Veridien Climate Action ETF (CLIA) to Close

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of Tidal Trust II has decided to liquidate and close the Veridien Climate Action ETF (the “Fund”), based on the recommendation of the Fund’s adviser, Tidal Investments LLC, a Tidal Financial Group company. The Board of Trustees concluded that liquidating and closing the Fund would be in the best interest of the Fund and its shareholders.



The Fund will cease trading on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (“NYSE”) and will be closed to purchase by investors as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE on August 16th, 2024 (the “Closing Date”). The Fund will not accept purchase orders after the Closing Date.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Fund prior to the Closing Date and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. However, from August 16th, 2024 through August 20th, 2024 (the “Liquidation Date”), shareholders may be able to sell their shares only to certain broker-dealers and there is no assurance that there will be a market for the Fund’s shares during this time period. Between the Closing Date and the Liquidation Date, the Fund will be in the process of closing down and liquidating the Fund’s portfolio. This process will result in the Fund increasing its cash holdings and, as a consequence, its portfolio holdings will be inconsistent with the Fund’s investment objective and strategy.

On or about the Liquidation Date, the Fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all shareholders of record who have not previously redeemed or sold their shares, subject to any required withholding. Liquidation proceeds paid to shareholders generally should be treated as received in exchange for shares and will therefore be treated as a taxable event giving rise to a capital gain or loss depending on a shareholder’s tax basis. Shareholders should contact their tax adviser to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation. In addition, these payments to shareholders may include distributions of accrued capital gains and dividends. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Fund’s net asset value will reflect the costs of closing the Fund. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.



