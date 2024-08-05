GeoCue Welcomes Gresco Technology Solutions to its Distribution Network

Huntsville, AL, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoCue, a leading provider of advanced geospatial and 3D imaging solutions and software, announces that Gresco Technology Solutions (GTS), a division of Gresco Utility Supply, has joined the GeoCue distribution network. This partnership aims to expand the reach and support for GeoCue's innovative LiDAR solutions, including TrueView 3D Imaging Sensors and LP360 software.

The UAS team was established in 2017 as GTS, a brand of Gresco Utility Supply, and has a rich history dating back to 1960. Since then, Gresco has served the electrical supply needs of hundreds of utility customers in the Southeast region by providing products and solutions they need to build and maintain power systems, serving customers across six states. With the establishment of Gresco Technology Solutions, the company expanded its footprint nationwide, offering cutting-edge technology to its cooperative members and beyond.

According to Ali Ahmed, Director of UAS at Gresco, the decision to partner with GeoCue was driven by the strong relationship and shared commitment to excellence. "Our decision to partner with GeoCue was largely driven by the strong relationship we’ve developed over the years,” explained Ahmed. “Aaron Beach and I have been in discussions for quite some time, and the timing finally aligned for us to bring GeoCue's advanced LiDAR solutions to our customers. The support and training provided by GeoCue are unparalleled, with dedicated teams available from 7 AM to 5 PM, and regular training sessions that are critical for the evolving nature of LiDAR technology."

Aaron Beach, the Western Sales Manager for GeoCue, helped foster the relationship with Gresco. “We are excited to work with Gresco UAS, leveraging their extensive network and deep industry knowledge to introduce GeoCue’s cutting-edge LiDAR solutions to a broader audience,” said Beach. “Ali and his team are industry veterans. By leveraging their expertise with GeoCue’s technology, Gresco UAS can better meet the diverse needs of its clients, offering tailored solutions backed by our robust support and comprehensive training programs.”

"We see tremendous growth opportunities by bringing GeoCue into our portfolio," added Ahmed. "Our customers are increasingly seeking advanced solutions for their unique challenges, and GeoCue's technology allows us to cater to those needs effectively. The transparent and supportive relationship we’ve built with GeoCue ensures that we can provide not just products, but comprehensive solutions that help our clients succeed."

GeoCue is excited to welcome Gresco UAS to its distribution network and looks forward to a prosperous collaboration that will benefit customers nationwide.

About Gresco Technology Solutions

Gresco Technology Solutions (GTS) specializes in providing advanced unmanned aerial systems and technology solutions to primarily electric utility and public safety customers nationwide. With a commitment to innovation and customer service, GTS helps clients leverage the latest technology to improve efficiency and effectiveness in their operations.

To learn more about Gresco, visit GrescoUAS.com.

About GeoCue

GeoCue brings geospatial experts the very best in drone surveying equipment, geospatial software, workflow, training, and support for high-accuracy LiDAR and drone mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.

With TrueView drone LiDAR/Imaging sensors and LP360 point cloud data processing software, we are the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America able to meet customers where they are in terms of technology adoption, budget, and resources.

To learn more about GeoCue, visit www.geocue.com.

