Snif-Snax Wins “Natural Dog Treat Product of the Year” In 2024 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry, today announced Snif-Snax, specializing in limited ingredient, all-natural salmon dog treats, is the recipient of “Natural Dog Treat Product of the Year.”

By harnessing sustainably sourced salmon and sweet potatoes, Snif-Snax dog treats are both beneficial to a dog’s health and environmentally conscious. The company’s supply chain is unique and rooted in sustainability. Taking fresh, whole, Atlantic Salmon, responsibly raised along Scotland’s coast, the premium fish undergoes meticulous dry curing and smoking. Every salmon can be traced back to the specific net where it was reared.

Founder Jonathan Brown has been a passionate provider of fresh and smoked salmon for nearly forty years, adhering to the highest standards of taste and care. When his daughter, Hannah, an animal rights advocate, suggested the development of a zero-waste closed loop product that would combine their passion for quality salmon and love for animals, Snif-Snax was born. The offcuts from Brown’s raw and smoked salmon process are the raw material for Snif-Snax. Combined with sweet potato and gently baked to lock in valuable nutrients, the result is a nutritious treat for pets.

“At the time, my peers, age group and demographic were unhappy that there wasn’t a limited ingredient healthy pet treat on the market, so that’s how we developed Snif-Snax. We truly love animals, and want the best for them because they deserve the best.” said Hannah.

Salmon provides Omega-3 fatty acids for skin, coat, and brain health. Additional ingredient, sweet potato is an optimum alternative to wheat and grain and is rich in antioxidants and an excellent source of vitamins and fiber. The combination creates a balanced protein source, fueling energy levels and muscle development. Benefits include healthy digestion, anti-inflammatory properties for joint and mobility health, weight management, and cardiovascular health.

The products also work well for dogs with food allergies or sensitivities and come in a range that includes salmon bites, filets, cutlets, skins, toppers and oil. Freeze-dried Salmon and Scottish Venison are recent treat innovations from the company. Uniquely, Snif-Snax also offers a popular holiday Advent Calendar for pets.

“With decades of expertise in salmon production and a real dedication to animal welfare, Snif-Snax has been able to produce the best natural pet treats on the market. By not controlling the supply chain in pet food production, you run the risk of artificial ingredients that can potentially lead to adverse health effects and additives that lack nutritional value,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “We’re thrilled to award Snif-Snax with ‘Natural Dog Treat Product of the Year’ and applaud their efforts to provide wholesome and delightful treats through a commitment to nutrition, sustainability, and quality.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize the excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“We believe in treating pets like family, and by introducing quality human-grade food in our zero waste process, we’re doing just that. As animal lovers, we feel we can redefine pet care standards through sustainable practices, natural ingredients, and the love we put into every step of the process,” said Snif-Snax founder and CEO, Jonathan Brown “Winning this award from Pet Innovation just underscores our continued mission to enhance the bond between humans and their beloved pets by continuing to develop and deliver innovative, high-quality, and responsibly sourced pet treats.”

The company owns and operates facilities in Miami and Maryport, UK. Certifications include BAP (Best Aquaculture Practice), ASC (Aquaculture Stewardship Council) as well as HACCP, RSPCA, and MSC. Snif-Snax will also be exhibiting at the Superzoo show in Las Vegas at booth #2186. The new product showcase will feature their latest product, Freeze Dried Venison For Dogs & Cats. Cat parents and their feline friends also enjoy Snif Snax cat treats, and many of the company’s products work well for both cats and dogs.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Snif-Snax

Snif-Snax, Ltd. was founded in 2016 to develop salmon-based pet treats from its affiliate salmon smoking facilities in the UK and the US. The company uses the trimmings and skins from those facilities to produce Salmon and Sweet Potato Bites, Salmon Strips and Salmon Skin Cracklings which are all- natural, GMO-free, antibiotic-free and contain no corn, wheat or soy. http://www.snifsnax.com .

