Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

MONTREAL, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($71.7) million or ($29.02) per share for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $21.2 million or $8.58 per share for the same period in 2023.



Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended 06/30/2024 06/30/2023 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders ($71.7) $21.2 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders ($29.02) $8.58

