Granite, Marble and Stone Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: Natural Stone Enjoys Strong Demand, Eco-Awareness & Sustainability Spur Innovations, Imitation Tiles Emerge as a Force to Reckon With

The global market for Granite, Marble and Stone is estimated at 19.5 Billion Metric Tons in 2023 and is projected to reach 28.8 Billion Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030.





The growth in the granite, marble, and stone market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for aesthetically pleasing and durable building materials in residential and commercial construction is a significant driver. Secondly, advancements in quarrying and processing technologies are enhancing the efficiency and quality of stone products. Thirdly, the rising trend of home renovation and remodeling is boosting the demand for granite, marble, and stone in interior applications.



Additionally, the growing popularity of natural materials in sustainable building practices is promoting their use. Furthermore, the expansion of the global construction industry, particularly in emerging markets, is creating new opportunities for stone suppliers. Lastly, the increasing use of stone in outdoor landscaping and architectural projects is further driving market growth.

MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector

Infrastructure Spending to Bring COVID-19 Hit Economies Back on Track

Competitive Scenario

Granite, Marble and Stone - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Select Innovations

Granite, Marble and Stone: Vital Building Materials Available in Varied Colors, Textures and Structures

Global Dimension Stone Industry

China, Brazil, and India: Leading Producers of Granite

World Granite Production by Country (2024E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Brazil, China, India, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and Others

India: A Niche Producer of Granite with Immense Growth Potential

Demand for Countertops Witnesses Steady Growth

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Asia-Pacific: The Dominant and the Fastest Growing Stones Market Worldwide

Trends in Vogue

Granite, Marble and Stone: Product Overview

Classification of Stones

Forms of Stone

Stone: Select Product Categories

Extraction, Quarrying and Processing of Stones

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Dynamics in the Granite Market

Growing Use of Granite in Major Projects

Granite Tile and Ceramic Tile - A Comparison

Granite Transform in to a High-Volume Low Margin Business

Expanding Home Applications of Granite beyond the Kitchen Drives Healthy Market Growth

An Insight into the Trends Related to Granite Countertops

Marble: Market Dynamics

A Peek into Current Trends in the Marble World

Choosing Between Marble and Granite

Myriad Benefits of Natural Stone Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Natural Stone Enjoys Strong Demand

Natural Stone: Market Insights

Antolini Vacuum Process (AVP): Significantly Enhancing Stone's Attractiveness and Applicability

Growing Prominence of Green Granite, Marble and Stone Benefit Market Expansion

Eco-Awareness & Sustainability Spur Innovations

Imitation Tiles: A Force to Reckon With for the Stone Industry

While Sand & Gravel Reserves Deplete, Crushed Stones Offer Promise

With Rising Competition from New Materials, Companies Acquiring Quarries to Remain Relevant

Localized Market Operations: The Result of High Cost of Land Transportation

Government Funding - Vital to Boost Aggregate Demand

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Construction Industry

Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term

Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion)

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

Increased Activities of Remodeling and Renovation to Propel the Growth

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects

Rising Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Green Materials

Global Delivered Energy Consumption (quadrillion Btu) by End-use Sector (2012, 2020, 2025, 2030, and 2035)

Spurred On by Rising Healthcare Burden, Hospitals Emerge as Important End-Use Sector

Rise in Sales of Hospital Beds in Parallel to Bed Expansion in Hospitals Worldwide Brings Good News for Granite, Marble & Stone

Recovery of the Travel, Hospitality/Hotel Industry in 2023 & Beyond Bodes Well for Market Growth

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Rising Living Standards

Environmental Issues of Aggregates Production & Usage

Recycling of Construction & Demolition Waste to Reduce Environmental Desecration

Environment Safety: A Major Challenge in Granite Production

