California Water Service Group Reports Second Quarter Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (“Group” or “Company,” NYSE: CWT), a leading publicly traded water utility serving California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024.



Highlights included:

Diluted earnings per share of $0.70 in Q2 2024, compared to $0.17 in Q2 2023.

$214.4 million of capital invested in water system infrastructure for the first six months of 2024.

Declaration of the 318 th consecutive quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.28 per share.

consecutive quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.28 per share. Filing of the 2024 General Rate Case (GRC) and Infrastructure Improvement Plans for 2025-2027 with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). The application also proposes a Low-Use Water Equity Program, which would decouple revenue from water sales, to assist low-water-using, lower-income customers.

Affirmation of our S&P Global credit rating of A+ Stable for California Water Service Company.



According to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki, financial results continued to benefit from the effects of the 2021 California General Rate Case decision received on March 7, 2024.

“I’m pleased to see the effects of the 2021 decision on our results. I’m equally pleased with our team’s effort to put together a 2024 California General Rate Case that reflects our dedication to investing diligently in infrastructure, managing expenses responsibly, and structuring rates to keep bills affordable for customers. It reflects our continuing commitment to providing a reliable, sustainable water supply for generations to come,” he said.

Q2 2024 Financial Results

Net income attributable to Group was $40.6 million in Q2 2024, compared to net income of $9.6 million in Q2 2023.

Operating revenue was $244.3 million, compared to $194.0 million in Q2 2023, an increase of $50.3 million. Increased rates added $19.3 million in revenue. Increased accrued unbilled revenue as a result of an increase in customer rates and unbilled days added $10.4 million. Rate mechanisms approved in the 2021 California GRC added $16.7 million. Reported revenues from the same quarter in the prior year did not reflect these mechanisms.

Operating expenses were $196.1 million in Q2 2024, compared to $178.1 million in Q2 2023, an increase of $18.0 million. Water production costs increased by $6.8 million to $77.6 million, primarily due to an increase in wholesale rates and water usage. Income tax expenses increased $8.4 million to $8.7 million, primarily due to the increase in pre-tax income.



Year-to-Date 2024 Financial Results

Net income attributable to Group was $110.5 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, or $1.90 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $12.7 million, or ($0.23) per diluted earnings per share, in the same period last year.

Operating revenue was $515.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $325.1 million in the same period in 2023, an increase of $189.9 million. A cumulative adjustment for the impacts of the 2021 California GRC decision added $131.5 million. Increased rates added $31.6 million in revenue. Recognition of $16.0 million of previously deferred WRAM revenue as a result of securing California Extended Water and Wastewater Arrearages Payment Program funds for the payment of eligible customer balances.

Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024, were $389.0 million, compared to $326.7 million in the same period in 2023. Water production costs increased by $16.0 million, mostly due to recording a cumulative adjustment of $9.2 million for the impacts of the 2021 California GRC in 2024 and increases in rates and water production. Other operations expense increased $10.1 million, primarily due to the recognition of $13.6 million of costs associated with the revenue deferral decrease. Income taxes increased $29.5 million, due mostly to an increase in pre-tax net operating income due to the recognition of the 2021 California GRC.





As a result of the Q1 2024 adoption of the 2021 California GRC, interim rate relief attributable to 2023 totaling $64.0 million was recognized in 2024 operating revenue, including $18.7 million and $35.4 million that were attributable to the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

Liquidity, Financing, and Capital Investment

As of June 30, 2024, Group maintained $82.7 million of cash, of which $45.4 million was classified as restricted, and had additional short-term borrowing capacity of $355 million, subject to meeting the borrowing conditions on the Group and Cal Water lines of credit.

Group capital investments during the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, totaled $214.4 million, represents 56% of Group’s estimated $385 million capital investment target for 2024.

Cal Water Files Infrastructure Improvement Plan for 2024 California General Rate Case; Plans to Invest $1.6 Billion in its California Water Systems in Upcoming Three Years

On July 8, 2024, Group’s largest subsidiary, California Water Service (Cal Water), submitted Infrastructure Improvement Plans for 2025-2027 as part of its triennial GRC filing. The application to the CPUC also proposes a Low-Use Water Equity Program, which would decouple revenue from water sales, to assist low-water-using, lower-income customers.

Cal Water proposes to invest more than $1.6 billion in its districts from 2025-2027, including approximately $1.3 billion of newly proposed capital investments, to support its ability to continue to provide a reliable supply of high-quality water.

To enhance affordability—particularly for low-use and low-income customers, Cal Water’s application proposes a Low-Use Water Equity Program that would decouple revenue from water sales across its regulated service areas. The program is designed to work in conjunction with Cal Water’s proposed progressive, four-tier rate design and sales forecast proposals to keep rates affordable, reinforce conservation goals, and provide the utility an opportunity to recover its authorized revenue requirement in a timely manner.

In its application, Cal Water has proposed to change 2024 rates to increase 2026 total revenue by $140.6 million, or 17.1%. Cal Water also proposes rate increases of $74.2 million, or 7.7%, in 2027; and $83.6 million, or 8.1%, in 2028.

The triennial filing begins an approximately 18-month review process by the CPUC.

Company Hosts Emergency Response Exercises in Hawaii and Responds to the Butte County Thompson Fire

To enhance coordination during emergencies, the Company’s Hawaii subsidiary, Hawaii Water Service (Hawaii Water), hosted representatives from emergency response and regulatory agencies, elected and State offices, utilities, contractors, and other community partners for Community Emergency Operations Center (EOC) exercises in early July on both Maui and the Big Island.

Attendees of the Maui exercise, which included both an emergency response course using the Incident Command System and a hands-on disaster simulation, were Hawaii local and state representatives and representatives from the Maui Police Department, Maui Department of Water Supply, Hawaiian Electric, and the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission. Attendees of the Hawaii island exercise included representatives from Hawaii County Fire, Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization (Firewise), Hawaii County Civil Defense, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) – Waikoloa, and Hawaii Rural Water Association.

Emergency response training is regularly conducted throughout the Company. In July, when the Butte County Thompson Fire threatened Oroville, Calif., Cal Water activated emergency operations, brought in additional resources to help manage the water system and communicate with customers, and embedded with the Butte County emergency operations center. None of the utility’s assets were impacted during the fire, which burned 3,789 acres over a six-day period.

Company Continues to Pursue Recovery for PFAS Contamination Costs

In April, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adopted a new National Primary Drinking Water Regulation to limit certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water. Under the new regulation, public water systems across the country are required to monitor for these PFAS by 2027 and to comply with applicable maximum contaminant levels by 2029.

Although this regulation faces legal challenges, the Company is proceeding with compliance efforts and believes it is well positioned to comply within the designated timeline. At the same time, it is vigorously pursuing financial recovery from responsible parties. Group has submitted its initial claims in the 3M and DuPont class action settlements and will continue to seek cost recovery wherever it is appropriate to do so.

Separately, the EPA recently designated two of the most common PFAS, specifically PFOA and PFOS, as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA).

ESG Progress is Highlighted in the Company’s New ESG Report

In May, the Company released its 2023 ESG Report and ESG Analyst Download. The ESG Report—which is aligned with recognized reporting frameworks and standards, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Water Utilities & Services Industry Standards, the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, and the Global Reporting Initiative Standards—details progress made by Group's subsidiaries on the Company's ESG focus areas last year, while the supplemental ESG Analyst Download provides key ESG data and metrics.

This year's ESG Report highlights both ongoing efforts to support Group's ESG strategy and objectives along with significant achievements in 2023, such as how the Company is working to protect the planet, serve customers, and engage the Company’s workforce.

For additional details, please see Form 10-Q which will be available at https://www.calwatergroup.com/investors/financials-filings-reports/sec-filings

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited (In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Utility plant: Utility plant $ 5,141,580 $ 4,925,483 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,199,399 ) (1,152,228 ) Net utility plant 3,942,181 3,773,255 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 37,272 39,591 Restricted cash 45,403 45,375 Receivables: Customers, net 71,125 59,349 Regulatory balancing accounts 5,495 64,240 Other, net 17,110 16,431 Accrued unbilled revenue, net 48,812 36,999 Materials and supplies 17,645 16,170 Taxes, prepaid expenses, and other assets 23,948 18,130 Total current assets 266,810 296,285 Other assets: Regulatory assets 397,498 257,621 Goodwill 37,039 37,039 Other assets 227,714 231,333 Total other assets 662,251 525,993 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,871,242 $ 4,595,533 CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES Capitalization: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 136,000 shares authorized, 58,825 and 57,724 outstanding on June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively $ 588 $ 577 Additional paid-in capital 929,376 876,583 Retained earnings 627,705 549,573 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,068 ) — Noncontrolling interests 3,090 3,579 Total equity 1,547,691 1,430,312 Long-term debt, net 1,051,792 1,052,768 Total capitalization 2,599,483 2,483,080 Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt, net 1,183 672 Short-term borrowings 245,000 180,000 Accounts payable 143,533 157,305 Regulatory balancing accounts 12,754 21,540 Accrued interest 6,666 6,625 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 103,364 64,197 Total current liabilities 512,500 430,339 Deferred income taxes 363,597 352,762 Regulatory liabilities 742,842 683,717 Pension 83,266 82,920 Advances for construction 199,640 199,448 Contributions in aid of construction 289,820 286,491 Other 80,094 76,776 Commitments and contingencies TOTAL CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES $ 4,871,242 $ 4,595,533



