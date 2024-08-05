IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Annovis Bio CEO Dr. Maria Maccecchini, Live from AAIC 2024

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is excited to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast, recorded live from the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® 2024 (AAIC®) in Philadelphia. This release is part of IBN’s ongoing efforts to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Dr. Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD).

Broadcasting live from AAIC 2024, Dr. Maccecchini delves into the detailed findings from Annovis Bio’s recent Phase 3 Parkinson’s study of its lead drug candidate, buntanetap. During the interview, she provides insights into how the scientific community is reacting to the promising data and what it could mean for the future of neurodegenerative disease treatment. Additionally, Dr. Maccecchini discusses Annovis Bio’s strategic plans moving forward, including potential regulatory milestones and upcoming clinical trials that aim to further validate the efficacy and safety of buntanetap in treating both Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.

“Our Phase 3 data indicate that buntanetap has the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for Parkinson’s patients,” said Dr. Maccecchini during the interview. “Being able to share these findings live from AAIC, one of the most prestigious events in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s research, underscores the importance of our work and the promise it holds for patients.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Dr. Maria Maccecchini to learn more about Annovis Bio’s recent achievements, the next steps for buntanetap, and the company’s future goals.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com.

About Annovis Bio Inc.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio Inc. is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company’s innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

