deposit. These zones are located between 10 and up to 200 m south of existing infrastructure and Mineral Reserves and Resources, highlighting the upside potential with grades intersected well above the current Mineral Reserve grade of 2.31 g/t of gold.

The regional program has been expanded with 7,000 m of surface drilling planned in 2024, up from 5,000 m in 2023. The focus will be on testing multiple near-surface targets across the 5,900 hectare Young-Davidson Property that could potentially provide supplemental mill feed.

During the second quarter, two underground exploration drills completed 6,033 m of diamond drilling in 12 holes from the 9220 West exploration drift, 9305 East Footwall area, and the 9620 hanging wall area. Drilling is targeting syenite-hosted mineralization as well as continuing to test mineralization in the high-grade gold mineralization intersected in the hanging wall sediments. Year to date, 13,786 m of underground exploration drilling has been completed in 33 holes.

In addition, 1,533 m of surface drilling was completed in six holes in the second quarter, in the Otisse NE target area, targeting the North, DH and 14 zones. Year-to-date, 3,454 m of surface regional exploration drilling was completed in 11 holes.

Total exploration expenditures during the second quarter of 2024 were $2.2 million, of which $1.4 million was capitalized. In the first half of 2024, the Company incurred exploration expenditures of $3.7 million of which $2.4 million was capitalized.

Mulatos District (Sonora, Mexico)

A total of $19 million has been budgeted at Mulatos for exploration in 2024, similar to spending in 2023. The near-mine and regional drilling program is expected to total 55,000 m. This includes 27,000 m of surface exploration drilling at PDA and the surrounding area. This drilling will follow up on another successful year of exploration at PDA in 2023, with Mineral Reserves increasing 33% to 1.0 million ounces (5.4 mt grading 5.61 g/t Au) and grades also increasing 16%. This growth in higher-grade Mineral Reserves will be incorporated into an updated development plan which is expected to be completed in September 2024.

During the second quarter, exploration activities continued at PDA and the near-mine area with 14,292 m of drilling completed in 53 holes. Drilling was focused on infill drilling the GAP-Victor portion of the Mineral Resource.

Drilling also continued at Cerro Pelon evaluating the high-grade sulphide potential to the north of the historical open pit. A total of 5,914 m in 25 holes were completed in the second quarter. At Refugio, 2,886 m was drilled in nine holes to test the broader Capulin area for additional mineralization based on surface mapping and interpretation. An additional 407 m was drilled on other greenfield targets across the property.

For the first six months of 2024, 34,883 m of near-mine drilling was completed in 125 holes, and 8,702 m of surface regional drilling was completed in 26 holes.

Total exploration expenditures during the second quarter of 2024 were $7.0 million, of which $3.1 million was capitalized. In the first half of 2024, the Company incurred exploration expenditures of $12.2 million of which $5.0 million was capitalized.

Lynn Lake (Manitoba, Canada)

A total of $9 million has been budgeted for exploration at the Lynn Lake project in 2024, up from $5 million in 2023. This includes 15,500 m of drilling focused on the conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves at the Burnt Timber and Linkwood deposits, and to evaluate the potential for Mineral Resources at Maynard, an advanced stage greenfield target.

Burnt Timber and Linkwood contain Inferred Mineral Resources totaling 1.6 million ounces grading 1.1 g/t Au (44 million tonnes) as of December 31, 2023. The Company sees excellent potential for this to be converted into a smaller, higher quality Mineral Reserve which could be incorporated into the Lynn Lake Gold Project given its proximity to the planned mill. A study incorporating these deposits into the Lynn Lake project is expected to be competed in the fourth quarter of 2024, and represents potential production and economic upside to the 2023 Feasibility Study.

The surface infill drilling program at the Linkwood deposit was completed in the second quarter, with a total of 3,184 m of drilling completed in 20 holes. Drilling was also completed at the Maynard target, with 2,967 m drilled in 11 holes, with results pending. The infill drilling program at the Burnt Timber deposit was also completed and included 1,439 m in 11 drill holes. Year to date, 16,134 m of drilling has been completed in 87 holes at Lynn Lake.

Exploration spending totaled $2.9 million in the second quarter and $4.8 million for the first half of the year, all of which was capitalized.

Review of Second Quarter Financial Results

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company sold 140,923 ounces of gold for record operating revenues of $332.6 million, representing a 27% increase from the prior year period. The increase was due to a higher realized gold price and higher sales volumes.

The average realized gold price in the second quarter was $2,336 per ounce, 18% higher than the prior year period, and $2 per ounce less the London PM Fix price.

Cost of sales (which includes mining and processing costs, royalties, and amortization expense) were $172.6 million in the second quarter, 9% higher than the prior year period. Key drivers of changes to cost of sales as compared to the prior year period were as follows:

Mining and processing costs were $117.2 million, 7% higher than the prior year period. The increase was driven by inflationary pressures on input costs and higher sales volumes. The impact of inflation remains within budgeted levels. Costs in the prior year period were also lower due to the inclusion of silver sales as an offset to mining and processing costs, whereas they were included in revenue in the current year.

Total cash costs of $830 per ounce and AISC of $1,096 per ounce were lower than the prior year period driven by higher grades processed at Island Gold, and a lower contribution of higher cost ounces from Mulatos residual leaching.

Royalty expense was $3.0 million in the second quarter, higher than the prior year period of $2.5 million, due to the higher average realized gold price.

Amortization of $52.4 million in the second quarter was higher than the prior year period due to the higher number of ounces sold. On a per ounce basis, amortization was $372 per ounce, in line with guidance but higher than the prior year period due to the greater contribution of ounces from La Yaqui Grande.

The Company recognized earnings from operations of $138.8 million in the second quarter, 57% higher than the prior year period, primarily as a result of record revenues driven by higher sales and an increase in the average realized gold price, generating expanded operating margins.

The Company reported net earnings of $70.1 million in the second quarter, compared to $75.1 million in the prior year period. Adjusted earnings(1) were $96.9 million, or $0.24 per share, which included adjustments for other losses, primarily comprised of unrealized net foreign exchange losses recorded within deferred taxes, disposals of assets, and acquisition costs associated with the Argonaut transaction.

(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures” disclosure at the end of this press release and associated MD&A for a description and calculation of these measures.

Associated Documents

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s interim consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 and associated Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), which are available from the Company's website, www.alamosgold.com, in the "Investors" section under "Reports and Financials", and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

Qualified Persons

Chris Bostwick, FAusIMM, Alamos’ Senior Vice President, Technical Services, who is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("Qualified Person"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold District in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

Non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures



The Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures to supplement its Consolidated Financial Statements, which are presented in accordance with IFRS, including the following:

adjusted net earnings and adjusted earnings per share;

cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital and taxes paid;

company-wide free cash flow;

total mine-site free cash flow;

mine-site free cash flow;

total cash cost per ounce of gold sold;

AISC per ounce of gold sold;

Mine-site AISC per ounce of gold sold;

sustaining and non-sustaining capital expenditures; and

earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA")

The Company believes that these measures, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management's determination of the components of non-GAAP and additional measures are evaluated on a periodic basis influenced by new items and transactions, a review of investor uses and new regulations as applicable. Any changes to the measures are dully noted and retrospectively applied as applicable.

Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Earnings per Share

“Adjusted net earnings” and “adjusted earnings per share” are non-GAAP financial measures with no standard meaning under IFRS which exclude the following from net earnings (loss):

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

Items included in other loss

Certain non-recurring items

Foreign exchange (gain) loss recorded in deferred tax expense

The income and mining tax impact of items included in other loss

Net earnings (loss) have been adjusted, including the associated tax impact, for the group of costs in “other (loss) gain” on the consolidated statement of comprehensive income. Transactions within this grouping are: the fair value changes on non-hedged derivatives; the renunciation of flow-through exploration expenditures; loss on disposal of assets; and Turkish Projects holding costs and arbitration costs. The adjusted entries are also impacted for tax to the extent that the underlying entries are impacted for tax in the unadjusted net earnings.

The Company uses adjusted net earnings for its own internal purposes. Management’s internal budgets and forecasts and public guidance do not reflect the items which have been excluded from the determination of adjusted net earnings. Consequently, the presentation of adjusted net earnings enables shareholders to better understand the underlying operating performance of the core mining business through the eyes of management. Management periodically evaluates the components of adjusted net earnings based on an internal assessment of performance measures that are useful for evaluating the operating performance of our business and a review of the non-GAAP measures used by mining industry analysts and other mining companies.

Adjusted net earnings is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measure is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flows from operations as determined under IFRS. The following table reconciles this non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

(in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings $70.1 $75.1 $112.2 $123.5 Adjustments: Foreign exchange loss (0.3 ) (1.2 ) 0.6 (1.1 ) Other loss (gain) 11.0 (3.0 ) 15.8 (1.7 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) recorded in deferred tax expense 16.2 (12.2 ) 19.7 (16.4 ) Other income and mining tax adjustments (0.1 ) 0.6 (0.2 ) 0.4 Adjusted net earnings $96.9 $59.3 $148.1 $104.7 Adjusted earnings per share - basic $0.24 $0.15 $0.37 $0.27

Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in Working Capital and Cash Taxes

“Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital and cash taxes” is a non-GAAP performance measure that could provide an indication of the Company’s ability to generate cash flows from operations, and is calculated by adding back the change in working capital and taxes received to “Cash provided by (used in) operating activities” as presented on the Company’s consolidated statements of cash flows. “Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital” is a non-GAAP financial measure with no standard meaning under IFRS.

The following table reconciles the non-GAAP measure to the consolidated statements of cash flows.

(in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flow from operating activities $194.5 $141.8 $303.4 $236.1 Add: Changes in working capital and taxes paid (3.9 ) (3.5 ) 22.1 29.4 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital and taxes paid $190.6 $138.3 $325.5 $265.5

Company-wide Free Cash Flow

“Company-wide free cash flow" is a non-GAAP performance measure calculated from the consolidated operating cash flow, less consolidated mineral property, plant and equipment expenditures. The Company believes this to be a useful indicator of our ability to operate without reliance on additional borrowing or usage of existing cash company-wide. Company-wide free cash flow is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures of performance presented by other mining companies. Company-wide free cash flow should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

(in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flow from operating activities $194.5 $141.8 $303.4 $236.1 Less: mineral property, plant and equipment expenditures (87.6 ) (80.2 ) (172.1 ) (164.0 ) Company-wide free cash flow $106.9 $61.6 $131.3 $72.1

Mine-site Free Cash Flow

"Mine-site free cash flow" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure calculated as cash flow from mine-site operating activities, less mineral property, plant and equipment expenditures. The Company believes this to be a useful indicator of our ability to operate without reliance on additional borrowing or usage of existing cash. Mine-site free cash flow is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures of performance presented by other mining companies. Mine-site free cash flow should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Consolidated Mine-Side Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in millions) Cash flow from operating activities $194.5 $141.8 $303.4 $236.1 Add: operating cash flow used by non-mine site activity 13.1 10.8 33.5 29.2 Cash flow from operating mine-sites $207.6 $152.6 $336.9 $265.3 Mineral property, plant and equipment expenditure $87.6 $80.2 $172.1 $164.0 Less: capital expenditures from development projects, and corporate (4.7 ) ($5.5 ) (10.5 ) (9.2 ) Capital expenditure and capital advances from mine-sites $82.9 $74.7 $161.6 $154.8 Total mine-site free cash flow $124.7 $77.9 $175.3 $110.5





Young-Davidson Mine-Site Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in millions) Cash flow from operating activities $59.1 $48.9 $93.9 $82.6 Mineral property, plant and equipment expenditure (19.0 ) (13.5 ) (39.2 ) (30.9 ) Mine-site free cash flow $40.1 $35.4 $54.7 $51.7





Island Gold Mine-Site Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in millions) Cash flow from operating activities $70.8 $50.2 $111.7 $86.7 Mineral property, plant and equipment expenditure (56.1 ) (54.7 ) (110.7 ) (111.7 ) Mine-site free cash flow $14.7 ($4.5 ) $1.0 ($25.0 )





Mulatos District Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in millions) Cash flow from operating activities $77.7 $53.5 $131.3 $96.0 Mineral property, plant and equipment expenditure (7.8 ) (6.5 ) (11.7 ) (12.2 ) Mine-site free cash flow $69.9 $47.0 $119.6 $83.8

Total Cash Costs per ounce

Total cash costs per ounce is a non-GAAP term typically used by gold mining companies to assess the level of gross margin available to the Company by subtracting these costs from the unit price realized during the period. This non-GAAP term is also used to assess the ability of a mining company to generate cash flow from operations. Total cash costs per ounce includes mining and processing costs plus applicable royalties, and net of by-product revenue and net realizable value adjustments. Total cash costs per ounce is exclusive of exploration costs.

Total cash costs per ounce is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measure is not necessarily indicative of cash flow from operations under IFRS or operating costs presented under IFRS.

All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce and Mine-site All-in Sustaining Costs

The Company adopted an “all-in sustaining costs per ounce” non-GAAP performance measure in accordance with the World Gold Council published in June 2013. The Company believes the measure more fully defines the total costs associated with producing gold; however, this performance measure has no standardized meaning. Accordingly, there may be some variation in the method of computation of “all-in sustaining costs per ounce” as determined by the Company compared with other mining companies. In this context, “all-in sustaining costs per ounce” for the consolidated Company reflects total mining and processing costs, corporate and administrative costs, share-based compensation, exploration costs, sustaining capital, and other operating costs.

For the purposes of calculating "mine-site all-in sustaining costs" at the individual mine-sites, the Company does not include an allocation of corporate and administrative costs and share-based compensation, as detailed in the reconciliations below.

Sustaining capital expenditures are expenditures that do not increase annual gold ounce production at a mine site and excludes all expenditures at the Company’s development projects as well as certain expenditures at the Company’s operating sites that are deemed expansionary in nature. Non-sustaining capital expenditures are expenditures primarily incurred at development projects and costs related to major projects at existing operations, where the these projects will materially benefit the mine site. Capitalized exploration expenditures are expenditures that meet the IFRS definition for capitalization, and are incurred to further expand the known Mineral Reserve and Resource at existing operations or development projects. For each mine-site reconciliation, corporate and administrative costs, and non-site specific costs are not included in the all-in sustaining cost per ounce calculation.

All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The measure is not necessarily indicative of cash flow from operations under IFRS or operating costs presented under IFRS.

Total Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per Ounce Reconciliation Tables

The following tables reconciles these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures on a Company-wide and individual mine-site basis.

Total Cash Costs and AISC Reconciliation - Company-wide Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in millions, except ounces and per ounce figures) Mining and processing $117.2 $109.2 $238.2 $215.6 Silver by-product credits (3.3 ) — (6.0 ) — Royalties 3.0 2.5 5.6 5.0 Total cash costs 116.9 111.7 237.8 220.6 Gold ounces sold 140,923 132,668 273,772 264,620 Total cash costs per ounce $830 $842 $869 $834 Total cash costs $116.9 $111.7 $237.8 $220.6 Corporate and administrative (1) 7.4 7.0 15.3 13.7 Sustaining capital expenditures (2) 20.9 23.4 47.4 50.3 Share-based compensation 6.2 2.5 16.1 13.6 Sustaining exploration 1.0 0.5 1.8 0.7 Accretion of decommissioning liabilities 2.0 1.6 4.0 1.7 Total all-in sustaining costs $154.4 $146.7 $322.4 $300.6 Gold ounces sold 140,923 131,952 273,772 264,620 All-in sustaining costs per ounce $1,096 $1,112 $1,178 $1,136

(1) Corporate and administrative expenses exclude expenses incurred at development properties.

(2) Sustaining capital expenditures are defined as those expenditures which do not increase annual gold ounce production at a mine site and exclude all expenditures at growth projects and certain expenditures at operating sites which are deemed expansionary in nature. Total sustaining capital expenditures for the period are as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in millions) Capital expenditures per cash flow statement $87.6 $80.2 $172.1 $164.0 Less: non-sustaining capital expenditures at: Young-Davidson (11.3 ) (2.4 ) (19.9 ) (6.6 ) Island Gold (43.9 ) (43.7 ) (85.0 ) (89.3 ) Mulatos District (6.8 ) (5.2 ) (9.3 ) (8.6 ) Corporate and other (4.7 ) (5.5 ) (10.5 ) (9.2 ) Sustaining capital expenditures $20.9 $23.4 $47.4 $50.3





Young-Davidson Total Cash Costs and Mine-site AISC Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in millions, except ounces and per ounce figures) Mining and processing $45.6 $40.4 $92.2 $82.0 Silver by-product credits (0.7 ) — (1.3 ) — Royalties 1.5 1.2 2.8 2.6 Total cash costs $46.4 $41.6 $93.7 $84.6 Gold ounces sold 45,057 43,570 84,867 89,246 Total cash costs per ounce $1,030 $955 $1,104 $948 Total cash costs $46.4 $41.6 $93.7 $84.6 Sustaining capital expenditures 7.7 11.1 19.3 24.3 Accretion of decommissioning liabilities 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 Total all-in sustaining costs $54.2 $52.8 $113.2 $109.1 Gold ounces sold 45,057 43,570 84,867 89,246 Mine-site all-in sustaining costs per ounce $1,203 $1,212 $1,334 $1,222





Island Gold Total Cash Costs and Mine-site AISC Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in millions, except ounces and per ounce figures) Mining and processing $19.0 $18.5 $42.6 $39.1 Silver by-product credits (0.2 ) — (0.4 ) — Royalties 0.8 0.6 1.5 1.2 Total cash costs $19.6 $19.1 $43.7 $40.3 Gold ounces sold 39,766 28,183 73,896 61,910 Total cash costs per ounce $493 $678 $591 $651 Total cash costs $19.6 $19.1 $43.7 $40.3 Sustaining capital expenditures 12.2 11.0 25.7 22.4 Accretion of decommissioning liabilities 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.1 Total all-in sustaining costs $32.0 $30.2 $69.7 $62.8 Gold ounces sold 39,766 28,183 73,896 61,910 Mine-site all-in sustaining costs per ounce $805 $1,072 $943 $1,014





Mulatos District Total Cash Costs and Mine-site AISC Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in millions, except ounces and per ounce figures) Mining and processing $52.6 $50.3 $103.4 $94.5 Silver by-product credits (2.4 ) — (4.3 ) — Royalties 0.7 0.7 1.3 1.2 Total cash costs $50.9 $51.0 $100.4 $95.7 Gold ounces sold 56,100 60,199 115,009 113,464 Total cash costs per ounce $907 $847 $873 $843 Total cash costs $50.9 $51.0 $100.4 $95.7 Sustaining capital expenditures 1.0 1.3 2.4 3.6 Sustaining exploration 0.4 0.1 1.0 0.3 Accretion of decommissioning liabilities 1.7 1.4 3.5 2.9 Total all-in sustaining costs $54.0 $53.8 $107.3 $102.5 Gold ounces sold 56,100 60,199 115,009 113,464 Mine-site all-in sustaining costs per ounce $963 $894 $933 $903

EBITDA

EBITDA represents net earnings before impairment charges, interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA is an indicator of the Company’s ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures.

EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA to the consolidated financial statements:

(in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings $70.1 $75.1 $112.2 $123.5 Add back: Finance expense (0.1 ) 0.7 — 2.1 Amortization 52.4 46.1 102.4 92.4 Deferred income tax expense 40.3 2.2 56.8 2.6 Current income tax expense 17.8 14.8 34.8 38.2 EBITDA $180.5 $138.9 $306.2 $258.8

Additional GAAP Measures

Additional GAAP measures are presented on the face of the Company’s consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) and are not meant to be a substitute for other subtotals or totals presented in accordance with IFRS, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with such IFRS measures. The following additional GAAP measures are used and are intended to provide an indication of the Company’s mine and operating performance:

Earnings from operations - represents the amount of earnings before net finance income/expense, foreign exchange gain/loss, other income/loss, loss on redemption of senior secured notes and income tax expense

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position, Comprehensive Income, and Cash Flow ALAMOS GOLD INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - stated in millions of United States dollars) June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

A S S E T S Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $313.6 $224.8 Equity securities 63.9 13.0 Amounts receivable 38.1 53.4 Inventory 234.5 271.2 Other current assets 13.7 23.6 Total Current Assets 663.8 586.0 Non-Current Assets Mineral property, plant and equipment 3,449.3 3,360.1 Deferred income taxes 5.9 9.0 Other non-current assets 45.2 46.1 Total Assets $4,164.2 $4,001.2 L I A B I L I T I E S Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $194.6 $195.0 Income taxes payable 15.8 40.3 Decommissioning liability 7.7 12.6 Total Current Liabilities 218.1 247.9 Non-Current Liabilities Deferred income taxes 755.9 703.6 Decommissioning liabilities 127.4 124.2 Other non-current liabilities 2.5 2.0 Total Liabilities 1,103.9 1,077.7 E Q U I T Y Share capital $3,768.5 $3,738.6 Contributed surplus 88.1 88.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13.4 ) (26.9 ) Deficit (782.9 ) (876.8 ) Total Equity 3,060.3 2,923.5 Total Liabilities and Equity $4,164.2 $4,001.2





ALAMOS GOLD INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited - stated in millions of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)

For three months ended For six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

OPERATING REVENUES $332.6 $261.0 $610.2 $512.5 COST OF SALES Mining and processing 117.2 109.2 238.2 215.6 Royalties 3.0 2.5 5.6 5.0 Amortization 52.4 46.1 102.4 92.4 172.6 157.8 346.2 313.0 EXPENSES Exploration 7.6 5.1 12.4 8.6 Corporate and administrative 7.4 7.0 15.3 13.7 Share-based compensation 6.2 2.5 16.1 13.6 193.8 172.4 390.0 348.9 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 138.8 88.6 220.2 163.6 OTHER EXPENSES Finance income (expense) 0.1 (0.7 ) — (2.1 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 0.3 1.2 (0.6 ) 1.1 Other (loss) gain (11.0 ) 3.0 (15.8 ) 1.7 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS $128.2 $92.1 $203.8 $164.3 INCOME TAXES Current income tax expense (17.8 ) (14.8 ) (34.8 ) (38.2 ) Deferred income tax expense (40.3 ) (2.2 ) (56.8 ) (2.6 ) NET EARNINGS $70.1 $75.1 $112.2 $123.5 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net earnings: Net change in fair value of currency hedging instruments, net of taxes (1.7 ) 3.5 (5.6 ) 7.8 Net change in fair value of fuel hedging instruments, net of taxes — — 0.1 (0.2 ) Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings: Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net of taxes 15.9 (4.1 ) 18.4 (2.9 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) $14.2 ($0.6 ) $12.9 $4.7 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $84.3 $74.5 $125.1 $128.2 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE – basic $0.18 $0.19 $0.28 $0.31 – diluted $0.17 $0.19 $0.28 $0.31 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (000's) – basic 398,275 393,346 397,546 394,657 – diluted 400,789 398,217 396,954 397,395

ALAMOS GOLD INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - stated in millions of United States dollars)

For three months ended For six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN): OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $70.1 $75.1 $112.2 $123.5 Adjustments for items not involving cash: Amortization 52.4 46.1 102.4 92.4 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (0.3 ) (1.2 ) 0.6 (1.1 ) Current income tax expense 17.8 14.8 34.8 38.2 Deferred income tax expense 40.3 2.2 56.8 2.6 Share-based compensation 6.2 2.5 16.1 13.6 Finance (income) expense (0.1 ) 0.7 — 2.1 Other 4.2 (1.9 ) 2.6 (5.8 ) Changes in working capital and taxes paid 3.9 3.5 (22.1 ) (29.4 ) 194.5 141.8 303.4 236.1 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Mineral property, plant and equipment (87.6 ) (80.2 ) (172.1 ) (164.0 ) Investment in Argonaut Gold Inc (36.9 ) — (36.9 ) — Proceeds from disposition of equity securities — 0.1 — 0.1 Investment in equity securities (0.2 ) (0.6 ) (0.2 ) (1.6 ) Acquisition of Orford - transaction costs (1.0 ) (0.2 ) (1.0 ) (0.2 ) (125.7 ) (80.9 ) (210.2 ) (165.7 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividends paid (8.4 ) (8.8 ) (17.1 ) (18.0 ) Credit facility interest and transaction fees — — (0.9 ) — Proceeds of issuance of flow-through shares 10.5 — 10.5 — Proceeds from the exercise of options and warrants 3.8 2.1 4.3 5.7 5.9 (6.7 ) (3.2 ) (12.3 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1.3 ) 0.6 (1.2 ) 0.7 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 73.4 54.8 88.8 58.8 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 240.2 133.8 224.8 129.8 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $313.6 $188.6 $313.6 $188.6

