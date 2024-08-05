Discover the CLDM (Calidum) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of CLDM (Calidum) on our platform. The CLDM/USDT trading pair is now live in the Innovation Zone (IP-Fraction).







About CLDM (Calidum):

Calidum Innovation Limited has developed groundbreaking technology in thermal energy, known as CALIDUM INNOVATION (CI). This innovative energy-saving technology for heating systems and devices addresses the pressing issue of high energy consumption in thermal energy generation. Over four years of intensive research and development, Calidum Innovation has succeeded in creating a technology that generates heat while consuming 2 to 6 times less electricity than current solutions. The core of CI's technology is the induction heating method, which has been enhanced to maximize efficiency. By integrating advanced IT solutions, CI controls the electrical wave without losses, achieving optimal performance through a combination of hardware and software.

This technology has diverse applications across seven key areas:

Heating of residential and commercial real estate (Prototype-1 - MVP)

Hot water supply (Prototype under development)

Agro-industrial sector (greenhouses)

Electric vehicles

Auto industry

Water distillation

Oil industry





Calidum Innovation respects the established reputations of manufacturers who adhere to high global quality standards. Rather than competing, CI offers a license for its energy-saving technology, allowing manufacturers to integrate it into their existing operations. The licensing terms depend on the manufacturer's quality certificates, production capacity, customer base, and logistical solutions, ensuring mutually beneficial agreements. Retailers and traders are also valued partners in CI's strategy. Through a franchise model, CI offers priority or exclusive selling rights, ensuring that energy-efficient products are distributed globally by professionals with extensive trading networks. Retailers and wholesalers benefit from the lower costs and superior quality of CI's products, which are highly demanded by end users, ensuring profitability and a strong market presence.

Calidum Innovation's business structure includes a head company in Dubai and an operational company in Singapore. In July 2024, CI will launch its token (CLDM) on the crypto exchange XT.COM in a new niche called IP-FRACTION. This token is a Real World Assets (RWA) coin, based on the verified international evaluation and capitalization of CI's project and intellectual property. The CLDM token reflects the existing capitalization and positive progression of the project, ensuring stable and substantiated growth. Each application area of CI's technology represents a significant market, amounting to billions in turnover. As the technology is adopted across various sectors, the project’s valuation is set to increase exponentially, providing substantial returns to stakeholders. Calidum Innovation is poised to make a significant impact on the global energy landscape through its advanced thermal energy solutions.

The listing of CLDM on XT Exchange opens new opportunities for traders and investors. Users can now access CLDM through a secure and reliable platform, benefitting from XT Exchange's extensive network and robust trading features. This addition not only diversifies the exchange's offerings but also supports the growth and adoption of CLDM.

"Listing CLDM on XT Exchange is a strategic move to broaden our cryptocurrency offerings and provide our users with access to a promising digital asset. We are excited about the potential this brings to our platform and community," said Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange.

"We have revolutionized crypto investments with the tokenization of our intellectual property, branded as IP-FRACTION." said Aleksandr Kim, founder and CEO of Calidum Innovation.

Website: http://www.caliduminnovation.com/

Blockchain Browser: https://xscscan.pub/tokens/0x67a7ff740dc7566a286c87c54d138a058fda4a67

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

CLDM (Calidum)

caliduminnovations@gmail.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/429f77b2-0b4c-4048-9e31-08ac2b535049