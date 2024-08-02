KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 29 July 2024 and 31 July 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 29-07-2024 91 000 € 6 495 626 € 71.38 € 71.14 € 71.70 30-07-2024 90 000 € 6 467 544 € 71.86 € 71.34 € 72.12 31-07-2024 38 057 € 2 728 535 € 71.70 € 71.28 € 72.26

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 20 980 823 on 31 July 2024, for a total consideration of € 1 299 999 960.

These transactions conclude the share buyback programme for KBC Group NV per 31st July 2024.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

