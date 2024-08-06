Granite, Marble and Stone Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: Natural Stone Enjoys Strong Demand, Eco-Awareness & Sustainability Spur Innovations, Imitation Tiles Emerge as a Force to Reckon With

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Granite, Marble and Stone - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Granite, Marble and Stone is estimated at 19.5 Billion Metric Tons in 2023 and is projected to reach 28.8 Billion Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the granite, marble, and stone market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for aesthetically pleasing and durable building materials in residential and commercial construction is a significant driver. Secondly, advancements in quarrying and processing technologies are enhancing the efficiency and quality of stone products. Thirdly, the rising trend of home renovation and remodeling is boosting the demand for granite, marble, and stone in interior applications.
Additionally, the growing popularity of natural materials in sustainable building practices is promoting their use. Furthermore, the expansion of the global construction industry, particularly in emerging markets, is creating new opportunities for stone suppliers. Lastly, the increasing use of stone in outdoor landscaping and architectural projects is further driving market growth.
Regional Analysis
Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 1.8 Billion Metric Tons in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.4% CAGR to reach 11.2 Billion Metric Tons by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector
- Infrastructure Spending to Bring COVID-19 Hit Economies Back on Track
- Competitive Scenario
- Granite, Marble and Stone - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Select Innovations
- Granite, Marble and Stone: Vital Building Materials Available in Varied Colors, Textures and Structures
- Global Dimension Stone Industry
- China, Brazil, and India: Leading Producers of Granite
- World Granite Production by Country (2024E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Brazil, China, India, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and Others
- India: A Niche Producer of Granite with Immense Growth Potential
- Demand for Countertops Witnesses Steady Growth
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Asia-Pacific: The Dominant and the Fastest Growing Stones Market Worldwide
- Trends in Vogue
- Granite, Marble and Stone: Product Overview
- Classification of Stones
- Forms of Stone
- Stone: Select Product Categories
- Extraction, Quarrying and Processing of Stones
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Market Dynamics in the Granite Market
- Growing Use of Granite in Major Projects
- Granite Tile and Ceramic Tile - A Comparison
- Granite Transform in to a High-Volume Low Margin Business
- Expanding Home Applications of Granite beyond the Kitchen Drives Healthy Market Growth
- An Insight into the Trends Related to Granite Countertops
- Marble: Market Dynamics
- A Peek into Current Trends in the Marble World
- Choosing Between Marble and Granite
- Myriad Benefits of Natural Stone Drive Widespread Market Adoption
- Natural Stone Enjoys Strong Demand
- Natural Stone: Market Insights
- Antolini Vacuum Process (AVP): Significantly Enhancing Stone's Attractiveness and Applicability
- Growing Prominence of Green Granite, Marble and Stone Benefit Market Expansion
- Eco-Awareness & Sustainability Spur Innovations
- Imitation Tiles: A Force to Reckon With for the Stone Industry
- While Sand & Gravel Reserves Deplete, Crushed Stones Offer Promise
- With Rising Competition from New Materials, Companies Acquiring Quarries to Remain Relevant
- Localized Market Operations: The Result of High Cost of Land Transportation
- Government Funding - Vital to Boost Aggregate Demand
- Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Construction Industry
- Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term
- Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion)
- Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake
- Increased Activities of Remodeling and Renovation to Propel the Growth
- Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects
- Rising Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Green Materials
- Global Delivered Energy Consumption (quadrillion Btu) by End-use Sector (2012, 2020, 2025, 2030, and 2035)
- Spurred On by Rising Healthcare Burden, Hospitals Emerge as Important End-Use Sector
- Rise in Sales of Hospital Beds in Parallel to Bed Expansion in Hospitals Worldwide Brings Good News for Granite, Marble & Stone
- Recovery of the Travel, Hospitality/Hotel Industry in 2023 & Beyond Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
- Rising Living Standards
- Environmental Issues of Aggregates Production & Usage
- Recycling of Construction & Demolition Waste to Reduce Environmental Desecration
- Environment Safety: A Major Challenge in Granite Production
