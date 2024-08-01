Advantest will Showcase Latest Memory Test Solutions at Future of Memory and Storage 2024

TOKYO, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will showcase its latest memory devices and memory system-level solutions at the Future of Memory and Storage 2024 (formerly known as Flash Memory Summit) on Aug. 6-8 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Advantest is a gold sponsor of the event.



Advantest is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year under the theme “Facing the Future Together,” and it will honor this important milestone with valued customers and industry partners at this year’s event.

Product Highlights

Advantest’s booth #634 will be in Hall B of the convention center. The company will feature its end-to-end memory test solutions for testing next-generation memory chips, such as high-bandwidth memory (HBM), DRAM, NAND flash, non-volatile memory (NVM) and solid-state drive (SSD) devices. This year’s digital product display will include:

Next-generation Flash/NVM test solutions, like the T5851-STM32G, capable of testing and covering the latest generation of embedded protocol NAND devices with UFS/PCIe interface up to 32 Gbps and T5230 with a combined array architecture to reduce test cost for NAND/NVM wafer test, including DRAM wafer-level burn-in (WLBI).

The B6700 test system that fulfills the need for high-volume burn-in test solutions by testing multiple burn-in boards in parallel at speeds up to 10 MHz.

The T5835 multifunctional memory test system that provides high-speed memory test coverage for a diverse variety of next-generation memory chips.

The MPT3000HVM3 test system that addresses test requirements associated with PCI Express fifth generation (PCIe Gen 5), Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) and NVMe solid-state drives (SSDs).

The Independent Thermal Control (ITC) and the Engineering Thermal Chamber (ETC) for the MPT3000 that provide QA and R&D teams with advanced, accurate thermal control on a per-DUT level during device characterization or small lot production testing.



Social Media

For the latest updates, visit the Advantest Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com/en/.

Contact:



Cassandra Koenig

Cassandra.koenig@advantest.com