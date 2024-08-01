Result of AGM

1 AUGUST 2024

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 1 August 2024 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr James Ferguson, Mr Christopher Fleetwood, Mr Timothy Levett, Mr John Waddell and Mrs Anna Brown.

A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n3vct/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

NumberResolutionForDiscretionaryAgainstVote Withheld
1To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon7,508,830379,43717,24833,481
2To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.2p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 20247,597,628320,81317,8472,708
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2024 other than the part of such report containing the Directors’ remuneration policy6,938,300440,543353,320206,833
4To re-elect Mr J G D Ferguson as a director7,123,497437,638247,279130,582
5To re-elect Mr C J Fleetwood as a director6,971,804490,360352,946123,886
6To re-elect Mr T R Levett as a director7,064,541437,638349,80587,012
7To re-elect Mr J M O Waddell as a director6,961,676490,360370,617116,343
8To re-elect Mrs A B Brown as a director7,151,027502,578183,63197,742
9To re-appoint Forvis Mazars LLP as independent auditor7,014,381592,544195,709136,362
10To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor7,260,072563,58153,03562,308
11To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 20066,950,616482,020493,33913,021
12To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities6,651,078503,686662,369121,863
13To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 20067,238,862527,328114,27058,536
14To amend the articles of association to reflect an increase in the aggregate cap on directors’ fees6,286,616606,802851,717193,861

