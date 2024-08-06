ThermoFab welcomes Mustafa Hossaini as Senior Business Development Manager

SHIRLEY, Mass., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThermoFab (the “Company”), a trusted industry leader in thermoforming and injection molding heavy-gauge plastic enclosures, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mustafa Hossaini as their new Senior Business Development Manager, effective immediately. In his role, Mr. Hossaini will be responsible for fostering valuable customer relationships and enhancing ThermoFab’s market presence to drive business growth in the medical device industry. His extensive background and industry knowledge will be instrumental in developing new opportunities, expanding our customer base, and driving sustained growth.



“We are excited to welcome Mustafa Hossaini to the ThermoFab team,” said Mark Rauenzahn, Chief Executive Officer of Producto. “With over 15 years of experience in the medical device industry and his expertise in thermoforming and injection molding, Hossaini is a valuable addition to our team and will be instrumental in driving ThermoFab’s growth.”

Hossaini most recently served as the Director of Business Development at Westec Plastics Corporation in Livermore, California. In this role, he supported Medical Device OEMs with their Injection Molding, Tooling, and Contract Manufacturing needs. Previously, as a Technical Sales Representative at Olympus Corporation of the Americas, he provided Imaging Systems Solutions for Semiconductor, Microelectronics, and Life Sciences industries to support customer needs. Before that, he worked for Molded Devices Inc. as a Business Development Manager, collaborating with customers on projects ranging from Industrial Design and Product Development to Prototyping, Injection Molding, and Assembly.

"I am thrilled to join the ThermoFab team during this period of exceptional growth and development,” said Mr. Hossaini. “The company's commitment to quality and its forward-thinking approach aligns perfectly with my passion for delivering custom plastic solutions to customers.”

About ThermoFab

At ThermoFab, our comprehensive suite of thermoforming and injection molding services, focuses on key markets including surgical robotics, organ transport devices, genetic sequencing devices, and people scanning technologies. With a wealth of experience in managing large, multi-part projects, our capabilities encompass the entire production lifecycle, from initial prototyping to full-scale production and assembly—with our dedicated team working closely with you to bring your concepts to life.