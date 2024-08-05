AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for July 2024

In July 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 748,902 passengers, which is a 6.1% decrease compared to July 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 7.9% compared to the same period a year ago and was 21,734 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 10.8% to 111,564 vehicles in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for July 2024 were the following:

 July 2024July 2023Change
Passengers748,902797,846-6.1%
Finland - Sweden212,531260,125-18.3%
Estonia - Finland440,974467,865-5.7%
Estonia - Sweden95,39769,85636.6%
    
Cargo Units21,73423,597-7.9%
Finland - Sweden2,8382,47714.6%
Estonia - Finland16,26517,920-9.2%
Estonia - Sweden2,6313,200-17.8%
    
Passenger Vehicles111,564125,118-10.8%
Finland - Sweden16,06522,496-28.6%
Estonia - Finland88,67197,102-8.7%
Estonia - Sweden6,8285,52023.7%

                                

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The July Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The July Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels of MyStar and Megastar.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The July Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by two cruise ferries and two cargo vessels.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee

