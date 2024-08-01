Bunzl Accelerates Sustainability with Electric Vehicles

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunzl Canada (bunzlcanada.ca) announced today the company’s first electric-powered transport truck for Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene’s delivery routes in Toronto. The vehicle will not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions but will also reduce engine noise.







The new delivery truck was designed and manufactured by The Lion Electric Company, a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles. The lightweight, aerodynamic, 100% electric heavy-duty model is perfectly suited for last-mile urban delivery.

“We selected the Lion 6 specifically for its efficiency, sustainability, and exceptional handling in urban settings” said Tim McKinnon, Vice President, Operations at Bunzl Canada. “This new technology will reduce emissions on some of our busiest routes in the Greater Toronto Area.”

Sustainability continues to be a key corporate focus for Bunzl Canada in both its operations and the products it supplies. The company will also soon introduce electric vehicles on its urban delivery routes in Vancouver.

“This is just one of many high priority initiatives designed to reduce our company’s environmental footprint, and help our customers do the same,” said Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene’s Sr. Vice President, Brock Tully. “From LED lighting retrofits in our facilities across the country to new product innovations, we continue to source environmentally preferable alternatives and technology through strategic partnerships in Canada and around the world.”

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC (bunzldistribution.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centres throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

