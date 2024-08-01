Bioinformatics Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Surpass $45 Billion by 2030 - Expansion of Personalized Medicine and Pharmacogenomics Strengthens Market Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioinformatics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Bioinformatics is estimated at US$18.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$45.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the bioinformatics market is driven by several factors, reflecting the expanding scope and application of this field. The increasing demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring complex genomic study are significant growth drivers. Technological advancements that provide enhanced data storage solutions and improved computational speeds also contribute to the expansion of bioinformatics. Additionally, the growing application of bioinformatics in drug discovery processes and personalized medicine is fueling demand across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.



Government and private funding for research in genomics and post-genomics is another critical factor, as is the growing use of bioinformatics in agriculture for crop improvement and pest resistance. The increasing incorporation of AI and ML technologies into bioinformatics tools is not only enhancing efficiencies but also opening new avenues for innovation and market growth. These factors, combined with the ongoing need to manage and interpret the vast amounts of data generated by modern biological and medical research, ensure a dynamic and rapidly evolving bioinformatics market.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Genomics and Proteomics Research Propels Bioinformatics Demand

Expansion of Personalized Medicine and Pharmacogenomics Strengthens Market Opportunities

Increasing Use of Bioinformatics in Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Bodes Well for Growth

Big Data and Machine Learning Integration Throws the Spotlight On Advanced Bioinformatics

Demand for Cloud Computing Solutions in Bioinformatics Data Management

Growth in Biobanking and Its Influence on Bioinformatics Services

Developments in Agricultural Bioinformatics and Crop Improvement

Rising Importance of Bioinformatics in Cancer Research and Therapy

Consumer Genomics and the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market

Innovations in Transcriptomics and Metagenomics Analysis

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Dassault Systemes

ID Business Solutions Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Instem plc

Kinexus Bioinformatics Corporation

Life Technologies

Nonlinear Dynamics Ltd.

Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Strand Life Sciences

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

