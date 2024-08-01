Diversified Search Group Announces Felicia McGinty as Managing Director in Education Practice

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group, ranked among the top 10 firms in Forbes’ list of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms, proudly announces the appointment of Felicia McGinty as Managing Director. With a distinguished career dedicated to fostering transformative leadership in higher education and beyond, Felicia brings a wealth of strategic expertise and a passion for developing the next generation of leaders.

In her role as Managing Director, Felicia will lead strategic initiatives to enhance executive search solutions, focusing on identifying and placing top-tier talent across academic and administrative leadership roles.

"Felicia's proven leadership in higher education and dedication to fostering transformative change make her a tremendous asset to our team. Her strategic oversight of multi-million-dollar budgets and extensive leadership of large-scale teams exemplify her ability to inspire and empower others,” said Aileen K. Alexander, CEO of Diversified Search Group. “We're excited to embark on this journey together."

Felicia's career in higher education includes significant achievements at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, University of California Santa Cruz, and Penn State University Park. At Rutgers, she served as Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, overseeing a large team and managing a substantial budget, and later as Executive Vice Chancellor for Administration and Planning, where she led campus-wide operations and administrative initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Felicia to our team at Storbeck | Diversified Search Group," said Susan VanGilder, Global Managing Partner and Practice Leader, Education Practice. "Her unparalleled experience in senior leadership roles at prestigious institutions, coupled with her commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, align perfectly with our mission to support our clients in achieving their strategic goals through exceptional executive placements."

Recognized nationally for her leadership, Felicia has been instrumental in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, addressing sexual violence on college campuses, and driving cultural change. Her accolades include the New Jersey Women of Achievement Award and recognition as one of 25 Outstanding Women in Higher Education by Diverse Issues in Higher Education.

"Joining Diversified Search Group as a managing director in the education practice is an exciting and full circle opportunity that aligns my higher education experience with my passion for connecting exceptional leaders with opportunities where they thrive,” said Felicia McGinty. “I’m eager to leverage my experience as a cabinet executive and my work with HERS to help institutions and organizations identify solution-oriented leaders who are equipped to meet higher education’s current and future challenges.” As Director of Outreach and Engagement at HERS, I come to DSG with an expansive network of more than 6,000 leaders who are poised to lead institutions and organizations into the future.



ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the world, and for five decades, has been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the Nation’s Top Retained Executive Search Firms, DSG is an industry leader in transformational leadership advisory for clients. The firm is deliberately different in its approach and is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, that together harness their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of our changing world. Diversified Search Group acquisitions include BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, Storbeck Search, Alta Associates, EWF, and Yardstick Management.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, DSG operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.

ABOUT ALTOPARTNERS

Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms that combines the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together to find the client’s perfect candidate fit. Today the alliance covers 64 offices in 37 countries and is ranked in the Top 10 Global Search Firms.

The AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information about the work we do and the countries we cover, please visit altopartners.com.

