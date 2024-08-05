The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,541,759
|549.97
|847,926,168
|29 July 2024
|41,656
|556.00
|23,160,722
|30 July 2024
|41,807
|565.49
|23,641,602
|31 July 2024
|35,595
|565.18
|20,117,633
|1 August 2024
|35,906
|547.70
|19,665,597
|2 August 2024
|43,456
|530.08
|23,035,330
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,740,179
|550.26
|957,547,050
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,740,179 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.71% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
