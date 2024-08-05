Blank Rome Welcomes Leading Insurance Recovery Partner Jeffrey Schulman in New York

New York, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Jeffrey “Jeff” L. Schulman has joined the firm's market-leading Insurance Recovery group as a partner in New York. Jeff is a highly regarded insurance recovery litigator and counselor who represents policyholders in complex coverage matters across various industries. Jeff joins Blank Rome from Pasich LLP, an insurance recovery boutique law firm, where he served as Managing Partner.

“We are delighted to welcome Jeff to the firm and to our premier Insurance Recovery practice,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome's Chair and Managing Partner. “Jeff brings tremendous experience helping policyholders understand and enforce their rights to coverage, as well as a stellar reputation in the insurance recovery field. His experience further enhances the depth and breadth of our leading Insurance Recovery group and national litigation team.”

Jeff represents commercial and high net worth individual policyholders across a variety of industries in a wide range of insurance coverage matters, including insurance broker liability, construction defect, product liability, director and officer, multimedia, asbestos, sexual abuse matters, and first-party claims. He also regularly handles substantial business and commercial litigation and contract disputes. Jeff has tried numerous jury and bench cases to verdict and has successfully argued in the state and federal appellate courts. He also routinely resolves commercial disputes by way of mediation and arbitration for individual and corporate clients.

“We are thrilled to have Jeff join our group as we strategically expand our team and capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our clients across the country,” said James R. Murray, partner and co-chair of the firm's Insurance Recovery group. “Jeff has significant jury trial experience, which is a valuable skill in the insurance recovery field. I have had the privilege of trying jury cases with Jeff and was impressed by his presence and effectiveness in the courtroom. He is also a great colleague and friend, which makes him a perfect fit for our firm culture, and we are eager to work with him and introduce him to new colleagues throughout the firm.”

“I am excited to join Blank Rome's Insurance Recovery group, which I believe is the best in the country,” said Jeff. “I have the utmost respect for the group's attorneys, who are not only outstanding lawyers, but also wonderful people. I also look forward to collaborating with attorneys across Blank Rome’s many practices and industries to provide the highest level of service and advocacy to our clients.”

Jeff is ranked in Chambers USA for “Insurance: Dispute Resolution: Policyholder” and recognized by Legal 500. He was also recognized as a Northeast Trailblazer by The American Lawyer as an attorney that "moved the needle in the legal industry." Additionally, he was named a Litigation Trailblazer by The National Law Journal, a series that spotlights professionals who are agents of change in their respective practice areas. Jeff earned his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School and his B.A. from New York University.

Last month, the Insurance Recovery group also added a leading team in California, including of counsel Barron “Barry” L. Weinstein and senior attorney Kevin L. Cifarelli.

