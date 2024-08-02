electroCore Announces Inducement Grant under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that on August 1, 2024, Stephen Smith joined electroCore as the Company’s VP, Quality, Regulatory, and Compliance, and the Compensation Committee of electroCore’s Board of Directors granted 10,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to Mr. Smith in connection with the commencement of his employment. The RSUs were granted as an inducement material to Mr. Smith’s commencement of employment pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). 33% of the RSUs will vest on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant, subject to Mr. Smith’s continued employment by the Company on the applicable vesting date.



About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health and promoting general wellness through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. The company’s is focused on the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

