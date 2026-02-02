Market-Leading Hospitality Team Joins Blank Rome in California, Expanding Coast-to-Coast Capabilities and Global Reach

Los Angeles, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce the addition of nationally recognized hospitality lawyers Jim Butler, David Sudeck, Mark Adams, Jeff Myers, and Joe Mellema as partners. The group previously practiced at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP, where Jim Butler was a founding partner and established and built its market-leading hospitality group, for which he and David most recently served as co-chairs.

At Blank Rome:

Jim, David, and Jeff are based in the Los Angeles office and are members of the Real Estate group and industry team and the Hospitality practice. Jim and David will serve as co-chairs of the Hospitality practice, together with Christy Reuter , who has served as the chair since 2021.

are based in the Los Angeles office and are members of the Real Estate group and industry team and the Hospitality practice. will serve as co-chairs of the Hospitality practice, together with , who has served as the chair since 2021. Mark and Joe are based in the Orange County office and are members of the Business Litigation group, the Hospitality practice, and the Real Estate industry team.

With decades of combined experience shaping the hospitality industry, this powerhouse team brings accolades and industry firepower in connection with advising owners, developers, lenders, operators, and capital providers on thousands of hotel and mixed-use projects worldwide, bringing unsurpassed insight into the transactions, litigation, and business strategies that define this complex sector. Their experience covers every stage of the asset lifecycle—from acquisition and development to financing, branding, management, and restructuring—with particular strength in negotiating complex management and franchise agreements, purchasing and selling hotel and mixed-use hospitality projects, and structuring sophisticated capital stacks that frequently include C-PACE and EB-5 financing.

This strategic expansion strengthens Blank Rome’s coast-to-coast Hospitality and Real Estate industry teams and deepens the firm’s capabilities in complex domestic and global transactions, finance, franchise and management agreements, restructurings, and high-stakes disputes including the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights.

Quotes from Blank Rome Leadership

“We are thrilled to expand our hospitality practice with the addition of this truly outstanding team of legal leaders in the hospitality industry,” said Grant S. Palmer, Chair and Managing Partner of Blank Rome. “Jim, David, Mark, Jeff, and Joe have established the preeminent hospitality practice serving leading clients around the world for several decades. The team’s extensive experience and leadership in the sector and multi-faceted practices will add tremendous value to clients needing comprehensive and strategic advice in today’s hospitality market.”

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Jim, David, Mark, Jeff, and Joe to the firm, and I am looking forward to partnering with David and Jim to lead our hospitality group,” said Christy Reuter, partner and co-chair of the Hospitality practice. “Jim, David, and Jeff bring unparalleled experience in hotel and real estate finance, including advising on complex hotel management agreements and innovative capital solutions, which will help clients seize opportunities and navigate a rapidly evolving industry. Mark is an accomplished trial lawyer who will add significant litigation strength with his proven ability to terminate long-term hotel management and franchise agreements and resolve other high-stakes hospitality disputes and bet-the-company litigation. Joe’s extensive experience in IP litigation and business disputes will help clients safeguard their brands. Together, their experience and skills position us to expand our hospitality capabilities to support our clients’ long-term strategies and assist them to mitigate risk.”

Quotes from the New Partners

“Through decades of carefully building and leading one of the nation’s preeminent hospitality law groups, I’ve always been guided by a simple priority: ensuring that our clients have the strongest possible platform behind them. As our practice continued to grow and our clients’ needs became increasingly global and complex, I knew it was time to find a firm whose capabilities matched the caliber of the work we do. At Blank Rome, I immediately recognized that alignment. The firm’s depth empowers us to support owners, developers, lenders, brands, and independent operators with the sophistication they expect. The hospitality industry moves fast, and clients deserve a team that can move with it. Joining Blank Rome allows us to continue leading with that same client-first focus, supported by a collaborative culture and exceptional talent committed to delivering practical, business-focused solutions.”

– Jim Butler

“What excites me most about joining Blank Rome is the firm’s commitment to building a top-tier international hospitality practice and its ability to holistically handle matters the way hospitality and real estate clients operate, across disciplines and across geographies. With on‑the‑ground strength in key markets like New York, Florida, Illinois, Texas, Pennsylvania, and California, and leading real estate, finance, corporate, tax, labor and employment, and litigation practices, we can help clients move quickly and confidently. I look forward to partnering with Christy and Jim to lead the hospitality team as we work together to expand Blank Rome’s offerings and create new opportunities nationwide.”

– David Sudeck

“I’m joining Blank Rome because its nationally recognized litigation platform matches the way I practice—strategically, aggressively, and with trial as a real option. The firm’s deep bench of trial-tested lawyers, including former prosecutors and judges, gives my clients immediate access to a national reach and courtroom strength in complex, high-stakes disputes. It’s a powerful combination for clients who expect results, not just process.”

– Mark Adams

“Blank Rome is uniquely positioned to build a comprehensive, top-tier hospitality practice that integrates market-leading hotel and resort capabilities with the firm’s established strength in restaurant and nightlife representation. What drew me to the firm was its clear commitment to developing a nationally competitive hospitality platform, supported by deep resources across tax, labor and employment, and litigation. Having worked opposite Christy Reuter, I know the caliber of talent she and her team bring, and I look forward to partnering with her and our colleagues to help hospitality clients execute complex transactions and drive long-term value.”

– Jeff Myers

“From my first conversations with the team, it was clear that Blank Rome is a place where people genuinely enjoy working together and support each other’s success. I was looking for a platform that values collaboration and brings out the best in its attorneys, and I found that here. The firm’s energy around growing the hospitality practice is inspiring, and I’m excited to contribute while also tapping into Blank Rome’s deep litigation resources and innovative IP teams. This environment empowers me to take on complex, high-stakes matters and deliver even greater value to my clients.”

– Joe Mellema

About the Partners:

Jim Butler is widely regarded as one of the nation’s most accomplished hotel lawyers, with a career dedicated exclusively to hospitality law. He founded and chaired a leading hospitality team at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell that advised on thousands of hotel transactions and complex litigation worldwide. Jim’s team has supported decades of hotel development and investment, with extensive experience across more than 4,700 hospitality properties worldwide valued at more than $125 billion. Collectively, Jim and his team have worked on more than 2,700 hotel management and franchise agreements, giving him unparalleled insight into the intricate negotiations and strategic structuring required in the hospitality space. Jim’s extensive experience extends to hotel receiverships, bankruptcies, workouts, and distressed asset resolution, leveraging his extensive background—including his service as outside general counsel to a major American multinational hospitality company—to deliver innovative and practical results. Recognized for his extensive network of industry relationships and ability to lead clients through significant branding, management, and restructuring initiatives, Jim is a respected adviser whose guidance is valued by prominent organizations throughout the hospitality sector.

Jim is a frequent author, speaker, and expert witness on hotel issues. He earned his J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, Order of the Coif, where he also served as editor of the California Law Review. He earned his A.B. from the University of California, Berkeley, where he graduated with Great Distinction, and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and Pi Sigma Alpha.

David is Chambers USA ranked in Leisure & Hospitality and he was recently named one of the “Top 15 Corporate Attorneys” by EB5 Investors Magazine. He earned his MRED, with high honors, from the University of Southern California, his J.D., Order of the Coif, from the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law, and his B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Mark is recognized by Best Lawyers in America and the Los Angeles Times. He earned his J.D. from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles, an M.B.A. from Baylor University, and a B.S. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Jeff earned his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School and his B.S. from The Pennsylvania State University. He has been ranked by Chambers USA in Leisure & Hospitality from 2022 to 2025 and recognized by Best Lawyers in America® for 2026.

Joe is highly skilled in all aspects of IP litigation and prosecution, including patent and trademark enforcement, preparation, prosecution, and opposition proceedings before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (“TTAB”) and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (“PTAB”). He has litigated and prosecuted patents across a range of technical fields, including AI, machine learning, algorithms and software, optical and optoelectronic devices, computer networks and databases, semiconductor devices and processes, computer hardware and software, mechanical devices, and pharmaceuticals, and regularly represents technology companies nationally and internationally before district and appellate courts, the PTAB, TTAB, and the International Trade Commission. With dual degrees in electrical engineering and physical sciences and prior experience as a systems engineer, Joe excels at distilling complex technology for judges and juries. He has particular experience in the pharmaceutical and medical devices industries, handling patent disputes, IP portfolio management, due diligence, Abbreviated New Drug Applications (“ANDA”) litigation, trade secrets, and multibillion-dollar Hatch-Waxman cases. Recognized for his broad skillset and strategic advocacy, Joe delivers practical solutions for clients facing high-stakes, multidisciplinary challenges.

Joe earned his J.D. from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles, and has dual B.Sc. degrees in electrical engineering and physical sciences from the University of Southern California and Biola University, respectively.

About Blank Rome’s Hospitality Practice

Blank Rome’s Hospitality practice offers comprehensive legal services designed to empower clients across the hospitality industry—from luxury hotel, resort, and mixed-use hospitality project developers and owners to restaurant groups and private members’ clubs operating worldwide. The firm’s experienced attorneys provide strategic counsel on the full spectrum of hospitality matters, including hotel acquisitions and sales, management and franchise agreements, brand optimization, joint ventures, commercial leasing, complex real estate transactions, and more. With deep experience advising on projects across the United States and internationally, Blank Rome serves as a trusted one-stop resource for clients seeking to launch new business initiatives, structure strategic partnerships, or navigate industry-specific regulatory and litigation challenges.

Understanding that customer service is the cornerstone of hospitality, Blank Rome brings that same dedication to its client relationships, delivering responsive, experienced counsel that addresses the dynamic and evolving demands of the industry. The team’s integrated approach draws on the firm’s broader capabilities in real estate, mergers & acquisitions, labor & employment, Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”) and accessibility guidance, intellectual property, tax, and business litigation, enabling clients to benefit from seamless, cross-disciplinary support. Whether guiding a hotel workout, negotiating complex financing arrangements, or resolving high-stakes ownership disputes, Blank Rome’s Hospitality practice is positioned to help clients achieve growth and manage risk at every stage.

The cross-practice Hospitality team includes the following attorneys:

Dallas

Justin Mapes, Real Estate

Los Angeles

New York

Christy Reuter, Real Estate, co-chair of the Hospitality practice

Matthew Crawford, Real Estate

Anthony Mingione, Labor & Employment

Orange County

Mark Adams, Business Litigation

Joe Mellema, Business Litigation

Philadelphia

South Florida

Washington, D.C.

Nathan Brill, Corporate

Ross Coe, Real Estate

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 16 offices and 800 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

