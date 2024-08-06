Environmental Consulting Services Global Strategic Business Report 2024: U.S. Market Estimated at $15.9 Billion in 2023 and China Forecasted to Grow at a 10.2% CAGR to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Consulting Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Environmental Consulting Services is estimated at US$38.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$65.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the environmental consulting services market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing regulatory requirements and the need for compliance with environmental standards are significant drivers. Secondly, the growing awareness of environmental issues and the push for corporate sustainability initiatives are encouraging businesses to seek professional guidance on sustainable practices.



Thirdly, the expansion of industries such as construction, manufacturing, and energy is leading to a higher demand for environmental assessments and impact mitigation services. Additionally, advancements in environmental monitoring technologies and data analytics are enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of environmental consulting services. Lastly, the global emphasis on addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development is further propelling the demand for environmental consulting services.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 631 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $38.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $65.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Environmental Consulting: An Overview

Competition

Environmental Consulting Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Set to Witness Burgeoning Growth

Factors Driving the Environmental Consultancy Services Market

The Tech Edge for Environmental Consulting Firms

Environment & Sustainability Take Precedence Post-Pandemic

COVID-19 Pushes Sustainability From Just Plans & Strategies to Action

The Global Push for Sustainable Development to Drive Demand for ECS

Sustainability Trends for the Near Future

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) Trends to Boost Growth of Environmental Consulting Services

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Climate Change Supports Demand for Environment Consulting Services

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Managing Risks of Climate Change Drive Investments in High-Quality, Low-Carbon Businesses

COVID-19 Expedites Decarbonization Efforts

Digital Transformation Gains Momentum

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

Data Management, Visualization, & Software Integrations Become More Relevant

Evolving Approaches in Field Data Collection and Real-Time Monitoring

UAVs Find Wider Usage in Environmental Consultancy Operations

Global Civil Drone Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

AI Redefines Consulting Services

Potential Role of AI in Reducing Carbon Footprint and Managing Environmental Issues

Digitalized Reporting & Submissions Accelerate the Process

GIS Enabling Environmental Consultancies deliver Greater Efficiencies in Projects

Emphasis on Effective Biodiversity Management Augurs Well

Ongoing Emphasis on EIA to Widen the Addressable Market

Rising Demand for Water and Waste Management Consulting Services

World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

Increasing Role of Water and Waste Management Consulting Firms

Site Remediation Consulting Services Get Popular

Digital Transformation - The Need of the Hour for ECS Providers for Remediation

Rise in investments in Smart Cities to Drive Demand

Global Market for Smart Cities in US$ Million for the Years 2020 and 2027

With Population Bursting at its Seams, Smart Cities Emerge as the Future of Sustainable Ecofriendly Living

Resource Constraints & Pollution Concerns Confronting Cities Worldwide

Robust Demand for Environmental Consulting Services in Construction & Chemical Industries

Recovery in Construction Sector, Post 2020 Boosts Growth

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

