Native Grill & Wings Launches ‘3 for You’ Value Deal Through Summer

Award-Winning Wing Chain Offers $10.99 Meal Offer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Native Grill & Wings , known for its signature wings and vibrant atmosphere, is launching a new deal that is sure to keep fans full—a “3 for You” meal offer. Available Aug. 5 through Sept. 30, guests who dine-in can enjoy chips and salsa, their choice of Native Burger or Native Chicken Sandwich with Fries and a non-alcoholic beverage for just $10.99.

While the chain is best known for its beloved wings, its burger and sandwich lineup are equally mouthwatering. Whether selecting The Native Burger, an all-American classic with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and your choice of cheese, or the Native Chicken Sandwich, hand-battered crispy chicken breast with lettuce, pickles, and mayo, fans will be treated to a value-packed dining experience. For those looking to add a little extra to their meal, add just $2 for your choice of any specialty burger or the Deluxe Native Chicken Sandwich.

“While we regularly offer special deals throughout the year, we wanted to kick things up a notch and create a full meal experience at an unbeatable value for an extended time period,” said Ashley Montgomery, VP of Marketing for Native Grill & Wings. “Just like our award-winning wings, our burgers and sandwiches are hand-crafted and cooked to perfection. We invite all of our fans to come join us for an authentic meal and dining experience."

For more information or to find a Native Grill & Wings location near you, visit www.nativegrillandwings.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Native Grill & Wings

Native Grill & Wings is a family-friendly, polished sports grill with 20 franchised locations throughout Arizona and Texas. Native, as the brand’s legion of fans call it, serves over 20 award-winning wing flavors that guests can order by the individual wing, as well as an extensive menu of pizza, burgers, sandwiches, salads and more. For more information, visit www.nativegrillandwings.com.

