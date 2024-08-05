Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Per Share of $0.55

Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 per Share

Manhattan, KS, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.55 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $0.51 per share in the first quarter of 2024 and $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year. Net earnings for the second quarter of 2024 amounted to $3.0 million, compared to $2.8 million in the prior quarter and $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the return on average assets was 0.78%, the return on average equity was 9.72%, and the efficiency ratio was 67.9%.

For the first six months of 2024, diluted earnings per share totaled $1.06 compared to $1.23 during the same period in 2023. Net earnings for the six months of 2024 totaled $5.8 million, compared to $6.7 million in the first six months of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the return on average assets was 0.75%, the return on average equity was 9.30%, and the efficiency ratio was 70.0%.

In making this announcement, Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, said, “During the second quarter, we continued to see good growth in loans coupled with solid credit quality. Also, both our net interest income and our fee-based income grew nicely this quarter. During the second quarter 2024, non-interest expense grew by $544,000 but included a $979,000 valuation adjustment on a former branch facility that is currently under contract to be sold. Excluding these adjustments, non-interest expense would have declined by $306,000, or 2.9% from the prior quarter. This quarter total loans grew $16.5 million, or 6.9% annualized, driven mainly by strong growth in residential mortgage and construction loans. Additionally, net interest income grew 2.1%, to $11.0 million, as higher interest on loans exceeded interest costs on deposits and our net interest margin expanded by nine basis points and totaled 3.21%. Non-interest income also increased $320,000 over the prior quarter mainly due to higher fees and service charges along with higher gains on sales of mortgage loans. Excluding a decline in brokered deposits on the last day of the quarter, deposit balances were stable during the second quarter while average interest-bearing deposits increased slightly from the prior quarter.”

Ms. Wendel continued, “Loan credit quality remains excellent. Landmark recorded net loan recoveries of $52,000 in the second quarter of 2024 compared to net loan charge-offs of $7,000 in the first quarter of 2024 and $68,000 in the second quarter of 2023. The ratio of net loan charge-offs to loans remains low. No provision for credit losses was recorded in the second quarter 2024. Non-accrual loans totaled $5.0 million, or 0.51%, of gross loans at June 30, 2024 while the balance of loans past due 30 to 89 days totaled $1.9 million, or 0.19%, of gross loans at June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses totaled $10.9 million at June 30, 2024, or 1.11% of period end gross loans. At the end of the second quarter 2024 our equity to assets ratio grew to 8.22% while our loans to deposits ratio totaled 77.5% and reflects strong liquidity for future loan growth.”

Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid September 4, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 21, 2024.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 974885. A replay of the call will be available through September 5, 2024, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 416026.

SUMMARY OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Net earnings in the second quarter of 2024 increased 8.4% to $3.0 million compared to the first quarter 2024 but decreased $350,000 from the same period last year. As previously mentioned, the current quarter included a valuation adjustment on a former branch under a sales contract which after tax reduced net income by $739,000, or $0.14 per share. During the second quarter, loans grew 6.9% annualized, and both net interest income and non-interest income increased over the first quarter. Non-interest expense, excluding the valuation adjustment, declined and no provision for credit losses was taken.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the second quarter of 2024 amounted to $11.0 million representing an increase of $227,000, or 2.1%, compared to the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income was due mainly to growth in interest income on loans, but partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits. The net interest margin increased to 3.21% during the second quarter from 3.12% during the prior quarter. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans increased $532,000, or 3.7%, to $15.0 million due to both higher average balances and rates. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 17 basis points to 6.33%. Interest expense on deposits increased $216,000, or 4.0%, in the second quarter 2024, compared to the prior quarter, mainly due to higher rates on interest-bearing deposits. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased in the second quarter to 2.44% compared to 2.35% in the prior quarter. Interest on borrowed funds declined slightly due to a small decline in average balances.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $320,000, or 9.4%, from the previous quarter. The increase in non-interest income compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of increases of $230,000 in fees and service charges and $136,000 in gains on sales of one-to-four family residential real estate loans.

Non-Interest Expense

During the second quarter of 2024, non-interest expense totaled $11.1 million, an increase of $544,000, or 5.2%, compared to the prior quarter. As mentioned above, the increase in non-interest expense this quarter was primarily related to a valuation allowance of $979,000 recorded on a former branch facility that is currently under contract to be sold. A valuation allowance of $129,000 on this facility was also recorded in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding these valuation allowances, non-interest expense totaled $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decline of $306,000, or 2.9%. Compensation and benefits, occupancy and equipment and amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles were all lower this quarter.

Income Tax Expense

Landmark recorded income tax expense of $587,000 in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $518,000 in the prior quarter. The effective tax rate was 16.3% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 15.7% in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to higher earnings before taxes as tax-exempt income was consistent between the periods.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, gross loans totaled $980.6 million, an increase of $16.5 million, or 6.9% annualized since March 31, 2024. During the quarter, loan growth was primarily comprised of one-to-four family residential real estate (growth of $19.3 million) and construction and land (growth of $5.7 million) loans. The increase in one-to-four family residential real estate loans is primarily related to continued demand for adjustable-rate mortgage loans which are retained in our portfolio. Investment securities decreased $16.8 million during the second quarter of 2024, while pre-tax unrealized net losses on these investment securities increased slightly from $24.4 million at March 31, 2024 to $24.8 million at June 30, 2024.

Period end deposit balances decreased $43.0 million to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2024. The decrease in deposits was mainly driven by declines in money market and checking (decrease of $36.9 million) non-interest-bearing demand (decrease of $3.8 million) and savings (decrease of $3.0 million) in the second quarter. The decrease in money market and checking accounts was mainly driven by a decline in brokered deposits on the last day of the quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits increased slightly this quarter compared to the first quarter. Total borrowings increased $49.5 million during the second quarter 2024. The increase was due to increased borrowing on our FHLB line of credit which was primarily related to the decline in brokered deposits. Average borrowings, including FHLB advances and repurchase agreements decreased $2.6 million this quarter compared to the first quarter. At June 30, 2024, the loan to deposits ratio was 77.5% compared to 73.6% in the prior quarter.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $128.3 million (book value of $23.45 per share) as of June 30, 2024, from $126.7 million (book value of $23.14 per share) as of March 31, 2024. The ratio of equity to total assets increased to 8.22% on June 30, 2024, from 8.16% on March 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $10.9 million, or 1.11% of total gross loans on June 30, 2024, compared to $10.9 million, or 1.13% of total gross loans on March 31, 2024. Net loan recoveries totaled $52,000 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to net loan charge-offs of $7,000 during the first quarter of 2024. No provision for credit losses was recorded in the second quarter of 2024 compared to a provision for credit losses of $300,000 in the first quarter of 2024.

Non-performing loans totaled $5.0 million, or 0.51% of gross loans at June 30, 2024 compared to $3.6 million, or 0.38% of gross loans at March 31, 2024. Loans 30-89 days delinquent totaled $1.9 million, or 0.19% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2024, compared to $3.9 million, or 0.42% of gross loans, as of March 31, 2024. Foreclosed real estate owned totaled $428,000 at June 30, 2024.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 30 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,889 $ 16,468 $ 27,101 $ 23,821 $ 20,038 Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 4,881 4,920 4,918 5,904 8,336 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value: U.S. treasury securities 89,325 93,683 95,667 118,341 121,480 Municipal obligations, tax exempt 114,047 118,445 120,623 115,706 124,451 Municipal obligations, taxable 74,588 75,371 79,083 73,993 77,713 Agency mortgage-backed securities 142,499 149,777 157,396 148,817 160,734 Total investment securities available-for-sale 420,459 437,276 452,769 456,857 484,378 Investment securities held-to-maturity 3,613 3,584 3,555 3,525 3,496 Bank stocks, at cost 9,647 7,850 8,123 8,009 9,445 Loans: One-to-four family residential real estate 332,090 312,833 302,544 289,571 259,655 Construction and land 30,480 24,823 21,090 21,657 22,016 Commercial real estate 318,850 323,397 320,962 323,427 314,889 Commercial 178,876 181,945 180,942 185,831 181,424 Agriculture 84,523 86,808 89,680 84,560 84,345 Municipal 6,556 5,690 4,507 3,200 2,711 Consumer 29,200 28,544 28,931 29,180 28,219 Total gross loans 980,575 964,040 948,656 937,426 893,259 Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process (583 ) (578 ) (429 ) (396 ) (261 ) Allowance for credit losses (10,903 ) (10,851 ) (10,608 ) (10,970 ) (10,449 ) Loans, net 969,089 952,611 937,619 926,060 882,549 Loans held for sale, at fair value 2,513 2,697 853 1,857 3,900 Bank owned life insurance 38,826 38,578 38,333 38,090 37,764 Premises and equipment, net 20,986 20,696 19,709 23,911 24,027 Goodwill 32,377 32,377 32,377 32,377 32,199 Other intangible assets, net 2,900 3,071 3,241 3,414 3,612 Mortgage servicing rights 2,997 2,977 3,158 3,368 3,514 Real estate owned, net 428 428 928 934 934 Other assets 28,149 29,684 28,988 29,459 25,148 Total assets $ 1,560,754 $ 1,553,217 $ 1,561,672 $ 1,557,586 $ 1,539,340 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand 360,631 364,386 367,103 395,046 382,410 Money market and checking 546,385 583,315 613,613 586,651 606,474 Savings 150,996 154,000 152,381 157,112 160,426 Certificates of deposit 192,470 191,823 183,154 169,225 131,661 Total deposits 1,250,482 1,293,524 1,316,251 1,308,034 1,280,971 FHLB and other borrowings 131,330 74,716 64,662 82,569 84,520 Subordinated debentures 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 Repurchase agreements 8,745 15,895 12,714 12,590 13,958 Accrued interest and other liabilities 20,292 20,760 19,480 23,185 20,887 Total liabilities 1,432,500 1,426,546 1,434,758 1,448,029 1,421,987 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 55 55 55 52 52 Additional paid-in capital 89,469 89,364 89,208 84,568 84,475 Retained earnings 57,774 55,912 54,282 57,280 55,498 Treasury stock, at cost (330 ) (249 ) (75 ) - - Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (18,714 ) (18,411 ) (16,556 ) (32,343 ) (22,672 ) Total stockholders’ equity 128,254 126,671 126,914 109,557 117,353 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,560,754 $ 1,553,217 $ 1,561,672 $ 1,557,586 $ 1,539,340





LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended, Six months ended, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income: Loans $ 15,022 $ 14,490 $ 12,623 $ 29,512 $ 23,999 Investment securities: Taxable 2,359 2,428 2,379 4,787 4,696 Tax-exempt 759 764 775 1,523 1,561 Interest-bearing deposits at banks 40 63 49 103 147 Total interest income 18,180 17,745 15,826 35,925 30,403 Interest expense: Deposits 5,673 5,457 3,452 11,130 5,991 FHLB and other borrowings 1,027 1,022 1,027 2,049 1,594 Subordinated debentures 418 412 387 830 751 Repurchase agreements 88 107 127 195 287 Total interest expense 7,206 6,998 4,993 14,204 8,623 Net interest income 10,974 10,747 10,833 21,721 21,780 Provision for credit losses - 300 250 300 299 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,974 10,447 10,583 21,421 21,481 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 2,691 2,461 2,481 5,152 4,839 Gains on sales of loans, net 648 512 830 1,160 1,523 Bank owned life insurance 248 245 223 493 441 Other 133 182 295 315 521 Total non-interest income 3,720 3,400 3,829 7,120 7,324 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 5,504 5,532 5,572 11,036 11,114 Occupancy and equipment 1,294 1,390 1,394 2,684 2,763 Data processing 492 481 431 973 1,020 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles 256 412 472 668 933 Professional fees 649 647 607 1,296 1,098 Valuation allowance on real estate held for sale 979 129 - 1,108 - Other 1,921 1,960 1,873 3,881 3,764 Total non-interest expense 11,095 10,551 10,349 21,646 20,692 Earnings before income taxes 3,599 3,296 4,063 6,895 8,113 Income tax expense 587 518 701 1,105 1,394 Net earnings $ 3,012 $ 2,778 $ 3,362 $ 5,790 $ 6,719 Net earnings per share (1) Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.51 $ 0.61 $ 1.06 $ 1.23 Diluted 0.55 0.51 0.61 1.06 1.23 Dividends per share (1) 0.21 0.21 0.20 0.42 0.40 Shares outstanding at end of period (1) 5,469,566 5,473,867 5,476,354 5,469,566 5,476,354 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1) 5,471,724 5,469,954 5,476,354 5,470,839 5,475,075 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1) 5,474,336 5,474,852 5,480,528 5,474,602 5,480,748 Tax equivalent net interest income $ 11,167 $ 10,925 $ 11,021 $ 22,075 $ 22,165

(1) Share and per share values at or for the period ended June 30, 2023 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2023.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) As of or for the

three months ended, As of or for the

six months ended, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.78 % 0.72 % 0.88 % 0.75 % 0.89 % Return on average equity (1) 9.72 % 8.88 % 11.52 % 9.30 % 11.77 % Net interest margin (1)(2) 3.21 % 3.12 % 3.21 % 3.16 % 3.26 % Effective tax rate 16.3 % 15.7 % 17.3 % 16.0 % 17.2 % Efficiency ratio (3) 67.9 % 72.1 % 69.2 % 70.0 % 69.7 % Non-interest income to total income (3) 25.3 % 24.1 % 26.1 % 24.7 % 25.2 % Average balances: Investment securities $ 437,136 $ 456,933 $ 495,456 $ 447,034 $ 497,486 Loans 955,104 945,737 873,910 950,420 862,186 Assets 1,545,816 1,555,662 1,525,589 1,550,739 1,518,373 Interest-bearing deposits 936,237 935,417 882,726 935,827 877,841 FHLB and other borrowings 72,875 72,618 77,176 72,747 61,285 Subordinated debentures 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 Repurchase agreements 11,524 14,371 16,909 12,947 22,199 Stockholders’ equity $ 124,624 $ 125,846 $ 117,038 $ 125,235 $ 115,087 Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1): Investment securities 3.04 % 2.96 % 2.70 % 2.99 % 2.69 % Loans 6.33 % 6.16 % 5.80 % 6.25 % 5.62 % Total interest-bearing assets 5.29 % 5.11 % 4.66 % 5.20 % 4.53 % Interest-bearing deposits 2.44 % 2.35 % 1.57 % 2.39 % 1.38 % FHLB and other borrowings 5.67 % 5.66 % 5.34 % 5.66 % 5.25 % Subordinated debentures 7.76 % 7.65 % 7.17 % 7.71 % 6.99 % Repurchase agreements 3.07 % 2.99 % 3.01 % 3.03 % 2.61 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.78 % 2.70 % 2.01 % 2.74 % 1.77 % Capital ratios: Equity to total assets 8.22 % 8.16 % 7.62 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (3) 6.09 % 6.01 % 5.42 % Book value per share $ 23.45 $ 23.14 $ 21.43 Tangible book value per share (3) $ 17.00 $ 16.67 $ 14.89 Rollforward of allowance for credit losses (loans): Beginning balance $ 10,851 $ 10,608 $ 10,267 $ 10,608 $ 8,791 Adoption of CECL - - - - 1,523 Charge-offs (119 ) (141 ) (158 ) (260 ) (266 ) Recoveries 171 134 90 305 151 Provision for credit losses for loans - 250 250 250 250 Ending balance $ 10,903 $ 10,851 $ 10,449 $ 10,903 $ 10,449 Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 300 $ 300 $ 200 Non-performing assets: Non-accrual loans $ 5,007 $ 3,621 $ 2,784 Accruing loans over 90 days past due - - - Real estate owned 428 428 934 Total non-performing assets $ 5,435 $ 4,049 $ 3,718 Loans 30-89 days delinquent $ 1,872 $ 4,064 $ 614 Other ratios: Loans to deposits 77.50 % 73.64 % 68.90 % Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding 0.19 % 0.42 % 0.07 % Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding 0.51 % 0.38 % 0.31 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.35 % 0.26 % 0.24 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding 1.11 % 1.13 % 1.17 % Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 217.76 % 299.67 % 375.32 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) -0.02 % 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.01 %

(1) Information is annualized.

(2) Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.

(3) Non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Finacials Measures (unaudited)