Reinforced Plastics Strategic Business Report 2024: Consumer Demand for Durable and Lightweight Consumer Goods Generates Opportunities - Forecasts to 2030

The global market for Reinforced Plastics is estimated at US$277.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$349.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the reinforced plastics market is driven by several factors that align with technological, industrial, and consumer trends. Firstly, the demand for lighter, more fuel-efficient vehicles in the automotive and aerospace sectors has significantly increased the use of reinforced plastics. These materials contribute to reduced vehicle weight, which is directly linked to lower fuel consumption and emissions. The construction industry's ongoing quest for materials that provide superior strength, flexibility, and longevity under varying environmental conditions also favors reinforced plastics.



Consumer demand for high-performance, lightweight materials in products ranging from recreational equipment to personal electronics further bolsters this growth. Technological advancements in recycling and the manufacturing processes of reinforced plastics are making these materials more competitive and appealing to industries aiming for sustainability and efficiency. These diverse drivers ensure that the reinforced plastics market continues to expand, embracing new applications and innovations.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics segment, which is expected to reach US$82.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.0%. The Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $73.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.2% CAGR to reach $56.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 217 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $277.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $349.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials in Automotive Industry Drives Growth in Reinforced Plastics Market

Expansion of Renewable Energy Sector Spurs Use of Reinforced Plastics in Wind Turbine Blades

Advances in Composite Technology Propel Innovations in Reinforced Plastics

Rising Environmental Concerns Strengthen Business Case for Recyclable Reinforced Plastics

Innovations in Aerospace Applications Expand Addressable Market Opportunity for Advanced Composites

Growth in Construction and Infrastructure Development Drives Adoption of Reinforced Plastic Products

Technological Advances in 3D Printing Using Reinforced Plastics Sets the Stage for Market Growth

Shift Towards High-Performance Materials in Sports and Leisure Applications Bodes Well for Reinforced Plastics

Consumer Demand for Durable and Lightweight Consumer Goods Generates Opportunities in Reinforced Plastics

Growing Healthcare Applications of Reinforced Plastics

3B Fiberglass Company

A. Schulman Inc.

BASF SE

China Jushi Co. Ltd.

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC)

Continental Structural Plastics Inc.

Core Molding Technologies Inc.

Dow Inc.

DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings BV

Fiber Reinforced Plastics (NZ) Ltd.

Fiberset Inc.

Hanwha Advanced Materials Corporation

Haysite Reinforced Plastics

Hexcel Corporation

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

McClarin Plastics LLC

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Owens Corning Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

PPG Industries Inc.

SGL Group - The Carbon Company

Solvay S.A.

Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

Teijin Ltd.

Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Washington Penn Plastic Co. Inc.

