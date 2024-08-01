Canadian Red Cross thanks community partners and raises over $674,000 during Alberta Day of Caring for Jasper event

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross would like to thank all those who supported the Alberta Day of Caring for Jasper event on July 31, 2024. Thanks to the generosity of people in Alberta and across the country, the Canadian Red Cross is proud to announce that Alberta Day of Caring for Jasper event raised more than $674,000 to help individuals and families impacted by the recent wildfires in Alberta.



To date, including the last total received from yesterday’s Alberta Day of Caring for Jasper event, the Red Cross has raised more than $7.8 million for the 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal.

The Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada will match every donation made by individual Canadians to the 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal between July 25 and August 24, 2024.

“The Canadian Red Cross is committed to assisting people impacted by the devastating fires in Alberta,” said Conrad Sauvé, president and CEO, Canadian Red Cross. “We encourage everyone living in Jasper at the time of the evacuation to register with the Red Cross. We are here to help, and financial assistance is available. People impacted by these fires will also be able to count on the Red Cross to be there during their recovery in the weeks and months ahead.”

People who have been impacted by the wildfires in Alberta and have not yet registered with the Red Cross are encouraged to do so by going online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. MT.

Donations to the 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal will be used for assisting those impacted in Jasper and other affected areas in Alberta with immediate and ongoing relief including financial assistance, support to evacuees and the communities hosting them, recovery and resilience efforts in response to the wildfires, as well as supporting community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Alberta.

Additional Resources

Red Cross donor inquiries: WeCare@redcross.ca or 1-800-418-1111

