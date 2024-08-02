Clip Money and Strategic Treasurer Announce Collaborative Webinar on Tackling Business Deposit Challenges

BOSTON, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money, Inc. (“Clip” or “Company”) (TSXV:CLIP) (OTCQB:CLPMF), a company that operates a multi-bank, self-service deposit network for businesses, is excited to announce a new collaboration with Strategic Treasurer, LLC to host an insightful live webinar titled "Identifying and Addressing Business Deposit Challenges: A B2C Focus." The event will take place on August 8 at 2pm EST, offering attendees a comprehensive look into the complexities of consumer payment deposits and collections, with Clip’s President, Brian Bailey, as co-host.

Receiving cash payments from consumers can often be more complicated than business-to-business payment transactions. This webinar aims to address the growing challenges with managing cash by exploring cash deposit and collections issues related to costs, liquidity, visibility, flexibility, and safety. Participants will have the opportunity to delve into the challenges associated with receiving payments from consumers. They will also learn about the importance of simplifying the complexity of handling various payment types, particularly cash. Additionally, the webinar will identify innovations in the business deposit space. Clip’s innovations include their business deposit network, which includes both ClipDrop and ClipATM, self-service solutions available at 3,000+ locations in the United States and Canada.

"Retail businesses frequently encounter obstacles when managing consumer payments, which can impact both their efficiency and profitability," said Brian Bailey, President of Clip. "This webinar is an invaluable opportunity to highlight these challenges.”

Strategic Treasurer LLC echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the value of collaborative efforts in addressing industry-wide issues. “Handling legal tender is far more complex and costly than we often imagine. The business deposit space has rarely seen innovation over the past few decades despite widespread and continued use of this medium of payment. We believe discussing challenges and new ways of addressing them matters to all organizations with retail operations,” said Craig Jeffery, Managing Partner of Strategic Treasurer.

About Strategic Treasurer LLC

Strategic Treasurer was founded in 2004 by Craig Jeffery, a financial expert and trusted advisor to executive treasury teams since the early 1990s. Partners and associates of Strategic Treasurer span North America and Europe. This team of experienced treasury specialists are widely recognized and respected leaders in treasury. Known for their expertise in treasury technology, risk management, and working capital as well as other cash management and banking operations, they efficiently identify issues, creatively explore ideas and options, and provide effective solutions and implementations for their valued clients.

About Clip Money Inc.

Clip operates a multi-bank cash management system for businesses through its nationwide network of ClipDrop Boxes and ClipATMs that gives users the capability of making deposits outside of their bank branch at top retailers and shopping malls. Rather than having to go to their personal bank branch or using a cash pickup service, businesses can deposit their cash at any convenient Clip network location. After being deposited, the funds will automatically be credited to the business’ bank account, usually within one business day. Clip also provides businesses low denomination notes and coins through its innovative ClipChange solution, delivering change directly to a business store front on-demand. The Company combines functional hardware, an intuitive mobile app and an innovative cloud-based transaction engine that maximizes business banking transactions. Combined with mobile user applications, Clip offers a cost-effective and convenient solution for business banking deposits in metropolitan statistical areas across Canada and the United States. For more information about the Company, visit www.clipmoney.com .

