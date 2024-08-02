Licensed Sports Merchandise Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Licensed Sports Merchandise - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Licensed Sports Merchandise is estimated at US$24.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$31.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Growth in the licensed sports merchandise market is driven by several factors, notably the global expansion of sports leagues, technological enhancements in product and sales processes, and evolving consumer purchasing behaviors. As leagues like the NBA and Premier League extend their reach internationally, the demand for localized merchandise tailored to diverse markets escalates.



Technological advancements have streamlined operations across the supply chain, ensuring quicker and more effective distribution of merchandise. Consumer trends have also shifted towards a preference for authentic, exclusive products purchased directly from official sources. Furthermore, the rising popularity of esports and digital platforms introduces new merchandising opportunities, amplifying market growth.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Licensed Sports Apparel & Footwear segment, which is expected to reach US$11.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.6%. The Licensed Sports Toys & Games segment is also set to grow at 3.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $5.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.9% CAGR to reach $5.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Adidas AG, Guess, Inc., Ebay, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 369 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $24.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Licensed Sports Merchandise - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

An Introduction to Licensed Sports Merchandise

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Sports Apparel & Footwear: The Leading Product Type

Online Sales of Licensed Sports Merchandise Poised for High Growth

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus of Brands on Curbing Counterfeiting of Sports Goods Drives Market Growth

Rise in Number of Sports Enthusiasts and Growing Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Fuels Demand for Licensed Products

Rising Investments in Sports Licensing Worldwide: Opportunity for Growth

Booming Online Retail Sector Presents Lucrative Opportunities for Licensed Sports Merchandise

Continuous Growth in Number of Sports Leagues Augurs Well for the Market

Top Sports Leagues Worldwide Ranked by Annual Average Revenue (in $ Billion)

Expanding Entertainment Industry Drives Trend Towards Marketing of Sports as Entertainment

Popularity of Athleisure Spurs Growth Outlook for Licensed Sports Merchandise

Global Athleisure Market (in USD Billion) for 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Licensing Gets a Shot in the Arm in Sports Footwear Market

Licensed Sports Video Games Poised for Strong Growth

Merchandise Stores Adapt to the New Normal to Revive Sales

Conventional Sponsorship Deals Likely to Become License-Focused

Growing Role of NFTs in Sports Licensing

Regulatory Frameworks for Sporting Events and Sports Leagues/Teams Impact Market Dynamics

Widespread Implementation of Effective Sports Marketing Strategies to Drive Gains for Merchandise Sales

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 62 Featured)

Adidas AG

Guess, Inc.

Ebay, Inc.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Hanesbrands, Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Company

Everlast Worldwide, Inc.

ASICS Corporation

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

Bass Pro Shops

Fgl Sports - Sport Chek

ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation

Fanatics, Inc.

Hibbett Sporting Goods, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f29auy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment