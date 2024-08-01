Great American Cookies Bakes up Buy One, Get One Cookie Cake Slice Deal in Honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Beloved Cookie Cake Franchise Rolls Out Sweet Deal

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies, home of the Original Cookie Cake, is slicing up a freshly baked deal in honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! To celebrate the sweet holiday, which falls on Sunday, August 4, the chain will offer a deal - buy one Original Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake slice, get one Original Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake slice free! This promotion is available in-store only at participating locations; customers must mention the deal to receive the offer.

With over 400 bakeries worldwide, Great American Cookies is best known as the creator of the Original Cookie Cake. Freshly baked with the brand’s homemade chocolate chip cookie cake recipe dating back to 1977 and adorned with colorful icing, the iconic Cookie Cakes are the perfect addition for special occasions and life’s everyday moments.

"We seize every opportunity to introduce cookie lovers to our Original Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake," said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing at Great American Cookies. "Now is the perfect time to provide guests with a delicious deal that allows them to enjoy our signature item. We are excited to serve both our loyal and new customers on this cookie-filled holiday!”

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, Brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 400 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com .

