Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

| Source: Senvest Capital Inc. Senvest Capital Inc.

MONTREAL, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($71.7) million or ($29.02) per share for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $21.2 million or $8.58 per share for the same period in 2023.

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 (unaudited)
 (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
 For the three months ended
 06/30/2024 06/30/2023
    
Net income (loss) attributable to      
common shareholders($71.7)  $21.2 
    
Diluted earnings (loss) per share      
attributable to common shareholders($29.02)  $8.58 
      

