Defiance ETFs Announces Transition of QTUM and SIXG from NYSE Arca to Nasdaq

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs is pleased to announce that, effective on or about August 13, 2024 , the Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSE Arca: QTUM) and the Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSE Arca: SIXG) will cease trading on the NYSE Arca and will commence trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.



For more detailed information about these funds, including investment strategies and portfolio compositions, please visit Defiance ETFs.

