Information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of July 31, 2024
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
|
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|07/31/2024
|96,498,927
|
Total gross of voting rights: 96,498,927
|
Total net* of voting rights: 96,214,457
* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights
Attachment