Agricultural Nanotechnology Market Size Will Reach USD USD 1186.1 Billion by 2034, at 12.9% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global agricultural nanotechnology market size and share is projected to grow from USD 391.4 Billion in 2024 to reach USD 1186.1 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period (2024 - 2034).

Agricultural Nanotechnology Market Report Overview

What is Nanotechnology in Agriculture? How Big is Agricultural Nanotechnology Market?

Agricultural nanotechnology is the application of nanotechnology ideas and techniques to agriculture and food production to achieve the sustainable improvement of agricultural practices and yields, as well as environmentally friendly farming methods. Nano-sensors, nano-pesticides, and nano-fertilizers are some of the modernistic techniques. Nano-fertilizers regulate the release of nutrients to plants, hence enhancing uptake, and reducing their impacts on the environment. Nano-pesticides selectively deliver active components, reducing the requirement for chemicals in farming. Nano-sensors can monitor, with perfect accuracy, environmental parameters, plant health, and soil conditions; hence, farmers can now make data-driven decisions. Moreover, agricultural nanotechnology makes food processing and packaging possible by the use of intelligent packaging, which monitors the quality of food, prolongs its shelf life, and detects freshness. Nanotechnology can produce new foods with improved flavor, texture, and nutritional value to improve food quality.

Some of the potential benefits associated with agricultural nanotechnology include enhanced food safety, reduced ecologic footprint, higher crop yields, and nutritional enhancement. However, challenges abound in this field, like issues related to the law and potential risks to the environment and human health. Further research on the long-term impact of nanomaterials in agriculture and food systems is therefore warranted. The rapid growth in nanotechnology is starting to show opportunities in agricultural nanotechnology. Agricultural nanotechnology offers opportunities for possible solutions to global problems regarding food security and sustainable agriculture and also opens the door for new approaches toward food production, processing, and consumption. How this technology will impact society, the environment, and ethics is a concern that must be taken into consideration as it is developed and completed within agricultural practice.

Competitive Landscape:

The Agricultural Nanotechnology Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition.

Some of the Key Market Players:

ThalesNano

Nanomarterials Technology

Nanosys

Chasm

Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc.

Kleindiek Inc.

Nano Solutions

Nanoshell LLC

ASML Holding

Bruker Corporation

Chemat Technology Inc.

eSpin Technologies Inc.

Nanoco Group PLC

Nanonics Imaging Ltd.

NanoScale Corporation

Oxford Instruments

Zyvex Labs

Analyst View:

Agricultural nanotechnology is the application of the concepts and techniques related to nanotechnology in agriculture and food production to have sustainable improvements in practices and yields. The latest techniques in agricultural nanotechnology include nano-sensors, nano-pesticides, and nano-fertilizers. These technologies provide real-time information so that farmers can make data-driven decisions about environmental parameters, plant health, and soil conditions. Nanotechnology in agriculture has provided intelligent packaging and processing of food, in which food quality is monitored by nanosensors, thus increasing the shelf life while sensing freshness. Such potential benefits include enhanced food safety, reduced ecological footprint, higher crop yields, and nutritional enhancement.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Sustainability and Global Food Security

On the other hand, an increasing and very quickly rising world population brings large-scale challenges in food security and sustainability through the effects of climate change, limited natural resources, and environmental problems. The quest to meet increasing demands finds conventional agriculture quite challenging to suffice, hence requiring innovative options. Agricultural nanotechnology, in this regard, is one measure that can maximize output crop yields by optimizing resource use while minimizing the impact on the environment. This approach will help resolve such complex problems to realize food security and sustainability.

Technological innovations

Improvements in technological breakthroughs in agriculture power up agricultural nanotechnology, enabling the development of new nanomaterials and devices with special features and functions. The synthesis of nanomaterials having specific characteristics opens up new avenues for applications in agriculture. Sophisticated methods of nanofabrication, such as three-dimensional printing, give dimension and property control of complicated nanostructures. Advanced tools for analysis include transmission electron microscopy and atomic force microscopy, which help in understanding the behavior of nanomaterials and their interactions with biological systems. Developments in this direction push innovation in agricultural nanotechnology, opening the path to more effective and sustainable ways of tracking soil conditions, identifying diseases in plants, and maximizing fertilization and irrigation, coupled with enhancing efficiency in food processing and packing.

Market Trends:

Financial Aspects

Nanotechnology in agriculture can boost crop productivity and provide cost-effective food. The consumer knowledge of fair sustainable food items creates market opportunities. Growing investments in R&D create a base and economic enticements as well as boost rationalism in adopting nanotechnology in agriculture.

Segmentation:

Agricultural Nanotechnology Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Region.

Type Insights

Nanomaterials, nanopesticides, nanoherbicides, nanofertilizers, and nanobiosensors are required in practicing sustainable agriculture. Nanotechnology increases herbicide stability, whereas nanoparticles enhance pesticide efficacy. Nanomaterials enhance nutrient distribution, soil structure, and water-holding capacity. They can also reduce losses from spoiling and increase shelf life. Crop yields are raised by nano-fertilizers by supplying the nutrients more effectively and having a much lesser negative environmental impact. These nano-biosensors monitor the agricultural factors in real time and thereby help the farmer make an informed decision on insect management, fertilization, and irrigation. With these technologies offering a substantial increase in production and a decrease in resource consumption, farming will be more viable and productive.

Application Insights

Nanotechnology is important for crop protection and production, as it can improve yields and control diseases and pests. It finds application in fertilizers, herbicides, and nanopesticides, which can be used to reduce expenditures and environmental impact. In enhancing soil fertility, which eventually leads to the growth of vigorous and healthy crops, the role of nanotechnology becomes very vital. These created options of water filtration are relevantly applied in areas with poor or limited water resources. It quickens the breed of new varieties that have desirable traits like better nutritional value and all factors related to resistance to disease. Nanotechnology-based diagnostics help in the early detection of plant diseases, soil nutrient deficits, and pest attacks with rapidity and accuracy at an early stage to minimize crop losses and provide optimal conditions for growth.

Recent Development:

In May 2024, Iffco received approval to launch two more nano-tech fertilizers. Iffco, the fertilizer company that recently introduced nano-liquid urea and nano-liquid DAP, announced that the central government has approved the launch of two more products: nano-liquid zinc and nano-liquid copper. These two items would help mitigate zinc and copper deficits in crops while increasing productivity. IFFCO's Nanotechnology-based technologies are impacting the agricultural industry. We are pleased to announce that IFFCO's innovations, IFFCO Nano Zinc (Liquid) and IFFCO Nano Copper (Liquid), have been notified by the Government of India, AgriGoI, for three years." FCO (Fertiliser Control Order) permission has been given for both goods.

Regional Insights

North America: North America dominates the agricultural nanotechnology market due to its robust infrastructure, state-of-the-art research, and encouraging legislation. Comparative faster adoption in this region for cutting-edge farming techniques that merge emerging trends of sustainable agriculture and environment conservation with nanotechnology itself stimulates the demand for nano-based solutions.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region provides tremendous potential for the agricultural nanotechnology market due to its large agricultural base and rapidly increasing demand for food. Many countries, such as China and India, are investing heavily in modernizing their respective agricultural sectors by including nanotechnology applications. In addition, the regional focus on increasing crop yield, degraded soil, and low water availability also promotes the market.

Browse Detail Report on "Agricultural Nanotechnology Market Size, Share, By Type (Nano-Pesticides, Nano-Herbicides, and Nanomaterials), By Application (Crop Production and Protection, Soil Improvement, and Water Purification), By End-User (Farmers, R&D Institutes, Government Organizations, and Residential), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/agricultural-nanotechnology-market-5534

