BlueGrace Logistics Announces Executive Promotions to Support Continued Growth and Expansion

Tampa, FL, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace), a leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider operating within North America, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mike Meier to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the transition of Mike Dolski to Senior Vice President of Treasury & Risk Management. These strategic changes reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to driving growth and expanding its operations in North America.

Mike Meier, who has served as the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) for the past four years, will step into the role of CFO. With a proven track record in strategic planning and execution, Meier has been instrumental in steering BlueGrace Logistics through significant growth phases. As CFO, Mike Meier will oversee financial operations, reporting, planning, and strategy as BlueGrace Logistics expands its footprint into Mexico and Canada and focuses on future transactions that will drive further growth.

Mike Dolski, who has been with BlueGrace Logistics since 2010 as the CFO, will now assume the role of Senior Vice President, Treasury & Risk Management. In this capacity, Dolski will continue to play a crucial role in managing the company’s financial operations, exposure, and ensure stability as the company navigates its expansion and new business ventures. Mike Dolski’s extensive experience and deep knowledge of the company’s financial landscape will provide support during this time of expansion.

“I am enthusiastic about the transformations within our executive team.,” said Bobby Harris, CEO of BlueGrace Logistics. “Mike Meier’s leadership and strategic insights have already contributed significantly to our growth, and I am confident that his expertise will drive our financial strategies to new heights as we expand into new markets. At the same time, Mike Dolski’s continued presence and guidance will ensure we maintain the strong financial foundation we have built as we continue to organically grow, acquire and expand.”

These leadership changes come as BlueGrace Logistics expands into Mexico and Canada, enhancing service capabilities and expanding its operations. With this focus on future transactions and innovative strategies, BlueGrace is poised for continued success.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps shippers manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers across the country. With 9 offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S., including national headquarters in Tampa, BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit https://mybluegrace.com/.

