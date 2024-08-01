Bitget lists Memecoin Neiro Ethereum (NEIRO) for Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is set to list memecoin Neiro Ethereum (NEIRO) in the Innovation and MEME Zone, an addition to the exchange's diverse crypto offerings. Deposits and trading NEIRO are now open, providing an opportunity for traders to engage with this new asset. Withdrawals will be available starting from 10:00 a.m. (UTC), 2nd August 2024, ensuring smooth and efficient access to funds. Users can participate in spot trading via the NEIRO/USDT pair.



Neiro Ethereum (NEIRO) is a token inspired by the beloved shiba inu dog Kabosu, known widely as the face of the Doge meme. Following Kabosu's passing, the introduction of NEIRO by Kabosu Mama has captured the hearts of the crypto community, symbolizing a continuation of the legacy and spirit that Kabosu embodied. NEIRO's entry into the Innovation and MEME Zone highlights its cultural significance and potential appeal among meme coin enthusiasts in crypto.

The listing of NEIRO adds a fresh and engaging option for traders showcasing Bitget's efforts in expanding its portfolio with innovative and trend-based tokens. Bitget users can now trade and transact with memecoins such as NEIRO with flexible trading features and Bitget Wallet ecosystem. The platform aims to offer a seamless trading experience for its users and continues to innovate, adding new features to its platform.

Bitget is expanding its product offerings beyond derivatives. Bitget is also rapidly listing promising coins in its revamped Innovation Zones on Bitget Spot, providing users with access to the most trending sectors such as Memecoins, BRC20, SocialFi, GameFi, AI and more.

Bitget lists high potential tokens in its innovation zone for spot trading. This provides improved accessibility to emerging DeFi ecosystems. The inclusion of NEIRO in Bitget's spot helps users engage in the initial launch phases of the trending tokens. Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges.

With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, the platform is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 800 coins and over 900 pairs, including tokens from ecosystems such as TON-ecosystem, Ethereum, Solana, Base and more.

For more information on NEIRO tokens, please visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2214cad-c2f3-4e4a-ac08-264eb904e492