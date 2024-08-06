Financial information and Annual General Meeting of eQ Plc in 2025

eQ Plc stock exchange release

6 August 2024, at 8:15 a.m.

eQ Plc will publish the following financial reports in 2025:

Financial Statement Release 2024 Tuesday 4 February 2025 Interim Report January – March Tuesday 29 April 2025 Half Year Financial Report Tuesday 5 August 2025 Interim Report January – September Tuesday 21 October 2025 Annual Report 2024 Week 10

eQ Plc will hold its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 25 March 2025.

eQ Plc

Additional information: Antti Lyytikäinen, CFO, tel. +358 9 6817 8741

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.2 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.