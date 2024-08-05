Nerdio Announces Collaboration with Kyndryl to Bolster IT Modernization for Global Enterprises

CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio , a premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to manage and cost-optimize native Microsoft cloud technologies, today announced it is partnering with Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, to support businesses and IT modernization for customers. Through planned joint activities, including solution co-creation, technical integration, and knowledge sharing, both companies are poised to unlock new opportunities and drive innovation across diverse industries.

This partnership enhances Kyndryl's capabilities in delivering tailoring solutions across Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune customers’ unique environments and business needs.

The collaboration between Kyndryl and Nerdio aims to deliver the following benefits to customers:

Streamlined IT Operations: Seamlessly manage and optimize IT environments to drive efficiency and productivity.

Scalable Cloud Solutions: Access flexible, scalable, tailored cloud solutions.

Enhanced Security and Compliance: Leverage robust security measures and compliance frameworks to safeguard critical data and mitigate risks.

Accelerated Digital Transformation: Expedite the journey toward digital transformation by leveraging innovative technologies and best-in-class expertise.

Improved Business Agility: Respond quickly to changing market dynamics and customer demands, enabling faster innovation and growth.

"Nerdio is thrilled to collaborate with Kyndryl, expanding the reach of our modern cloud solutions, including Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Intune, to a wider audience," said Joseph Landes, Chief Revenue Officer, Nerdio. "Together, we are well-positioned to address the evolving needs of businesses worldwide, offering them the agility, scalability, and efficiency required to thrive in today's dynamic digital landscape."

"Partnering with Nerdio aligns with our mission to improve the digital experience for our customers”, said Dennis Perpetua, Kyndryl Global CTO of Digital Workspace Services. “Nerdio’s suite of cloud solutions complements our services, enabling us to maximize the benefits and create new value with virtual desktop environments which propel our customers forward."

For more information about the partnership, please contact Damian Siriani ( Dsiriani@getnerdio.com ) for a free evaluation.

About Nerdio

Nerdio adds value on top of the powerful capabilities in Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune by delivering hundreds of features that simplify management, ensure efficient operations, and lower Azure compute and storage costs by up to 80% via automation.