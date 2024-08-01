Elutia Announces Full Exercise of Warrants Generating $15.7 Million in Gross Proceeds

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the “Company”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix products, today announced that it had received gross proceeds of approximately $15.7 million from the exercise of outstanding warrants to purchase common stock issued in a private placement financing completed in September 2023.

“The cash proceeds from these warrant exercises significantly strengthen Elutia’s balance sheet and provide us with a solid financial foundation for the launch of EluPro®, the world’s first FDA-cleared antibiotic-eluting BioEnvelope,” said Dr. Randy Mills, Elutia’s Chief Executive Officer. “The additional capital provided by existing investors reflects the substantial shareholder value the Company has created over the course of the last year. I want to thank the entire Elutia CRU for their tireless efforts in support of our mission to humanize medicine so patients can thrive without compromise.”

Pursuant to the previously announced private financing, Elutia sold an aggregate of 7,355,869 shares of the Company’s common stock (or pre-funded warrants) and 11,033,804 warrants to purchase common stock (or pre-funded warrants) at a price of $1.4275 per share and associated warrants (less $0.001 in the case of pre-funded warrants). Each common stock purchase warrant was exercisable at $1.4275 per share. All non-pre-funded common stock warrants issued in the private placement have been exercised.

Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC was the exclusive placement agent for the transaction.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

