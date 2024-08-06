Environmental Consulting Services Global Strategic Business Report 2024: U.S. Market Estimated at $15.9 Billion in 2023 and China Forecasted to Grow at a 10.2% CAGR to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Consulting Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Environmental Consulting Services is estimated at US$38.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$65.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the environmental consulting services market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing regulatory requirements and the need for compliance with environmental standards are significant drivers. Secondly, the growing awareness of environmental issues and the push for corporate sustainability initiatives are encouraging businesses to seek professional guidance on sustainable practices.
Thirdly, the expansion of industries such as construction, manufacturing, and energy is leading to a higher demand for environmental assessments and impact mitigation services. Additionally, advancements in environmental monitoring technologies and data analytics are enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of environmental consulting services. Lastly, the global emphasis on addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development is further propelling the demand for environmental consulting services.
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Site Remediation Service segment, which is expected to reach US$21.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.5%. The Water & Waste Management Service segment is also set to grow at 8.0% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $15.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.2% CAGR to reach $5.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|631
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$38.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$65.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Environmental Consulting: An Overview
- Competition
- Environmental Consulting Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Global Market Analysis and Prospects
- Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Set to Witness Burgeoning Growth
- Factors Driving the Environmental Consultancy Services Market
- The Tech Edge for Environmental Consulting Firms
- Environment & Sustainability Take Precedence Post-Pandemic
- COVID-19 Pushes Sustainability From Just Plans & Strategies to Action
- The Global Push for Sustainable Development to Drive Demand for ECS
- Sustainability Trends for the Near Future
- Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) Trends to Boost Growth of Environmental Consulting Services
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Focus on Climate Change Supports Demand for Environment Consulting Services
- Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries
- Managing Risks of Climate Change Drive Investments in High-Quality, Low-Carbon Businesses
- COVID-19 Expedites Decarbonization Efforts
- Digital Transformation Gains Momentum
- Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023
- Data Management, Visualization, & Software Integrations Become More Relevant
- Evolving Approaches in Field Data Collection and Real-Time Monitoring
- UAVs Find Wider Usage in Environmental Consultancy Operations
- Global Civil Drone Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- AI Redefines Consulting Services
- Potential Role of AI in Reducing Carbon Footprint and Managing Environmental Issues
- Digitalized Reporting & Submissions Accelerate the Process
- GIS Enabling Environmental Consultancies deliver Greater Efficiencies in Projects
- Emphasis on Effective Biodiversity Management Augurs Well
- Ongoing Emphasis on EIA to Widen the Addressable Market
- Rising Demand for Water and Waste Management Consulting Services
- World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water
- Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean
- Increasing Role of Water and Waste Management Consulting Firms
- Site Remediation Consulting Services Get Popular
- Digital Transformation - The Need of the Hour for ECS Providers for Remediation
- Rise in investments in Smart Cities to Drive Demand
- Global Market for Smart Cities in US$ Million for the Years 2020 and 2027
- With Population Bursting at its Seams, Smart Cities Emerge as the Future of Sustainable Ecofriendly Living
- Resource Constraints & Pollution Concerns Confronting Cities Worldwide
- Robust Demand for Environmental Consulting Services in Construction & Chemical Industries
- Recovery in Construction Sector, Post 2020 Boosts Growth
- Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 199 Featured)
- AECOM
- Arthur D. Little Services
- American Compliance Technologies, Inc.
- Argus Contracting Inc.
- BL Companies, Inc.
- Clean Harbors, Inc.
- Arcadis NV
- Bain & Company, Inc.
- Bechtel Corporation
- ANTEA Group
- BGC Engineering USA Inc.
- Byrne Looby Partners Water Services Limited
- 9 Foundations, Inc.
- A.F PA-YRY AB
- Atlas Technical Consultants
