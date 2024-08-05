Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

MONTREAL, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($71.7) million or ($29.02) per share for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $21.2 million or $8.58 per share for the same period in 2023.
Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(unaudited)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|06/30/2024
|06/30/2023
|Net income (loss) attributable to
|common shareholders
|($71.7)
|$21.2
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|attributable to common shareholders
|($29.02)
|$8.58
Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082
www.senvest.com