Global Agriculture Industry Outlook worth YOY Increase of 15.7% by 2024

Chicago, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report Global Agriculture Industry Outlook 2024 - Feeding the Future Through Innovation, published by MarketsandMarkets, the Top 10 Agriculture Markets Will Grow from USD 81.5 billion In 2023 to USD 94.3 billion by 2024 at A YOY Increase of 15.7%. The future of agriculture hinges on the ability to produce more food with less. Feeding a world population expected to reach 10 billion by 2050 necessitates a significant increase in agricultural output.

Climate change throws another wrench into the works, with extreme weather events disrupting traditional growing seasons and water scarcity jeopardizing irrigation. To combat these challenges, agriculture is on the cusp of a technological revolution. Precision agriculture, utilizing sensors, data analysis, and automation, will optimize water usage and tailor fertilizer application to specific needs. Innovative practices like vertical farming and lab-grown meat offer solutions for growing populations in space-constrained areas. However, this transformation requires investment in infrastructure and research, particularly in developing countries.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131043025





The global agriculture sector is experiencing a major transformation to address the escalating demand for food driven by population growth and environmental changes.

Key Challenges:

The global population is projected to increase, necessitating a 50% boost in food production by 2050.

Climate change is disrupting traditional farming practices, leading to extreme weather events and water shortages.

Opportunities and Solutions:

Technological Advancements: Innovations such as precision agriculture leverage data and automation to enhance resource efficiency and crop yields.

Innovations such as precision agriculture leverage data and automation to enhance resource efficiency and crop yields. Innovative Farming Methods: Techniques like vertical farming and lab-grown meat are emerging to overcome space limitations and resource constraints.

Techniques like vertical farming and lab-grown meat are emerging to overcome space limitations and resource constraints. Market Growth: The top 10 agriculture markets are forecasted to expand from $81.5 billion in 2023 to $94.3 billion in 2024.

The top 10 agriculture markets are forecasted to expand from $81.5 billion in 2023 to $94.3 billion in 2024. Regional Dynamics: North America remains the leading market, while the Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid expansion driven by population growth and substantial investments in agricultural modernization.

North America currently reigns supreme as the largest agricultural market, while Asia Pacific is surging ahead in terms of growth rate

North America currently holds the crown for the largest market owing to its well-established infrastructure, government support for large-scale farms, and a robust agribusiness sector. The US reigns supreme within the region, leveraging its vast fertile land, diverse climate, and heavy investments in research and development.

However, the Asia Pacific region is rapidly rising as an agricultural powerhouse. Soaring population particularly in China and India, are creating an immense and ever-growing demand for food. Many Asian governments are strategically investing in agricultural modernization through infrastructure development, irrigation projects, and technology adoption. AgTech solutions like precision agriculture and vertical farming are gaining traction as they promise improved yields and resource management. China and India are leading the charge in this region, with China being a major producer of rice, wheat, and vegetables, and India a significant producer of rice, wheat, and cotton. Other countries like Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia are also experiencing significant agricultural growth.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=131043025

Key Players in the Market

Eurfins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Illumina Inc. (US)

IBM (US)

AT&T (US)

Microsoft (US)

Syngenta (Switzerland)

UPL (India)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Marrone Bio Innovation, Inc. (US)

Browse Related Reports:

Agriculture Robots Market

Precision Farming Market