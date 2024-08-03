$BLOOD Initiates Pre-Sale Amid Plans Of Revolutionizing Meme Coin Market

Ingolstadt, Germany, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a remarkable demonstration of community driven enthusiasm and trust, $BLOOD has successfully raised $300,000 In just 4 hours during its pre-sale launch , which was officially started on July 28th, 2024. This impressive achievement was realized with minimal marketing, relying primarily on organic growth and genuine community support.

Setting A New Standard

$BLOOD distinguishes itself in the crypto landscape by prioritizing transparency and community engagement above all else. Unlike many projects, where founders or early investors benefit disproportionately, $BLOOD’s founders have opted for zero allocations and no profit-taking, as instead every dollar raised is reinvested directly into the project ensuring that the community will always be the primary beneficiary.

This commitment is further underscored by the project's avoidance of fake engagements and inflated metrics, a problem that plagues most projects centered around meme coins nowadays. By doing so, $BLOOD fosters a truly organic growth model with innovative features enhancing the overall user experience. Additionally, in order to ensure that the total supply of 888,888,888,888 $BLOOD are distributed fairly, 25% will be allocated for the pre-sale and bonuses, 25% will be set for marketing and development, 60% will be for liquidity and listings, 40% will be for marketing and community efforts, and the final 15% will be for airdrops and rewards.

Focusing On Fun And Rewards

Central to $BLOOD’s appeal is its innovative ‘Vein Ventures’ staking mechanism, which features the ‘Crimson Caverns’ minigame. This interactive browser based game allows users to spend staking rewards to explore mysterious caverns and uncover various treasures. Within the RPG style loot system, players can also earn rewards of varying rarity from ‘Common’ to ‘Legendary’, each providing distinct bonuses that enhance both financial and gameplay experiences.

The platform also includes leaderboards and community goals, thereby further fostering competition and camaraderie within the community. Moreover, beyond digital incentives, $BLOOD offers unique real world experiences including luxury VIP trips to Transylvania and other haunted locales, in addition to personalized 24k Gold tokens and uniquely designed gold bars. Upcoming events such as the ‘Halloween Party’ and ‘Crypt(o)-Hunt’ are designed to engage the community even further and provide memorable experiences.

Addressing Public Health & Sustainable Growth

$BLOOD is fully committed to addressing the urgent issue of declining reserve blood supplies, to which end the project incentivizes blood donations by rewarding donors with $BLOOD tokens purchased directly from the market by the founders. This initiative not only generates market demand, but also provides substantial marketing benefits while simultaneously supporting a crucial public health need.

Furthermore, $BLOOD’s roadmap involves enticing features including but not limited to NFT drops, enhanced staking mechanisms and extensive exchange listings, which will boost the value of the project even further. In fact, the project's development is driven by community input aiming to create a robust and engaged ecosystem where every voice matters. In this way, $BLOOD is fully dedicated to restoring integrity and transparency in the meme coin market, setting a new standard for both trust and innovation.

About $BLOOD

$BLOOD is a pioneering cryptocurrency project designed to revitalize the trust and integrity in the meme coin space. With a keen focus on transparency, community engagement and innovative features, $BLOOD aims to drive positive change within the industry. The team consists of seasoned veterans from the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors who, while maintaining a level of privacy, are fully committed to regular interaction with the community and transparent communication about project developments.

In summary, $BLOOD represents a bold new direction for meme coins, prioritizing transparency, community empowerment and sustainable growth. By addressing the various shortcomings of previous projects and innovating in areas such as tokenomics, and community engagement, $BLOOD aims to become a lasting and influential force in the Web3 landscape.

For more information and regular updates, visit $BLOOD’s official website alongside the Telegram , Instagram , and X channels.



