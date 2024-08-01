Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation of Potential Securities Fraud Claims Against Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a leading class action law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud and breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of investors in Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) common stock.



Dexcom investors with substantial losses and witnesses with non-public information about the company are urged to contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING: Dexcom is a manufacturer of sensors for continuous glucose monitors (“CGMs”). On July 25, 2024, after the market closed, Dexcom released its Q2 2024 financial results revealing revenue of $1.004 billion, which fell short of expectations. Dexcom also slashed its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to $4 billion to $4.05 billion, versus its previously announced guidance of $4.20 billion to $4.35 billion, citing “certain unique items impacting 2024 seasonality…”

THE REVELATION: On this news, the price of Dexcom stock plummeted $43.85 per share, or 40%, on July 26, 2024, marking the largest single-day drop in the company’s history. In the wake of these disappointing results, CEO Kevin Sayer blamed a restructuring of the company’s sales team, fewer than expected new customers, and lower revenue per user. Skeptical market analysts questioned the company’s explanation and downgraded their ratings on DXCM stock.

