Nexans - Enterprise Tech Ecosystem and Digital Transformation Strategy 2024

Nexans is a French company engaged in the design and manufacturing of cable systems that are required for the transmission of electricity generated by renewable sources, distribution of electricity to businesses and communities, interconnection of grids, and distribution of power to homes. The company also provides associated services. Nexans has five business segments namely Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage, Non-Electrification, and Other Activities.

The Generation & Transmission segment offers high voltage (HV) and extra high voltage (EHV) cables that can transmit power from various renewable energy plants, including wind power, photovoltaic, and power plants, to end-users. It also deploys land and subsea cables across the world. The Distribution segment offers HV and EHV cables that transmit power safely with limited losses.

The Usage segment offers low-voltage cables that connect distribution networks to power outlets in industrial, commercial and residential buildings. The Other Activities segment provides solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and automation companies and construction firms.



The report provides information and insights into Nexans' tech activities, including :

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Nexans' tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnerships, Investments & Acquisitions Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Cosmo Tech

Microsoft

Shippeo

Signify

Ingram Micro

Edflex

ffly4u

IES

La Triveneta Cavi

Reka Cables

BE CableCon.

