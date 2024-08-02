Diving Suits Strategic Market Report 2024: Growing Demand for Customizable and High-performance Suits - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diving Suits - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Diving Suits is estimated at US$545.9 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$706.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the diving suits market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing popularity of recreational diving and marine tourism is expanding the consumer base, particularly in coastal regions and holiday destinations. Secondly, advancements in material science, such as the development of more flexible and durable neoprene alternatives, have significantly enhanced the performance and comfort of diving suits. Thirdly, the rising awareness and interest in marine conservation and underwater photography are encouraging more people to take up diving, boosting the demand for high-quality gear.

The expansion of e-commerce platforms has also made diving suits more accessible, allowing consumers to easily compare and purchase products online. Additionally, collaborations between diving gear manufacturers and professional divers have led to the creation of highly specialized suits that cater to the needs of different diving activities. Lastly, marketing strategies focusing on the adventurous and exploratory aspects of diving, along with endorsements by renowned divers, have been effective in attracting new enthusiasts and maintaining the market`s momentum. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth and innovation within the diving suits market.





Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Diving Suits Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Diving Suits Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Wet Suits segment, which is expected to reach US$518.7 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.6%. The Dry Suits segment is also set to grow at 4.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $148.7 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.1% CAGR to reach $148.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Apeks Marine Equipment Ltd., Aqualung Group, AQUATEC - Duton Industry Co. Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 361 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $545.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $706.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Diving Suits - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Popularity of Diving as a Recreational and Professional Activity Propels Market Growth

Technological Innovations in Diving Suit Materials and Design Strengthen Business Case

Rising Adoption of Advanced Thermal Protection and Buoyancy Features Expands Market

Impact of Diving Tournaments and Expeditions on Equipment Demand

Growing Demand for Customizable and High-performance Diving Suits Drives Market

Impact of COVID-19 on Travel and Adventure Tourism Spurs Market Growth

Innovations in Lightweight and Durable Diving Suit Materials Enhance Market Efficiency

Growing Use of Diving Suits in Marine Research and Underwater Exploration

Rising Disposable Income and Consumer Spending on Adventure Sports Boosts Market

Growing Awareness of Environmental Conservation Efforts in Diving Community

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured)

Apeks Marine Equipment Ltd.

Aqualung Group

AQUATEC - Duton Industry Co. Ltd.

Beuchat International

Cressi Sub s.p.a

Dive Rite

Diving Unlimited International (DUI)

Gul Watersports Ltd.

H2Odyssey

ION (A Brand of Boards & More GmbH)

Matuse, Inc

Prolimit

Rip Curl

SALVIMAR srl

SCUBAPRO (A Brand of Johnson Outdoors Inc.)

SHEICO Group

Typhoon International Limited

Xcel Wetsuits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gnlor5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment