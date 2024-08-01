Finovate Re-Engages IBN’s NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) for FinovateFall 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company powered by IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), today announces that it will once again serve as the official newswire of the FinovateFall Conference. FinovateFall will be held in-person on September 9-11 at the Marriot Marquis Times Square, New York.

The one-of-kind exposition will focus on delivering world-class industry education to a high-caliber audience of representatives from financial institutions, investors, innovators, and fintech companies.

FinovateFall will feature over 120 renowned speakers in many engaging formats, including keynotes, general sessions, panel discussions, fireside chats, and more. More than 2,000 senior decision-makers are expected to be in attendance, including C-suite executives and senior leadership from marquee financial institutions.

Invited speakers will share invaluable insights on the state of fintech and the rapidly evolving financial landscape, on innovative business models, and offer potential solutions to persistent industry challenges.

Attendees will have plenty of opportunities to network directly with high-powered executives and highly-respected market participants. 60-plus carefully selected companies will participate in innovative demonstrations to showcase cutting-edge technological advancements and elaborate on their vision within the broader fintech ecosystem.

In its capacity as the official newswire for the event, NNW will combine traditional wire-grade dissemination, article syndication, and multi-brand social media distribution to generate greater interest and recognition across target markets. Other brand management strategies will include content curation to raise visibility among investors, journalists, influencers, consumers, and the general public.

IBN will leverage its array of solutions to heighten recognition and further the outreach of invited speakers, startup founders, exhibitors, and the overall event through an array of extensive digital channels, best-in-class social media capabilities, and communications strategy. IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners as well as 60+ IBN brands that collectively amplify reach to a social network of 2+ million likes, followers, and subscribers.

Greg Palmer , VP of Finovate, said, “IBN and NetworkNewsWire are market leaders in the strategic communications space. Throughout our partnership, they have proved pivotal in driving wider recognition for our speakers, presenting companies, and events. We are pleased to re-engage them for our September event in New York City and look forward to carrying our collaboration forward well into the future. Their state-of-the-art social media strategies and extensive outreach capabilities have amplified our coverage among a targeted base of online readers across the financial ecosystem.”

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations, IBN, said, “FinovateFall is a premier fintech event that prioritizes maximizing educational opportunities, high-powered networking, and business efficiency. As a result of their service over the past decade, the Finovate series of events have been instrumental in ushering in meaningful change and collaboration across the financial landscape and payments infrastructure. We look forward to working closely with Finovate’s passionate, energetic, and highly professional team, and to contributing to this crucial field of endeavor.”

